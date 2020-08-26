Wednesday, Aug. 26: Comedy Central’s ‘Corporate’ Series Finale

Comedy Central

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Corporate

Comedy Central, 10:30pm

Series Finale!

Comedy Central’s workplace comedy comes to an end after three seasons. Find out if Matt (Matt Ingebretson), Jake (Jake Weisman), Grace (Aparna Nancherla) and the rest of the Hampton DeVille office drones can finally climb the corporate ladder.

Summer Under the Stars: “Laurence Olivier”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Renowned stage star Sir Laurence Olivier also became a screen icon, and you can see many of his notable movies in today’s SUTS lineup. The day will, of course, feature some of his legendary Shakespeare films, including his Best Actor Oscar-winning turn in Hamlet (1948; he also received a Best Director nomination) and his Oscar-nominated title role in Henry V (1944). Also shown will be his Best Actor Oscar-nominated performances in Wuthering Heights (1939) and The Entertainer (1960); Pride and Prejudice (1940); That Hamilton Woman (1941); and more.

United We Fall: “Re-Wedding Crashers”

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

On their 10-year anniversary, Bill (Will Sasso) and Jo (Christina Vidal Mitchell) decide to renew their vows, but their overzealous extended family and an approaching snowstorm threaten to ruin the event.

Women in Film Presents: Make It Work!

The CW, 8pm

The one-hour variety special, a combination of music, comedy and fun celebrity testimonials, explores the issues and solutions for getting women back to work. Talent confirmed for the special include Malin Akerman, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Rosario Dawson, Beanie Feldstein, Jane Fonda, Jennifer Garner, Elizabeth Gillies, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines, Rita Moreno, Sherri Shepherd, Alfre Woodard and more.

America’s Got Talent: “Results Show 3”

NBC, 8pm

Five acts from last night’s show will move on to the semifinals round of the competition. Viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer of the night into the next round by participating in the Dunkin’ Save by using the America’s Got Talent official app or going to nbc.com.

Final 24: “David Koresh”

AXS TV, 9pm

This episode uses reenactments and archival footage of the day in April 1993 when the months-long siege by federal authorities on the Branch Davidian cult’s compound in Waco, Texas, led up to 33-year-old cult leader David Koresh being shot and killed — whether it was suicide or Koresh was shot by someone else is still not known.

Who Killed Jessica Carpenter? A Hometown Homicide Mystery

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

In August 2000, 17-year-old Jessica Carpenter was found dead in her Aiken, S.C., home by her own mother. In this two-hour special, local reporters and family members tell the story of a town frozen in terror as police search for a possible serial killer on the loose.

FOX Business Presents Democracy 2020: Republican National Convention

FOX Business Network, 9pm

FOX Business Network’s senior vice president and managing editor of business news Neil Cavuto will provide live coverage of the Republican National Convention during the primetime on Wednesday and Thursday. Coverage features key speeches from the event, including by Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump. Each evening, Cavuto will be joined by a rotating panel of business and political experts, including FBN’s Lou Dobbs Tonight host Lou Dobbs, Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery and WSJ at Large host Gerry Baker, among others. Additionally, FBN’s After the Bell co-anchor Connell McShane will join Cavuto live from Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday, and Jacksonville, Florida, on Thursday, breaking down the day’s events from campaign headquarters. Additionally, FBN host Charles Payne will host a live hour of Democracy 2020: Republican National Convention coverage Wednesday at 8pm ET to provide the latest updates on the event. On Thursday, FBN anchor Connell McShane will anchor the live 8pm ET hour from Jacksonville, Florida.

Thursday, Aug. 27

Summer Under the Stars: “Claudette Colbert”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Claudette Colbert is today’s SUTS focus, with a film lineup including her iconic, Oscar-winning performance alongside Clark Gable in Frank Capra’s classic, seminal romantic comedy It Happened One Night (1934). Other highlights: The Egg and I (1947), Drums Along the Mohawk (1939), The Palm Beach Story (1942) and her final feature film, Parrish (1961).

Major League Baseball

FOX, 7pm Live

Viewers will see either the Philadelphia Phillies at the Washington Nationals or the Oakland A’s at the Texas Rangers for FOX’s regional Thursday MLB primetime game.

The Song — Recorded Live @TGL Farms: “Don McLean — ‘American Pie’”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

Influential folk artist Don McLean stops by and performs his classics “American Pie,” “Vincent” and “Castles in the Air.”

The Real Housewives of New York City: “No Party Like a Mob Party”

Bravo, 9pm

Leah hosts a party for the 15th anniversary of her brand, Married to the Mob. Luann meets with a ghostwriter for her new memoir, and Dorinda celebrates her birthday out on the town with the ladies and John.

Friday, Aug. 28

Unknown Origins

Netflix

Original Film!

This Spanish-Argentine coproduction is a thriller set in Madrid, where a serial killer is spreading chaos. Anonymous people with no apparent connection are being murdered and put into scenes imitating the first appearances of the most famous superheroes. Two detectives — with the help of one detective’s son, a lovable nerd who owns a comic book store; and their chief, who is a manga and cosplay lover — try to crack the case.

Summer Under the Stars: “Paul Henreid”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Austrian-born actor Paul Henreid’s iconic appearance as Victor Laszlo in the 1942 classic Casablanca will of course be one of the films featured on his SUTS day today. Also on the lineup are Henreid’s memorable roles in Of Human Bondage (1946), Now, Voyager (1942), the network premiere of For Men Only (1952) and more.

Jurassic Park Marathon

AMC, beginning at 5pm

Watch the trio of original films that started our fascination with dinosaurs, beginning with Jurassic Park, followed by The Lost World: Jurassic Park and finally Jurassic Park III.

Being Reuben: “Pride and Joy/All That Glitters”

The CW, 9pm

Reuben is invited by U.K. pop royalty Tulisa to do her makeup for her Manchester Pride show. Back in Cardiff, Vicky attends a speed dating event after Reuben and Coco secretly sign her up. In the second episode, Reuben does a television interview and embraces the chance to send a positive message to other young boys growing up feeling different. After being invited by the cast of the musical “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” Reuben gets the opportunity to share his experience with the real-life Jamie.