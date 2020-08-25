Tuesday, Aug. 25: Meg and Nicky Have a Beef With Vince Vaughn on ‘Dead Pixels’

©Mr Whisper/Channel4 2107

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Dead Pixels: “Tanadaal”

The CW, 8pm

When Vince Vaughn is cast as their favorite Kingdom Scrolls character, Meg (Alexa Davies) and Nicky (Will Merrick) stage a major protest. Russell (David Mumeni) befriends another gamer and quickly learns why meeting IRL isn’t a good idea.

Summer Under the Stars: “Anne Shirley”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

The film career of first-time SUTS honoree Anne Shirley lasted a little over 20 years, from her first film at age 4 to her final appearance in a film in her late 20s before leaving the acting profession. But Shirley encompassed a lot during those years, and you can see a good sampling of her work in today’s film lineup, including her Best Supporting Actress Oscar-nominated performance in Stella Dallas (1937); the network premiere of John Ford’s Steamboat Round the Bend (1935); Anne of Green Gables (1934; yes, she plays the main character, named Anne Shirley); and Shirley’s final film role in the 1944 film noir classic Murder, My Sweet.

America’s Got Talent: “Live Show 3”

NBC, 8pm Live

Live from Universal Studios Hollywood, 11 performers compete for America’s vote and a $1 million prize as judging is turned over to the viewing audience.

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Summer Under the Stars: “Laurence Olivier”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Renowned stage star Sir Laurence Olivier also became a screen icon, and you can see many of his notable movies in today’s SUTS lineup. The day will, of course, feature some of his legendary Shakespeare films, including his Best Actor Oscar-winning turn in Hamlet (1948; he also received a Best Director nomination) and his Oscar-nominated title role in Henry V (1944). Also shown will be his Best Actor Oscar-nominated performances in Wuthering Heights (1939) and The Entertainer (1960); Pride and Prejudice (1940); That Hamilton Woman (1941); and more.

United We Fall: “Re-Wedding Crashers”

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

On their 10-year anniversary, Bill (Will Sasso) and Jo (Christina Vidal Mitchell) decide to renew their vows, but their overzealous extended family and an approaching snowstorm threaten to ruin the event.

Women in Film Presents: Make It Work!

The CW, 8pm

The one-hour variety special, a combination of music, comedy and fun celebrity testimonials, explores the issues and solutions for getting women back to work. Talent confirmed for the special include Malin Akerman, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Rosario Dawson, Beanie Feldstein, Jane Fonda, Jennifer Garner, Elizabeth Gillies, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines, Rita Moreno, Sherri Shepherd, Alfre Woodard and more.

America’s Got Talent: “Results Show 3”

NBC, 8pm

Five acts from last night’s show will move on to the semifinals round of the competition. Viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer of the night into the next round by participating in the Dunkin’ Save by using the America’s Got Talent official app or going to nbc.com.

Final 24: “David Koresh”

AXS TV, 9pm

This episode uses reenactments and archival footage of the day in April 1993 when the months-long siege by federal authorities on the Branch Davidian cult’s compound in Waco, Texas, led up to 33-year-old cult leader David Koresh being shot and killed — whether it was suicide or Koresh was shot by someone else is still not known.

Who Killed Jessica Carpenter? A Hometown Homicide Mystery

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

In August 2000, 17-year-old Jessica Carpenter was found dead in her Aiken, S.C., home by her own mother. In this two-hour special, local reporters and family members tell the story of a town frozen in terror as police search for a possible serial killer on the loose.

Corporate

Comedy Central, 10:30pm

Series Finale!

Comedy Central’s workplace comedy comes to an end after three seasons. Find out if Matt (Matt Ingebretson), Jake (Jake Weisman), Grace (Aparna Nancherla) and the rest of the Hampton DeVille office drones can finally climb the corporate ladder.

Thursday, Aug. 27

Summer Under the Stars: “Claudette Colbert”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Claudette Colbert is today’s SUTS focus, with a film lineup including her iconic, Oscar-winning performance alongside Clark Gable in Frank Capra’s classic, seminal romantic comedy It Happened One Night (1934). Other highlights: The Egg and I (1947), Drums Along the Mohawk (1939), The Palm Beach Story (1942) and her final feature film, Parrish (1961).

Major League Baseball

FOX, 7pm Live

Viewers will see either the Philadelphia Phillies at the Washington Nationals or the Oakland A’s at the Texas Rangers for FOX’s regional Thursday MLB primetime game.

The Song — Recorded Live @TGL Farms: “Don McLean — ‘American Pie’”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

Influential folk artist Don McLean stops by and performs his classics “American Pie,” “Vincent” and “Castles in the Air.”

The Real Housewives of New York City: “No Party Like a Mob Party”

Bravo, 9pm

Leah hosts a party for the 15th anniversary of her brand, Married to the Mob. Luann meets with a ghostwriter for her new memoir, and Dorinda celebrates her birthday out on the town with the ladies and John.