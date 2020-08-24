Monday, Aug. 24: New Singles Arrive on ‘Love Island’ Season 2

Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Monday, Aug. 24

Love Island

CBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will return with an all-new cast of Islanders for Season 2, filmed inside a “bubble” at a Las Vegas hotel. Love Island features a group of singles who come together in a stunning setting, ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and relationships.

Summer Under the Stars: “George Raft”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Actor George Raft is making his first appearance as the focus of a SUTS day. Raft is recognizable from his roles in many gangster/crime drama/film noir films, so it makes sense that several of those show up on today’s lineup. You can watch Raft portraying the main thug in Billy Wilder’s comedy classic Some Like It Hot (1959), which also stars Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe. Raft will also be featured in They Drive by Night (1940), Johnny Angel (1945), Red Light (1949), the network premieres of Loan Shark (1952) and I’ll Get You (1953), and other films.

American Ninja Warrior: “Cincinnati City Qualifiers”

NBC, 8pm

The competition heads to Cincinnati for the final City Qualifying Round. Competitors will face up to six challenging obstacles including Sling Shot, which is new to the course this year.

Below Deck Mediterranean: “Welcome Back”

Bravo, 9pm

Down a stew in the wake of Hannah’s departure, Bugsy fights to keep the interior afloat with a skeptical Jess by her side. Malia struggles to manage a frustrated deck team, while helping Tom navigate his first charter. Finally, the interior team is relieved when a new second stew arrives onboard.

Botched

E!, 9pm

OK, we had to leave out the episode title, but it involved pepperoni and a breast, as a patient with large areolas wants to make them smaller. Tonight finds Dr. Paul Nassif using a groundbreaking technique to rebuild a patient’s nose after her tip turned black and died. And Dr. Terry Dubrow calms a patient who’s terrified of going under the knife a fifth time.

Into the Unknown: “The Night Marchers”

Travel Channel, 11pm

According to ancient Hawaiian legend, the Night Marchers are the ghosts of long-dead warriors who rise on the darkest nights of the year to march in a terrifying procession through the islands. Facing his deepest fears, Cliff Simon is determined to encounter this bone-chilling phenomenon himself as he arrives on the Big Island a few days before the dark moon.

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Summer Under the Stars: “Anne Shirley”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

The film career of first-time SUTS honoree Anne Shirley lasted a little over 20 years, from her first film at age 4 to her final appearance in a film in her late 20s before leaving the acting profession. But Shirley encompassed a lot during those years, and you can see a good sampling of her work in today’s film lineup, including her Best Supporting Actress Oscar-nominated performance in Stella Dallas (1937); the network premiere of John Ford’s Steamboat Round the Bend (1935); Anne of Green Gables (1934; yes, she plays the main character, named Anne Shirley); and Shirley’s final film role in the 1944 film noir classic Murder, My Sweet.

Dead Pixels: “Tanadaal”

The CW, 8pm

When Vince Vaughn is cast as their favorite Kingdom Scrolls character, Meg (Alexa Davies) and Nicky (Will Merrick) stage a major protest. Russell (David Mumeni) befriends another gamer and quickly learns why meeting IRL isn’t a good idea.

America’s Got Talent: “Live Show 3”

NBC, 8pm Live

Live from Universal Studios Hollywood, 11 performers compete for America’s vote and a $1 million prize as judging is turned over to the viewing audience.

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Summer Under the Stars: “Laurence Olivier”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Renowned stage star Sir Laurence Olivier also became a screen icon, and you can see many of his notable movies in today’s SUTS lineup. The day will, of course, feature some of his legendary Shakespeare films, including his Best Actor Oscar-winning turn in Hamlet (1948; he also received a Best Director nomination) and his Oscar-nominated title role in Henry V (1944). Also shown will be his Best Actor Oscar-nominated performances in Wuthering Heights (1939) and The Entertainer (1960); Pride and Prejudice (1940); That Hamilton Woman (1941); and more.

United We Fall: “Re-Wedding Crashers”

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

On their 10-year anniversary, Bill (Will Sasso) and Jo (Christina Vidal Mitchell) decide to renew their vows, but their overzealous extended family and an approaching snowstorm threaten to ruin the event.

Women in Film Presents: Make It Work!

The CW, 8pm

The one-hour variety special, a combination of music, comedy and fun celebrity testimonials, explores the issues and solutions for getting women back to work. Talent confirmed for the special include Malin Akerman, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Rosario Dawson, Beanie Feldstein, Jane Fonda, Jennifer Garner, Elizabeth Gillies, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines, Rita Moreno, Sherri Shepherd, Alfre Woodard and more.

America’s Got Talent: “Results Show 3”

NBC, 8pm

Five acts from last night’s show will move on to the semifinals round of the competition. Viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer of the night into the next round by participating in the Dunkin’ Save by using the America’s Got Talent official app or going to nbc.com.

Final 24: “David Koresh”

AXS TV, 9pm

This episode uses reenactments and archival footage of the day in April 1993 when the months-long siege by federal authorities on the Branch Davidian cult’s compound in Waco, Texas, led up to 33-year-old cult leader David Koresh being shot and killed — whether it was suicide or Koresh was shot by someone else is still not known.

Who Killed Jessica Carpenter? A Hometown Homicide Mystery

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

In August 2000, 17-year-old Jessica Carpenter was found dead in her Aiken, S.C., home by her own mother. In this two-hour special, local reporters and family members tell the story of a town frozen in terror as police search for a possible serial killer on the loose.

Corporate

Comedy Central, 10:30pm

Series Finale!

Comedy Central’s workplace comedy comes to an end after three seasons. Find out if Matt (Matt Ingebretson), Jake (Jake Weisman), Grace (Aparna Nancherla) and the rest of the Hampton DeVille office drones can finally climb the corporate ladder.