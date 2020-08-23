Sunday, Aug. 23: The 104th Running of the Indy 500

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Sunday, Aug. 23

NTT IndyCar Series: Indianapolis 500

NBC, 1pm Live

Postponed from its traditional Memorial Day weekend date due to COVID-19, the famed Indianapolis 500 is finally back home again Sunday on NBC for its 104th running at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. NTT IndyCar Series stars Scott Dixon, Simon Pagenaud, Josef Newgarden, Will Power and others compete for the Borg-Warner Trophy on the Brickyard’s 2.5-mile oval. Last year, Pagenaud started from the pole position and led 116 of 200 laps to win his first Indy 500. No in-person spectators will see the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” this year: Speedway owner Roger Penske and IndyCar officials made the difficult decision to run the race without fans in attendance.

Summer Under the Stars: “Olivia de Havilland”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ SUTS salute today is to the late, legendary actress Olivia de Havilland, who passed away July 26 at age 104. The long-lived icon of the classic movie era will be remembered in a 24-hour lineup of some of her most notable films, including her Best Supporting Actress-nominated role in 1939’s Gone With the Wind, and her Best Actress-winning roles in To Each His Own (1946) and The Heiress (1949). The day will also feature Captain Blood (1935), Dodge City (1939), The Adventures of Robin Hood (1939) and many other classics.

NASCAR Cup Series: Drydene 311

NBCSN, 4pm Live

Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and other NASCAR Cup Series stars race for 311 miles around Dover International Speedway’s “Monster Mile” in the Drydene 311.

35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards

BET, 6pm

Like many productions nowadays, this long-running celebration of gospel music is moving to a virtual presentation this year, which will also be simulcast by BET. Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds and Koryn Hawthorne cohost.

Major League Baseball: Philadelphia at Atlanta

ESPN, 7pm Live

A Sunday Night Baseball matchup between NL East foes has the Philadelphia Phillies at the Atlanta Braves.

ABC News Interview With Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris

ABC, 8pm

The Democratic side of the presidential ticket, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, sit down with David Muir and Robin Roberts of ABC News for their first joint interview.

Sunday Best: “The Finale”

BET, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 10 of the gospel singing competition series crowns its winner tonight.

Alaskan Bush People

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 12 of the reality series, the Brown Family “Wolfpack” faces the biggest challenge of their lives — in subzero temperatures — to complete the clan’s dream cabin on the mountain before spring. It’s a race against time as the Browns attempt to build the centerpiece to their growing ranch during the worst winter conditions since leaving Alaska. As the family struggles to protect itself, its animals and critical infrastructure from the extreme freeze, a new member enters the family as brother Gabe welcomes his first child to the wilderness.

Renovation Island: Bryan and Sarah Tell All

HGTV, 8pm

This 90-minute special takes a fun look back at the Baeumler family’s big adventure in the Bahamas, where they’ve been documenting their efforts in restoring a beachfront resort.

Ruthless Realtor

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When Annie and Ralph Savage move into their dream home, their happiness is interrupted by their off-kilter realtor, Meg, who shows up at their home frequently unannounced and is obsessed with their relationship. As Annie and Ralph become increasingly uncomfortable with Meg’s behavior, they push her away, but Meg refuses to go quietly, claiming someone is out to kill the Savages. Stars Christie Burson, Lily Anne Harrison, Brian Ames and Alexandra Peters.

Autopsy: The Last Hours of… “Marlon Brando”

REELZChannel, 8pm

On July 1, 2004, at the age of 80, legendary actor Marlon Brando died. The cause of death on his death certificate was stated as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare respiratory disease that results in a scarring and stiffening of the lungs that is often associated with breathing harmful toxins. He was also diagnosed with congestive heart failure, obesity, diabetes and an enlarged liver, indicating the presence of cancer. Using firsthand testimonies and written accounts, medical examiner and forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter investigates to what extent these conditions contributed to the disease that eventually killed Brando.

Expedition to the Edge

Discovery Channel, 9pm

New Series!

In 2018, Capt. Clemens Gabriel, along with his family — including daughters aged 5 and 6 — and a group of modern-day explorers, set out on the adventure of a lifetime. They would journey through the Northwest Passage — one of the most dangerous nautical sea routes in the world, located between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans through the Arctic. Many have attempted the trek, but very few have succeeded. This series follows Clemens and his ragtag group of family and friends as they learn the price of adventure when their voyage unravels into a life-or-death crisis forcing all hands on deck.

Yellowstone

Paramount Network, 9pm

Season Finale!

Season 3 in the saga of rancher John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his family wraps up tonight. The series has been renewed for a fourth season.

Endeavour: “Zenana”

PBS, 9pm

Season Finale!

When Morse investigates an apparent freak accident at Lady Matilda’s College, he uncovers a potential link between a series of incidents across Oxford. Despite Thursday’s skepticism, Morse becomes convinced the accidents are the result of foul play.

Autopsy: The Last Hours of… “Debbie Reynolds”

REELZChannel, 9pm

On Dec. 28, 2016, the world was shocked and saddened when actress Debbie Reynolds died just one day after the death of her daughter, actress and writer Carrie Fisher. Did the shock of Fisher’s death play a part or was it just a tragic coincidence? Reynolds rose to fame in the 1952 musical Singin’ in the Rain. Over the next six decades, she starred in more than 40 movies, including How the West Was Won, The Unsinkable Molly Brown and Tammy and the Bachelor. Despite career success, her personal life was plagued with difficulties. There was much speculation that Reynolds died of a broken heart after her daughter’s passing, but the official cause of death given was a stroke. Medical examiner and forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter’s investigation builds a picture of her overall health to help viewers understand how and why Reynolds died.

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks: “Hard Times at Sea”

National Geographic, 9pm

In the new episode “Hard Times at Sea”, Hot Tuna first mate Jarrett Przybyszewski unexpectedly needs to take a few days off, leaving Captain T.J. Ott with more responsibility than he is used to as he and his father work to prove that they can still bring in the bluefin. Reel ‘E Bugging also experiences a technical difficulty that leaves Captain Bobby Earl confused, and suspecting foul play among the fleet.

NOS4A2

AMC, 10pm

Season Finale!

The Season 2 finale finds Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) making her final stand against Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Meanwhile, Lou (Jonathan Langdon) and Tabitha (Ashley Romans) solve a Christmasland riddle, and Millie Manx (Mattea Conforti) wrestles with regret.

Democracy 2020: Convention Kickoff

FOX News Channel, 10pm

FOX News Channel will present live programming of the Republican National Convention (RNC) from Washington, D.C., beginning Sunday with the primetime Democracy 2020: Convention Kickoff special. The one-hour special helmed by Special Report’s Bret Baier and The Story’s Martha MacCallum will preview the upcoming political convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, and feature prominent guests who will provide analysis ahead of the week’s events. Originating from the nation’s capital throughout the week, the network’s convention coverage will be available across all of FOX News Media’s signature platforms, including FOX News Audio and FOX News Digital.

Monday, Aug. 24

Summer Under the Stars: “George Raft”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Actor George Raft is making his first appearance as the focus of a SUTS day. Raft is recognizable from his roles in many gangster/crime drama/film noir films, so it makes sense that several of those show up on today’s lineup. You can watch Raft portraying the main thug in Billy Wilder’s comedy classic Some Like It Hot (1959), which also stars Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe. Raft will also be featured in They Drive by Night (1940), Johnny Angel (1945), Red Light (1949), the network premieres of Loan Shark (1952) and I’ll Get You (1953), and other films.

Love Island

CBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will return with an all-new cast of Islanders for Season 2, filmed inside a “bubble” at a Las Vegas hotel. Love Island features a group of singles who come together in a stunning setting, ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and relationships.

American Ninja Warrior: “Cincinnati City Qualifiers”

NBC, 8pm

The competition heads to Cincinnati for the final City Qualifying Round. Competitors will face up to six challenging obstacles including Sling Shot, which is new to the course this year.

Below Deck Mediterranean: “Welcome Back”

Bravo, 9pm

Down a stew in the wake of Hannah’s departure, Bugsy fights to keep the interior afloat with a skeptical Jess by her side. Malia struggles to manage a frustrated deck team, while helping Tom navigate his first charter. Finally, the interior team is relieved when a new second stew arrives onboard.

Botched

E!, 9pm

OK, we had to leave out the episode title, but it involved pepperoni and a breast, as a patient with large areolas wants to make them smaller. Tonight finds Dr. Paul Nassif using a groundbreaking technique to rebuild a patient’s nose after her tip turned black and died. And Dr. Terry Dubrow calms a patient who’s terrified of going under the knife a fifth time.

Into the Unknown: “The Night Marchers”

Travel Channel, 11pm

According to ancient Hawaiian legend, the Night Marchers are the ghosts of long-dead warriors who rise on the darkest nights of the year to march in a terrifying procession through the islands. Facing his deepest fears, Cliff Simon is determined to encounter this bone-chilling phenomenon himself as he arrives on the Big Island a few days before the dark moon.

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Summer Under the Stars: “Anne Shirley”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

The film career of first-time SUTS honoree Anne Shirley lasted a little over 20 years, from her first film at age 4 to her final appearance in a film in her late 20s before leaving the acting profession. But Shirley encompassed a lot during those years, and you can see a good sampling of her work in today’s film lineup, including her Best Supporting Actress Oscar-nominated performance in Stella Dallas (1937); the network premiere of John Ford’s Steamboat Round the Bend (1935); Anne of Green Gables (1934; yes, she plays the main character, named Anne Shirley); and Shirley’s final film role in the 1944 film noir classic Murder, My Sweet.

Dead Pixels: “Tanadaal”

The CW, 8pm

When Vince Vaughn is cast as their favorite Kingdom Scrolls character, Meg (Alexa Davies) and Nicky (Will Merrick) stage a major protest. Russell (David Mumeni) befriends another gamer and quickly learns why meeting IRL isn’t a good idea.

America’s Got Talent: “Live Show 3”

NBC, 8pm Live

Live from Universal Studios Hollywood, 11 performers compete for America’s vote and a $1 million prize as judging is turned over to the viewing audience.