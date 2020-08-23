©joseharo

On Demand DVD New Releases Aug. 23-29

The Burnt Orange Heresy Lies and deceit fill the screen as an art critic and an art dealer join forces to try to obtain a piece from one of the most elusive artists in the world. Claes Bang, Elizabeth Debicki, Mick Jagger, Donald Sutherland (R, 1:39) 8/25

King of Staten Island Scott has not ever really grown up, hampered by the tragic death of his father when Scott was a young boy. Chasing his dream of being a tattoo artist while living at home with his single mom, he spends more time smoking weed and hooking up than focusing on his future. But Scott will soon be confronted by the need to grow up, despite his past troubles. Pete Davidson, Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr (R, 2:16) Previously released On Demand, available on DVD 8/25

Rogue Megan Fox plays a battle-hardened mercenary in Africa whose team must not only survive against a gang of rebels they rescued hostages from, but a pack of bloodthirsty lions they encounter. Megan Fox, Jessica Sutton (TV-MA, 1:45) 8/28

Fatima In 1917, three children report witnessing multiple appearances of the Virgin Mary. Joaquim De Almeida, Goran Visnjic (PG-13, 1:53) 8/28

Attack of The Unknown A SWAT team transporting a vicious crime syndicate boss must fight their way out of a county detention center during an alien invasion. Richard Grieco, Jolene Andersen (TV-MA, 1:41) 8/28

Coming Soon:

Irresistible, Followed, The Surrogate, The Rebels 9/1

Guest House 9/4

Superman: Man of Tomorrow, In Other Words, Beats, Range Runners, The Garden Left Behind 9/8