Saturday, Aug. 22: NASCAR Heads to Dover’s ‘Monster Mile’

Saturday, Aug. 22

NASCAR Cup Series at Dover

NBCSN, 4pm Live

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the “Monster Mile” at Dover International Speedway for the first of two 311-mile races at the track. The second race is Sunday afternoon on NBCSN.

Summer Under the Stars: “Natalie Wood”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Though she died tragically young at age 43, Natalie Wood is still remembered as a Hollywood icon thanks to the notable film work she did within her short life, some of which airs during today’s SUTS lineup. The day begins with Wood’s final film appearance, in the intriguing 1983 sci-fi film Brainstorm. Also included is her Best Supporting Actress Oscar-nominated role in the classic teen drama Rebel Without a Cause (1955); her Best Actress Oscar-nominated role in 1963’s romantic comedy Love With the Proper Stranger; the musical Gypsy (1962); the romantic comedy Sex and the Single Girl (1964); and more.

Earthflight: “South America”

BBC America, 8pm

This episode gives a bird’s-eye view of South America as condors soar along the Andes, scarlet macaws explore the heart of the Amazon, and hummingbirds and vultures see the continent’s greatest sights. It’s a journey that includes Machu Picchu, the Nazca Lines, and the cities of Rio de Janeiro and Santiago.

Sunday, Aug. 23

Summer Under the Stars: “Olivia de Havilland”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ SUTS salute today is to the late, legendary actress Olivia de Havilland, who passed away July 26 at age 104. The long-lived icon of the classic movie era will be remembered in a 24-hour lineup of some of her most notable films, including her Best Supporting Actress-nominated role in 1939’s Gone With the Wind, and her Best Actress-winning roles in To Each His Own (1946) and The Heiress (1949). The day will also feature Captain Blood (1935), Dodge City (1939), The Adventures of Robin Hood (1939) and many other classics.

NTT IndyCar Series: Indianapolis 500

NBC, 1pm Live

Postponed from May, the famed Indianapolis 500 is run today at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as NTT IndyCar Series stars Scott Dixon, Simon Pagenaud, Josef Newgarden, Will Power and others compete on the 2.5-mile oval.

NASCAR Cup Series: Drydene 311

NBCSN, 4pm Live

Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and other NASCAR Cup Series stars race for 311 miles around Dover International Speedway’s “Monster Mile” in the Drydene 311.

35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards

BET, 6pm

Like many productions nowadays, this long-running celebration of gospel music is moving to a virtual presentation this year, which will also be simulcast by BET. Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds and Koryn Hawthorne cohost.

Major League Baseball: Philadelphia at Atlanta

ESPN, 7pm Live

A Sunday Night Baseball matchup between NL East foes has the Philadelphia Phillies at the Atlanta Braves.

ABC News Interview With Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris

ABC, 8pm

The Democratic side of the presidential ticket, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, sit down with David Muir and Robin Roberts of ABC News for their first joint interview.

Sunday Best: “The Finale”

BET, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 10 of the gospel singing competition series crowns its winner tonight.

Alaskan Bush People

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 12 of the reality series, the Brown Family “Wolfpack” faces the biggest challenge of their lives — in subzero temperatures — to complete the clan’s dream cabin on the mountain before spring. It’s a race against time as the Browns attempt to build the centerpiece to their growing ranch during the worst winter conditions since leaving Alaska. As the family struggles to protect itself, its animals and critical infrastructure from the extreme freeze, a new member enters the family as brother Gabe welcomes his first child to the wilderness.

Renovation Island: Bryan and Sarah Tell All

HGTV, 8pm

This 90-minute special takes a fun look back at the Baeumler family’s big adventure in the Bahamas, where they’ve been documenting their efforts in restoring a beachfront resort.

Ruthless Realtor

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When Annie and Ralph Savage move into their dream home, their happiness is interrupted by their off-kilter realtor, Meg, who shows up at their home frequently unannounced and is obsessed with their relationship. As Annie and Ralph become increasingly uncomfortable with Meg’s behavior, they push her away, but Meg refuses to go quietly, claiming someone is out to kill the Savages. Stars Christie Burson, Lily Anne Harrison, Brian Ames and Alexandra Peters.

Autopsy: The Last Hours of… “Marlon Brando”

REELZChannel, 8pm

On July 1, 2004, at the age of 80, legendary actor Marlon Brando died. The cause of death on his death certificate was stated as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare respiratory disease that results in a scarring and stiffening of the lungs that is often associated with breathing harmful toxins. He was also diagnosed with congestive heart failure, obesity, diabetes and an enlarged liver, indicating the presence of cancer. Using firsthand testimonies and written accounts, medical examiner and forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter investigates to what extent these conditions contributed to the disease that eventually killed Brando.

Expedition to the Edge

Discovery Channel, 9pm

New Series!

In 2018, Capt. Clemens Gabriel, along with his family — including daughters aged 5 and 6 — and a group of modern-day explorers, set out on the adventure of a lifetime. They would journey through the Northwest Passage — one of the most dangerous nautical sea routes in the world, located between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans through the Arctic. Many have attempted the trek, but very few have succeeded. This series follows Clemens and his ragtag group of family and friends as they learn the price of adventure when their voyage unravels into a life-or-death crisis forcing all hands on deck.

Yellowstone

Paramount Network, 9pm

Season Finale!

Season 3 in the saga of rancher John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his family wraps up tonight. The series has been renewed for a fourth season.

Endeavour: “Zenana”

PBS, 9pm

Season Finale!

When Morse investigates an apparent freak accident at Lady Matilda’s College, he uncovers a potential link between a series of incidents across Oxford. Despite Thursday’s skepticism, Morse becomes convinced the accidents are the result of foul play.

Autopsy: The Last Hours of… “Debbie Reynolds”

REELZChannel, 9pm

On Dec. 28, 2016, the world was shocked and saddened when actress Debbie Reynolds died just one day after the death of her daughter, actress and writer Carrie Fisher. Did the shock of Fisher’s death play a part or was it just a tragic coincidence? Reynolds rose to fame in the 1952 musical Singin’ in the Rain. Over the next six decades, she starred in more than 40 movies, including How the West Was Won, The Unsinkable Molly Brown and Tammy and the Bachelor. Despite career success, her personal life was plagued with difficulties. There was much speculation that Reynolds died of a broken heart after her daughter’s passing, but the official cause of death given was a stroke. Medical examiner and forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter’s investigation builds a picture of her overall health to help viewers understand how and why Reynolds died.

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks: “Hard Times at Sea”

National Geographic, 9pm

In the new episode “Hard Times at Sea”, Hot Tuna first mate Jarrett Przybyszewski unexpectedly needs to take a few days off, leaving Captain T.J. Ott with more responsibility than he is used to as he and his father work to prove that they can still bring in the bluefin. Reel ‘E Bugging also experiences a technical difficulty that leaves Captain Bobby Earl confused, and suspecting foul play among the fleet.

NOS4A2

AMC, 10pm

Season Finale!

The Season 2 finale finds Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) making her final stand against Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Meanwhile, Lou (Jonathan Langdon) and Tabitha (Ashley Romans) solve a Christmasland riddle, and Millie Manx (Mattea Conforti) wrestles with regret.

Democracy 2020: Convention Kickoff

FOX News Channel, 10pm

FOX News Channel will present live programming of the Republican National Convention (RNC) from Washington, D.C., beginning Sunday with the primetime Democracy 2020: Convention Kickoff special. The one-hour special helmed by Special Report’s Bret Baier and The Story’s Martha MacCallum will preview the upcoming political convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, and feature prominent guests who will provide analysis ahead of the week’s events. Originating from the nation’s capital throughout the week, the network’s convention coverage will be available across all of FOX News Media’s signature platforms, including FOX News Audio and FOX News Digital.

Monday, Aug. 24

Summer Under the Stars: “George Raft”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Actor George Raft is making his first appearance as the focus of a SUTS day. Raft is recognizable from his roles in many gangster/crime drama/film noir films, so it makes sense that several of those show up on today’s lineup. You can watch Raft portraying the main thug in Billy Wilder’s comedy classic Some Like It Hot (1959), which also stars Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe. Raft will also be featured in They Drive by Night (1940), Johnny Angel (1945), Red Light (1949), the network premieres of Loan Shark (1952) and I’ll Get You (1953), and other films.

Love Island

CBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will return with an all-new cast of Islanders for Season 2, filmed inside a “bubble” at a Las Vegas hotel. Love Island features a group of singles who come together in a stunning setting, ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and relationships.

American Ninja Warrior: “Cincinnati City Qualifiers”

NBC, 8pm

The competition heads to Cincinnati for the final City Qualifying Round. Competitors will face up to six challenging obstacles including Sling Shot, which is new to the course this year.

Below Deck Mediterranean: “Welcome Back”

Bravo, 9pm

Down a stew in the wake of Hannah’s departure, Bugsy fights to keep the interior afloat with a skeptical Jess by her side. Malia struggles to manage a frustrated deck team, while helping Tom navigate his first charter. Finally, the interior team is relieved when a new second stew arrives onboard.

Botched

E!, 9pm

OK, we had to leave out the episode title, but it involved pepperoni and a breast, as a patient with large areolas wants to make them smaller. Tonight finds Dr. Paul Nassif using a groundbreaking technique to rebuild a patient’s nose after her tip turned black and died. And Dr. Terry Dubrow calms a patient who’s terrified of going under the knife a fifth time.

Into the Unknown: “The Night Marchers”

Travel Channel, 11pm

According to ancient Hawaiian legend, the Night Marchers are the ghosts of long-dead warriors who rise on the darkest nights of the year to march in a terrifying procession through the islands. Facing his deepest fears, Cliff Simon is determined to encounter this bone-chilling phenomenon himself as he arrives on the Big Island a few days before the dark moon.