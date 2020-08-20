Thursday, Aug. 20: Who Will Survive Season 7 of History’s ‘Alone’?

Brendan George Ko/History

Thursday, Aug. 20

Alone: “Over the Edge”

History, 8pm

Season Finale!

As the competition comes to a close in this three-hour Season 7 finale, the final three participants fight to make it to day 100 and win the million-dollar prize, but brutal conditions, below-zero temperatures, injury and their own mental demons push the survivalists to the edge.

Summer Under the Stars: “William Powell”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Legendary actor William Powell is today’s SUTS subject. Among the highlights is The Thin Man (1934), the first in the series of comedy/mysteries that famously paired Powell with Myrna Loy (and a cute dog named Asta). This Best Picture Oscar nominee also earned Powell a Best Actor nomination. Other Powell classics today include Another Thin Man (1939); his Best Actor Oscar-nominated performance in Life With Father (1947); one of his famed appearances as sleuth Philo Vance, in The Kennel Murder Case (1933); the network premiere of The Senator Was Indiscreet (1947); and more.

The Song — Recorded Live @TGL Farms: “Travis Tritt — ‘It’s a Great Day to Be Alive’”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

Country superstar Travis Tritt performs a rare acoustic set in this episode, featuring his hit songs “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive,” “Anymore” and “Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares).”

Friday, Aug. 21

Lucifer

Netflix

Season Premiere!

Tom Ellis returns for a fifth season as the devilish title character of this fantasy drama. The season drops its first batch of episodes today, with the second half to come later. While Season 5 was initially announced as being the series’ last, to the uproar of fans, Netflix relented and renewed for a sixth season that will presumably be its last.

2020 Republican National Convention

Various Networks

The RNC will conduct its official business in Charlotte, N.C., Aug. 21-24, then head to Jacksonville, Fla., Aug. 24-27 for the traditional rallies and celebrations. Donald Trump plans to accept his party’s nomination remotely.

Summer Under the Stars: “Diana Dors”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

British actress/singer Diana Dors (born Diana Mary Fluck) may have initially been simply lumped into the similar “blond bombshell” mold as Marilyn Monroe, but like Monroe, Dors also showed a talent for acting. You can see that in today’s lineup, which marks her first appearance in SUTS, and features just a handful of the many films she made in England and in Hollywood. Highlights include the film noir Good Time Girl (1948); David Lean’s 1948 adaptation of Oliver Twist; the network premiere of The Weak and the Wicked (1954); The Unholy Wife (1957); I Married a Woman (1958); the horror anthology From Beyond the Grave (1974); and more.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue

VH1, 8pm

New Series!

In this six-episode docuseries, cameras follow six legendary drag queens in their professional and personal journeys as they take on Las Vegas in a brand-new “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!” residency. The cast includes Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly and iconic queens Asia O’Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls and Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo.

100 Days Wild

Discovery Channel, 9pm

New Series!

In this series that is being described as a sort of “Real World homestead style,” a group of young recruits arrive in the remote Alaskan wilderness to form a new colony that will live solely off of the land. But with only 100 days until winter strikes, they waste no time to gather resources and set off on a critical moose-hunting mission.

Backyard Takeover

HGTV, 10pm

New Series!

A familiar face returns to HGTV this summer when seasoned landscape designer Jamie Durie, best known from the network’s popular show The Outdoor Room With Jamie Durie, helps clients transform their neglected and out-of-control backyard spaces into showstopping, personalized outdoor oases.

Saturday, Aug. 22

Summer Under the Stars: “Natalie Wood”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Though she died tragically young at age 43, Natalie Wood is still remembered as a Hollywood icon thanks to the notable film work she did within her short life, some of which airs during today’s SUTS lineup. The day begins with Wood’s final film appearance, in the intriguing 1983 sci-fi film Brainstorm. Also included is her Best Supporting Actress Oscar-nominated role in the classic teen drama Rebel Without a Cause (1955); her Best Actress Oscar-nominated role in 1963’s romantic comedy Love With the Proper Stranger; the musical Gypsy (1962); the romantic comedy Sex and the Single Girl (1964); and more.

NASCAR Cup Series at Dover

NBCSN, 4pm Live

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the “Monster Mile” at Dover International Speedway for the first of two 311-mile races at the track. The second race is Sunday afternoon on NBCSN.

Earthflight: “South America”

BBC America, 8pm

This episode gives a bird’s-eye view of South America as condors soar along the Andes, scarlet macaws explore the heart of the Amazon, and hummingbirds and vultures see the continent’s greatest sights. It’s a journey that includes Machu Picchu, the Nazca Lines, and the cities of Rio de Janeiro and Santiago.