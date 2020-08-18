Tuesday, Aug. 18: It’s Game On for The CW’s ‘Dead Pixels’

©Mr Whisper/Channel4 2107

Tuesday, Aug. 18

Dead Pixels

The CW, 8pm

New Series!

A group of 20-somethings try to escape their mundane lives by playing an online role-playing game during every spare moment they’re not at their office jobs or with their families. The show splits time between their real lives and their online personas.

Summer Under the Stars: “Warren Beatty”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

As an actor and a filmmaker (often both at once), Warren Beatty has worn many hats, and movies featuring some of his most memorable work in various roles air today. This includes perhaps his crowning multi-hyphenate achievement: 1981’s Reds, the Best Picture Oscar nominee that won him a Best Director Oscar and also earned him Best Actor and Best Screenplay nominations. Also on tap: Beatty’s first film, 1961’s Splendor in the Grass; his iconic pairing with Faye Dunaway in Bonnie and Clyde (1967); and Bugsy (1991), the Best Picture Oscar nominee that netted Beatty a Best Actor nomination.

America’s Got Talent: “Live Show 2”

NBC, 8pm Live

Live from Universal Studios Hollywood, 11 performers compete for America’s vote and a $1 million prize as judging is turned over to the viewing audience. Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell serves as judge along with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.

Undercover Billionaire: Return to Erie

Discovery Channel, 9pm

In this special, Glenn Stearns returns to Erie, Penn., with unfinished business. Stripped of everything, Glenn had to build a $1 million business from scratch in just 90 days. Now, exactly one year after his business Underdog BBQ opened, Glenn is headed back to Erie to check in on the restaurant and visit with those who helped him build it. Through candid, never-before-seen footage, Glenn reveals fresh insight about his 90 days and what it takes to start from nothing, culminating with an unexpected announcement about his future plans in the city.

Backyard Envy: “Growing to New Heights”

Bravo, 10pm

The Manscapers are tasked with creating a Tuscan-themed backyard in the middle of New Jersey. With their business growing rapidly, they decide to do some much-needed team building and finally lay down ground rules for the Mannies, but can they go from friends to bosses overnight? Meanwhile, Mel’s doctor calls her with unsettling news.

I Quit

Discovery Channel, 10pm

New Series!

This series follows six sets of hopeful entrepreneurs as they leave their steady incomes and retirement plans behind, going all in on their dreams of launching their own businesses. Along the way, they will be mentored by three successful business leaders who have each built empires of their own — Harley Finkelstein, COO of Shopify; Debbie Sterling, CEO of the award-winning children’s multimedia company GoldieBlox; and Tricia Clarke-Stone, cofounder/CEO of the award-winning creative and tech agency WP Narrative_.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Summer Under the Stars: “Dolores del Rio”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Mexican actress Dolores del Rio was the first female Latin American crossover star in Hollywood, and she gets her first ever Summer Under the Stars celebration this month, with a lineup of titles including The Trail of ’98 (1928); Flying Down to Rio (1933), in which del Rio received top billing, despite the movie being the first onscreen pairing of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers; and Cheyenne Autumn (1964).

United We Fall: “The Weekend”

ABC, 8pm

Bill (Will Sasso) and Jo (Christina Vidal Mitchell) confirm the universal truth that when you have kids, your weekend is worse than your week.

Married at First Sight: “I See Red Flags”

Lifetime, 8pm

As the couples enjoy the last few days of their action-packed honeymoon in Mexico, they discover more similarities and differences that will affect their marriages. Meanwhile, one of the couples must navigate their first major fight.

America’s Got Talent: “Results Show 2”

NBC, 8pm

Five acts from last night’s live show will move on to the semifinals round of the competition. Viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer of the night into the next round by participating in the Dunkin’ Save by using the America’s Got Talent Official App or going to nbc.com.

Final 24: “Marvin Gaye”

AXS TV, 9pm

Legendary singer/songwriter/music producer Marvin Gaye helped shape the sound of Motown in the 1960s and continued putting out classic hits in the 1970s and early ’80s before his life was cut short in 1984 at age 44, when he was shot dead by his own father during an altercation. This episode uses dramatizations and archival footage to revisit what happened on that fateful final day in Marvin Gaye’s life.

FOX Business Presents Democracy 2020: Democratic National Convention

FOX Business Network, 9pm

Senior vice president and managing editor of business news Neil Cavuto will provide live coverage of the Democratic National Convention beginning Wednesday, Aug. 19. The primetime special FOX Business Presents Democracy 2020: Democratic National Convention airs from 9-11:30pm ET on Wednesday and Thursday, featuring live coverage of speeches by Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), as Biden prepares to, and formally accepts, the Democratic nomination for president. Throughout the coverage, Cavuto will be joined by a rotating panel of business and political experts, including FBN’s Lou Dobbs Tonight (weekdays, 5pm ET) host Lou Dobbs, Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery, WSJ at Large (Fridays, 9:30pm ET) host Gerry Baker, economist Stephen Moore and others. Additionally, FBN’s After the Bell co-anchor Connell McShane will join Cavuto live from West Chester, Pa., on Wednesday and Scranton, Pa., on Thursday, breaking down the day’s events from convention headquarters. In conjunction with the channel, FOXBusiness.com will feature expanded coverage each evening, providing reports and live updates on the financial impact that he Democratic economic platform will have for voters.

Dodgeball Thunderdome

Discovery Channel, 9pm

New Series!

Discovery brings dodgeball from the middle-school gym to an all-new arena where everyday people become heroes. On an isolated 13.8-acre specially constructed site, contestants have a chance to claim glory in extraordinary challenges where strength matters, but so do strategy, quick thinking and the willingness to leave everything on the field. David Dobrik hosts this all-new competition series along with cohosts Erin Lim and Andrew Hawkins.

Ellen’s Game of Games: “Highway to the Danger Word”

NBC, 9pm

Contestants will play Blindfolded Musical Chairs, Danger Word, Dizzy Dash and the brand-new game Runaway Bride. The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to Know or Go, and the person who wins that game advances to Hot Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.

Thursday, Aug. 20

Summer Under the Stars: “William Powell”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Legendary actor William Powell is today’s SUTS subject. Among the highlights is The Thin Man (1934), the first in the series of comedy/mysteries that famously paired Powell with Myrna Loy (and a cute dog named Asta). This Best Picture Oscar nominee also earned Powell a Best Actor nomination. Other Powell classics today include Another Thin Man (1939); his Best Actor Oscar-nominated performance in Life With Father (1947); one of his famed appearances as sleuth Philo Vance, in The Kennel Murder Case (1933); the network premiere of The Senator Was Indiscreet (1947); and more.

Alone: “Over the Edge”

History, 8pm

Season Finale!

As the competition comes to a close in this three-hour Season 7 finale, the final three participants fight to make it to day 100 and win the million-dollar prize, but brutal conditions, below-zero temperatures, injury and their own mental demons push the survivalists to the edge.

The Song — Recorded Live @TGL Farms: “Travis Tritt — ‘It’s a Great Day to Be Alive’”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

Country superstar Travis Tritt performs a rare acoustic set in this episode, featuring his hit songs “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive,” “Anymore” and “Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares).”