Monday, Aug. 17: See Bad Chad’s Biggest Builds in New ‘Bad Chad Customs’ Season

Discovery Channel

Monday, Aug. 17

Bad Chad Customs

Discovery Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Bad Chad is back with bigger and badder builds than ever before. After enjoying small-town success as the Green Goblin auto shop, Chad is eager to transform his small business into an internationally known operation by the name of Hiltz Auto Co. This season, all hands are on deck as Chad and his team take on an ambitious seven builds over six months.

2020 Democratic National Convention

Various Networks

The DNC’s scaled-back (due to COVID-19) Democratic National Convention will take place Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee and include virtual events and smaller gatherings in different cities. Delegates won’t make the trip and will instead remotely cast their votes. Joe Biden is still expected to accept his party’s nomination, though not in person in Milwaukee.

Summer Under the Stars: “Maureen O’Hara”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Celebrate the classic movies of Maureen O’Hara on what would have been her 100th birthday (she was born Aug. 17, 1920; died Oct. 24, 2015). The day begins with one of her earliest roles, alongside Charles Laughton in the 1939 Hitchcock thriller Jamaica Inn, and also includes another famed 1939 film she made with Laughton, The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Other films today include The Wings of Eagles (1957), one of O’Hara’s notable pairings with costar John Wayne; her starring role in the Christmas classic Miracle on 34th Street (1947); and many more.

American Ninja Warrior: “Seattle/Tacoma City Qualifiers”

NBC, 8pm

American Ninja Warrior brings the competition indoors for the first time ever in Seattle’s Tacoma Dome for the City Qualifying Round. Competitors will face up to six challenging obstacles including Lunatic Ledges and Barrel Roll, which are new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host, and Zuri Hall joins the show as sideline reporter.

Botched: “Necrotic Nightmare”

E!, 9pm

A filler-obsessed Australian wants Dr. Terry Dubrow to increase her breast size, while a surgery in the Dominican Republic left a patient in the ER with only one breast. Meanwhile, Dr. Paul Nassif tried to bring a nose back to life after a horrible necrosis incident.

Intervention: “Courtney”

A&E, 10pm

An adventurous child with a love for animals, Courtney dreamed of growing up to be a veterinarian. Tragically, when she was just 7 years old, her best friend died in a drowning accident, and Courtney was never the same. Unwilling to conform to her mother’s rules, Courtney left to live with her father, under whose roof she graduated to full-blown addiction. Today, Courtney no longer cares about her health or safety. Her alarming re-use of dirty needles has taken her to the brink of death.

Into the Unknown: “The Brown Mountain Lights”

Travel Channel, 11pm

The Brown Mountain Lights of North Carolina are one of the greatest mysteries on the continent, and Cliff Simon is on an eerie recon mission to find out more. For over a century, people have witnessed strange, orb-like lights that rise up and hover above this largely unexplored wilderness. The only way to find out more is to spend the night in an area where people have been known to disappear.

Tuesday, Aug. 18

Summer Under the Stars: “Warren Beatty”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

As an actor and a filmmaker (often both at once), Warren Beatty has worn many hats, and movies featuring some of his most memorable work in various roles air today. This includes perhaps his crowning multi-hyphenate achievement: 1981’s Reds, the Best Picture Oscar nominee that won him a Best Director Oscar and also earned him Best Actor and Best Screenplay nominations. Also on tap: Beatty’s first film, 1961’s Splendor in the Grass; his iconic pairing with Faye Dunaway in Bonnie and Clyde (1967); and Bugsy (1991), the Best Picture Oscar nominee that netted Beatty a Best Actor nomination.

Dead Pixels

The CW, 8pm

New Series!

A group of 20-somethings try to escape their mundane lives by playing an online role-playing game during every spare moment they’re not at their office jobs or with their families. The show splits time between their real lives and their online personas.

America’s Got Talent: “Live Show 2”

NBC, 8pm Live

Live from Universal Studios Hollywood, 11 performers compete for America’s vote and a $1 million prize as judging is turned over to the viewing audience. Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell serves as judge along with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.

Undercover Billionaire: Return to Erie

Discovery Channel, 9pm

In this special, Glenn Stearns returns to Erie, Penn., with unfinished business. Stripped of everything, Glenn had to build a $1 million business from scratch in just 90 days. Now, exactly one year after his business Underdog BBQ opened, Glenn is headed back to Erie to check in on the restaurant and visit with those who helped him build it. Through candid, never-before-seen footage, Glenn reveals fresh insight about his 90 days and what it takes to start from nothing, culminating with an unexpected announcement about his future plans in the city.

Backyard Envy: “Growing to New Heights”

Bravo, 10pm

The Manscapers are tasked with creating a Tuscan-themed backyard in the middle of New Jersey. With their business growing rapidly, they decide to do some much-needed team building and finally lay down ground rules for the Mannies, but can they go from friends to bosses overnight? Meanwhile, Mel’s doctor calls her with unsettling news.

I Quit

Discovery Channel, 10pm

New Series!

This series follows six sets of hopeful entrepreneurs as they leave their steady incomes and retirement plans behind, going all in on their dreams of launching their own businesses. Along the way, they will be mentored by three successful business leaders who have each built empires of their own — Harley Finkelstein, COO of Shopify; Debbie Sterling, CEO of the award-winning children’s multimedia company GoldieBlox; and Tricia Clarke-Stone, cofounder/CEO of the award-winning creative and tech agency WP Narrative_.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Summer Under the Stars: “Dolores del Rio”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Mexican actress Dolores del Rio was the first female Latin American crossover star in Hollywood, and she gets her first ever Summer Under the Stars celebration this month, with a lineup of titles including The Trail of ’98 (1928); Flying Down to Rio (1933), in which del Rio received top billing, despite the movie being the first onscreen pairing of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers; and Cheyenne Autumn (1964).

United We Fall: “The Weekend”

ABC, 8pm

Bill (Will Sasso) and Jo (Christina Vidal Mitchell) confirm the universal truth that when you have kids, your weekend is worse than your week.

Married at First Sight: “I See Red Flags”

Lifetime, 8pm

As the couples enjoy the last few days of their action-packed honeymoon in Mexico, they discover more similarities and differences that will affect their marriages. Meanwhile, one of the couples must navigate their first major fight.

America’s Got Talent: “Results Show 2”

NBC, 8pm

Five acts from last night’s live show will move on to the semifinals round of the competition. Viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer of the night into the next round by participating in the Dunkin’ Save by using the America’s Got Talent Official App or going to nbc.com.

FOX Business Presents Democracy 2020: Democratic National Convention

FOX Business Network, 9pm

Senior vice president and managing editor of business news Neil Cavuto will provide live coverage of the Democratic National Convention beginning Wednesday, Aug. 19. The primetime special FOX Business Presents Democracy 2020: Democratic National Convention airs from 9-11:30pm ET on Wednesday and Thursday, featuring live coverage of speeches by Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), as Biden prepares to, and formally accepts, the Democratic nomination for president. Throughout the coverage, Cavuto will be joined by a rotating panel of business and political experts, including FBN’s Lou Dobbs Tonight (weekdays, 5pm ET) host Lou Dobbs, Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery, WSJ at Large (Fridays, 9:30pm ET) host Gerry Baker, economist Stephen Moore and others. Additionally, FBN’s After the Bell co-anchor Connell McShane will join Cavuto live from West Chester, Pa., on Wednesday and Scranton, Pa., on Thursday, breaking down the day’s events from convention headquarters. In conjunction with the channel, FOXBusiness.com will feature expanded coverage each evening, providing reports and live updates on the financial impact that he Democratic economic platform will have for voters.

Final 24: “Marvin Gaye”

AXS TV, 9pm

Legendary singer/songwriter/music producer Marvin Gaye helped shape the sound of Motown in the 1960s and continued putting out classic hits in the 1970s and early ’80s before his life was cut short in 1984 at age 44, when he was shot dead by his own father during an altercation. This episode uses dramatizations and archival footage to revisit what happened on that fateful final day in Marvin Gaye’s life.

Dodgeball Thunderdome

Discovery Channel, 9pm

New Series!

Discovery brings dodgeball from the middle-school gym to an all-new arena where everyday people become heroes. On an isolated 13.8-acre specially constructed site, contestants have a chance to claim glory in extraordinary challenges where strength matters, but so do strategy, quick thinking and the willingness to leave everything on the field. David Dobrik hosts this all-new competition series along with cohosts Erin Lim and Andrew Hawkins.

Ellen’s Game of Games: “Highway to the Danger Word”

NBC, 9pm

Contestants will play Blindfolded Musical Chairs, Danger Word, Dizzy Dash and the brand-new game Runaway Bride. The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to Know or Go, and the person who wins that game advances to Hot Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.