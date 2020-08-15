©joseharo

Pictured Above: The Burnt Orange Heresy — Coming Soon

On Demand DVD New Releases Aug. 15-22

Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons Master Assassin Slade Wilson leads two lives: a relentless killer known as Deathstroke and a family man. Michael Chiklis, Sasha Alexander (R, 1:27) 8/18

Stage Mother When a conservative, church choir director in Texas inherits her deceased son’s drag club in San Francisco, she moves to the west coast to save the business from bankruptcy. Jacki Weaver, Lucy Liu (PG-13, 1:33) 8/21

Tesla Ethan Hawke stars as the iconic rebel inventor, fighting an uphill battle to bring his revolutionary electrical system to fruition. Ethan Hawke, Kyle MacLachlan PG-13, 1:41 8/21

