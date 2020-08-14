Friday, Aug. 14: Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon Levitt in ‘Project Power’

© 2020 Netflix, Inc.

Friday, Aug. 14

Project Power

Netflix

Original Film!

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jamie Foxx headline this sci-fi thriller. When a pill that gives its users unpredictable superpowers for five minutes hits the streets of New Orleans, a teenage dealer and a local cop must team with an ex-soldier to take down the group responsible for its creation. Machine Gun Kelly and Courtney B. Vance also star.

The Great Heist

Netflix

New Series!

Inspired by true events, this series (also known as El robo del siglo) follows the assault on Colombia’s Bank of the Republic that was perpetrated in 1994. Dubbed the “robbery of the century,” the heist saw a band of thieves making off with $33 million in U.S. dollars and turning the country upside down.

Summer Under the Stars: “Steve McQueen”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

A lasting symbol of Hollywood cool, Steve McQueen exuded that charisma seemingly effortlessly in his films, many of which are featured today. Included in this SUTS lineup are The Sand Pebbles (1966), the war film featuring McQueen in a Best Actor Oscar-nominated performance; another classic war drama, 1963’s The Great Escape; the influential action classic Bullitt (1968), with its iconic chase scene; the 1968 crime film The Thomas Crown Affair; the true-life prison drama Papillon (1973); and plenty more.

Shark Week 2020

Discovery Channel, beginning at 8pm

Shark Week 2020 continues tonight with Alien Sharks: First Contact, about mysterious and bizarre sharks that live in the depths; Lair of the Great White, in which experts try to learn why one population of great whites off of western Australia is particularly aggressive; Tiger Shark King, a search for what as-yet-unknown beast was captured on film assaulting a massive tiger shark in the Caribbean; and I Was Prey, in which survivors recount their shark attack experiences.

Martha Knows Best: “Paths”

HGTV, 10pm

Trusted lifestyle expert Martha Stewart invites viewers to follow along as she completes a variety of beautiful outdoor projects at her Bedford, N.Y., farm. Tonight, Martha Stewart builds a stone pathway that leads to her peacocks, getting help from the foreman of her outdoor grounds crew. Actress Lupita Nyong’o calls Martha for advice on how to arrange fresh flowers and what flowers are good for beginner gardeners.

Saturday, Aug. 15

Mob-Fest Movie Marathon

AMC, beginning at 1pm

Catch a Classic!

AMC makes you an offer you can’t refuse today and most of tomorrow with a lineup of some of the greatest mob movies of all time. The marathon is Al Pacino-heavy, beginning with 1983’s Scarface, and also including Francis Ford Coppola’s Oscar-winning classic The Godfather (1972), its arguably superior and equally acclaimed sequel The Godfather Part II (1974), and The Godfather Part III (1990). Robert De Niro also gets good representation, with not only The Godfather Part II but also with airings of A Bronx Tale (1993) and Goodfellas (1990).

Major League Baseball

FOX, 7pm Live

FOX’s Saturday MLB regional game features either the Boston Red Sox and the N.Y. Yankees or the Oakland A’s at the San Francisco Giants.

Earthflight: “Europe”

BBC America, 8pm

Earthflight embarks on a grand European tour, using a host of filming techniques including taking extraordinary footage from microlights as they fly alongside imprinted birds. Among other wonders, cameras soar with cranes and geese over Venice, the white cliffs of Dover and Edinburgh. White storks leave Africa and struggle to get to Istanbul, the gateway to Europe, while cranes take an easier route over the monkey-guarded Rock of Gibraltar.

Shark Week 2020

Discovery Channel, beginning at 8pm

On the penultimate evening for Shark Week 2020, several new specials will debut: Sharks of Ghost Island, an exploration into why an island near the Bermuda Triangle attracts so many sharks; Wicked Sharks, which studies sharks in an effort to find ways of protecting people in the wake of increased great white encounters off of Cape Cod; Sharks Gone Wild 3, which offers everything you want to know about viral shark videos; and I Was Prey: Terrors From the Deep, more tales from shark attack survivors.

Beware of Mom

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When a new family moves into their cul-de-sac, teenager Kylie quickly makes friends with the family’s daughter, Jessie, whose mother Anna lets the girls stay up late, takes them on adventurous outings, gets them into rocking nightclubs and hosts high school parties at her house. But as the adventures grow wilder and more dangerous, Kylie’s mother Tanya grows worried and things soon spiral out of control as Anna tries to steal Kylie away from her family by any means necessary. Stars Crystal Allen and René Ashton.

Sunday, Aug. 16

Summer Under the Stars: “Cary Grant”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

You’d be hard-pressed to find a movie star in Hollywood history as effortlessly charming as the legendary Cary Grant. See for yourself in today’s SUTS film lineup devoted to the actor formerly known as Archibald Leach. The schedule begins with Sylvia Scarlett (1935), the first of four films Grant made with Katharine Hepburn, and the day will also feature Bringing Up Baby (1938), another Grant/Hepburn pairing. Other classics include His Girl Friday (1940), Topper (1937), Arsenic and Old Lace (1944) and Grant’s memorable teaming with costar Grace Kelly in Alfred Hitchcock’s To Catch a Thief (1955).

NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona

NBC, 3pm Live

The NASCAR Cup Series is back at Daytona International Speedway for the first ever Cup Series race on the famed speedway’s road course. Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and other stars will complete 65 laps for 231 miles around the combined oval/road course.

Major League Baseball: Boston at N.Y. Yankees

ESPN, 7pm Live

Sunday Night Baseball returns to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y., for a matchup between the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.

Renovation Island

HGTV, 8pm

Season Finale!

This special 90-minute episode wraps up the season for the show highlighting the journey of home renovation experts Bryan and Sarah Baeumler as their family embarked on an epic adventure to restore a massive, rundown beachfront resort in the Bahamas.

Psycho Sister-in-Law

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

After the death of their father, the half sister of a father-to-be moves into her half brother and his wife’s happy home and brings danger as she seeks to claim the full inheritance. Stars Andrea Bowen, Lydia Hearst, Brando Eaton, Diora Baird and Ryan Carnes.

Lucy Worsley’s Royal Photo Album

PBS, 8pm

Explore how the royal family has shaped their image with photography, from Queen Victoria to Princess Diana to Prince Harry. From official portraits to tabloid snapshots, the camera has been the Crown’s confidant, messenger — and nemesis.

Autopsy: The Last Hours of… “Burt Reynolds”

REELZChannel, 8pm

On Sept. 6, 2018, news broke that Hollywood legend Burt Reynolds had died. Reynolds broke into the big time by winning the lead in the gritty survivalist drama Deliverance in 1972 and became a household name in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Behind all the fame and fortune, Reynolds suffered from panic attacks that were so severe he needed to be hospitalized and eventually turned to large doses of anti-anxiety medications and painkillers to cope with injuries incurred from doing stunt work. His reliance on prescription pills turned into addiction and led to an overdose and a coma, though he survived. Renowned medical examiner and forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter analyzes crucial details of Reynolds’ life to explain his death.

The Circus

Showtime, 8pm

New Episodes!

The second half of Season 5 of the political docuseries will cover the pandemic, systemic racism and a crucial presidential election.

The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Sip and See You Later”

Bravo, 9pm

Gizelle spends her birthday with Jamal and the girls, but underlying tension makes for an awkward celebration. Candiace struggles to understand Monique’s anger toward her after their recent reconciliation. Wendy takes note of Karen’s cold shoulder. Ashley hosts the ladies to meet baby Dean, but an unexpected guest causes Monique to make a dramatic exit.

Lovecraft Country

HBO, 9pm

New Series!

Misha Green (Underground) and Jordan Peele (Get Out) co-created this thrillingly original series based on Matt Ruff’s novel. It follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he, his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams). This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the horrifying, literal monsters that could be ripped from the pages of an H.P. Lovecraft paperback.

Very Scary People: “Dr. Death: A License to Kill”

HLN, 9pm

Season Finale!

For nearly two decades, Michael Swango, a physician turned murderer, left a trail of death across two continents. Suspicious illnesses and deaths followed this once-trusted doctor from hospital to hospital, picking off unsuspecting coworkers and helpless patients. What would make a well-respected doctor become one of the most prolific serial killers in U.S. history? To help find out, this episode features interviews with authorities who brought Swango to justice, as well as with survivors of his poisoning sprees, families of his victims and others.

Endeavour: “Raga”

PBS, 9pm

A clash between rival gangs results in tragedy. Initial investigations lead Morse and Thursday to the door of a familiar face. Then tragedy strikes a second time when an Indian restaurant’s customer disappears and a shocking murder is discovered.

Bo Derek: In My Own Words

REELZChannel, 9pm

Born Mary Cathleen Collins in Long Beach, Calif., Bo Derek was the oldest of four siblings and, by her account, grew up an ordinary teenager until a fateful encounter with a Hollywood agent. Her first role came in an independent movie directed by John Derek, who would forever change her life. The two fell in love despite a 30-year age difference and the fact that Derek was married to actress Linda Evans. Labeled as outlaws from the start, Bo and John married and began a long and headline-filled life together. Eventually Bo became an accomplished producer. Viewers will hear from her sister Kerry Perez, John Derek’s daughter Sean, and friends Jon Voight and Evans.

NOS4A2: “Welcome to Christmasland”

AMC, 10pm

In the penultimate episode, Vic (Ashleigh Cummings) and Maggie (Jahkara Smith) embark on a dangerous journey, while Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) confronts his deepest fears. And as her world falls apart, Millie (Mattea Conforti) must choose between freedom and her father.

Fran Drescher: In My Own Words

REELZChannel, 10pm

Actress Fran Drescher paints an in-depth portrait of her life, from growing up in Queens admiring Lucille Ball to masterminding her own career in show business, all while opening up about life’s challenges she has conquered along the way. Armed with beauty, brains and what would turn out to be an iconic voice, Fran knew from a young age that she would become an actor. Sharing their stories of Fran are her parents Sylvia and Morty Drescher, The Nanny costar Charles Shaughnessy, Donna Dixon, Peter Marc Jacobson and Cancer Schmancer executive director Susan Holland.

Darcey & Stacey

TLC, 10pm

New Series!

TLC fan favorites from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — twins Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva — are headlining their own series. Viewers were glued to Darcey through four seasons of globe-trotting, long-distance love affairs followed by heartbreaking, tear-filled breakups, where she always had her devoted twin Stacey by her side. Now this series looks into both of their lives, loves and supportive family members. As the series begins, Darcey is healing over yet another failed relationship. Stacey is gearing up for a major step in her own love life — after a five-year engagement to Albanian fiancé Florian, they have finally been approved for the K-1 visa. Florian and Stacey will have 90 days to get married once Florian arrives, but Darcey has lingering doubts about his commitment to Stacey after photos of him with another woman surfaced online, sparking rumors that he was unfaithful.