Thursday, Aug. 13: Do Watch the Season Finale of ABC’s Game Show ‘Don’t’

Thursday, Aug. 13

Don’t: “Don’t Quit Your Day Job”

ABC, 9pm

Season Finale!

Don’t miss Graham, Nathan, Leita and Reagan doing their best to win $100,000 by competing in a series of challenges — “Don’t Embarrass Yourself,” “Don’t Make Me Turn This Car Around,” “Don’t Play With Matches,” “Don’t Drink” and “Don’t Look Back” — on this season finale.

Summer Under the Stars: “John Barrymore”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

It’s interesting that TCM has not, to this point, given this noted member of the famed Barrymore acting family his own Summer Under the Stars day, but that changes today. The lineup features a few Barrymore classics from the silent era, including Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1920), Don Juan (1926) and When a Man Loves (1927), as well as beloved “talkies” like Grand Hotel (1932), Dinner at Eight (1933), the network premiere of Night Club Scandal (1937) and one of Barrymore’s last films, The Great Man Votes (1939).

Major League Baseball: St. Louis vs. Chicago White Sox

FOX, 7pm Live

“If you build it, he will come.” The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox play in the MLB Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa, adjacent to where the movie Field of Dreams was filmed.

Shark Week 2020

Discovery Channel, beginning at 8pm

Tonight’s Shark Week 2020 lineup kicks off with Air Jaws 2020, a celebration of 20 years of specials about high-flying great whites. Following that is Sharkadelic Summer, in which Snoop Dogg helps learn why great whites are taking up residence along the shores of the United States; and Mako Nation, which follows researchers in their quest to learn more about mako sharks.

The Song — Recorded Live @TGL Farms: “Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads — ‘Lay Me Down’”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

Sublime With Rome frontman Rome Ramirez and reggae group Dirty Heads blaze through a rendition of their 2010 No. 1 hit “Lay Me Down” before performing acoustic versions of “Light On” and “Santeria.”

The Real Housewives of New York City: “Hitting All the Wrong Cenotes”

Bravo, 9pm

On day three in Mexico, the ladies tread carefully at breakfast when Dorinda snaps at Sonja and Leah. Luann and Leah pick up two single men while on a stroll down the beach and bring them back to the villa. While Dorinda stays in bed, the ladies enjoy a fancy dinner with their new male friends.

Mountain Men: “The Big Reckoning”

History, 9pm

Season Finale!

On the hunt for gold, Josh hits the jackpot; Tom puts his handmade dugout canoe to the test; Jake makes his last stand against a massive predator; Eustace sees his dream of keeping his new land go up in flames; and Kidd and Harry fulfill a lifelong ambition to secure their future in the mountains.

Friday, Aug. 14

The Great Heist

Netflix

New Series!

Inspired by true events, this series (also known as El robo del siglo) follows the assault on Colombia’s Bank of the Republic that was perpetrated in 1994. Dubbed the “robbery of the century,” the heist saw a band of thieves making off with $33 million in U.S. dollars and turning the country upside down.

Project Power

Netflix

Original Film!

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jamie Foxx headline this sci-fi thriller. When a pill that gives its users unpredictable superpowers for five minutes hits the streets of New Orleans, a teenage dealer and a local cop must team with an ex-soldier to take down the group responsible for its creation. Machine Gun Kelly and Courtney B. Vance also star.

Summer Under the Stars: “Steve McQueen”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

A lasting symbol of Hollywood cool, Steve McQueen exuded that charisma seemingly effortlessly in his films, many of which are featured today. Included in this SUTS lineup are The Sand Pebbles (1966), the war film featuring McQueen in a Best Actor Oscar-nominated performance; another classic war drama, 1963’s The Great Escape; the influential action classic Bullitt (1968), with its iconic chase scene; the 1968 crime film The Thomas Crown Affair; the true-life prison drama Papillon (1973); and plenty more.

Shark Week 2020

Discovery Channel, beginning at 8pm

Shark Week 2020 continues tonight with Alien Sharks: First Contact, about mysterious and bizarre sharks that live in the depths; Lair of the Great White, in which experts try to learn why one population of great whites off of western Australia is particularly aggressive; Tiger Shark King, a search for what as-yet-unknown beast was captured on film assaulting a massive tiger shark in the Caribbean; and I Was Prey, in which survivors recount their shark attack experiences.

Martha Knows Best: “Paths”

HGTV, 10pm

Trusted lifestyle expert Martha Stewart invites viewers to follow along as she completes a variety of beautiful outdoor projects at her Bedford, N.Y., farm. Tonight, Martha Stewart builds a stone pathway that leads to her peacocks, getting help from the foreman of her outdoor grounds crew. Actress Lupita Nyong’o calls Martha for advice on how to arrange fresh flowers and what flowers are good for beginner gardeners.

Saturday, Aug. 15

Mob-Fest Movie Marathon

AMC, beginning at 1pm

Catch a Classic!

AMC makes you an offer you can’t refuse today and most of tomorrow with a lineup of some of the greatest mob movies of all time. The marathon is Al Pacino-heavy, beginning with 1983’s Scarface, and also including Francis Ford Coppola’s Oscar-winning classic The Godfather (1972), its arguably superior and equally acclaimed sequel The Godfather Part II (1974), and The Godfather Part III (1990). Robert De Niro also gets good representation, with not only The Godfather Part II but also with airings of A Bronx Tale (1993) and Goodfellas (1990).

Major League Baseball

FOX, 7pm Live

FOX’s Saturday MLB regional game features either the Boston Red Sox and the N.Y. Yankees or the Oakland A’s at the San Francisco Giants.

Earthflight: “Europe”

BBC America, 8pm

Earthflight embarks on a grand European tour, using a host of filming techniques including taking extraordinary footage from microlights as they fly alongside imprinted birds. Among other wonders, cameras soar with cranes and geese over Venice, the white cliffs of Dover and Edinburgh. White storks leave Africa and struggle to get to Istanbul, the gateway to Europe, while cranes take an easier route over the monkey-guarded Rock of Gibraltar.

Shark Week 2020

Discovery Channel, beginning at 8pm

On the penultimate evening for Shark Week 2020, several new specials will debut: Sharks of Ghost Island, an exploration into why an island near the Bermuda Triangle attracts so many sharks; Wicked Sharks, which studies sharks in an effort to find ways of protecting people in the wake of increased great white encounters off of Cape Cod; Sharks Gone Wild 3, which offers everything you want to know about viral shark videos; and I Was Prey: Terrors From the Deep, more tales from shark attack survivors.

Beware of Mom

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When a new family moves into their cul-de-sac, teenager Kylie quickly makes friends with the family’s daughter, Jessie, whose mother Anna lets the girls stay up late, takes them on adventurous outings, gets them into rocking nightclubs and hosts high school parties at her house. But as the adventures grow wilder and more dangerous, Kylie’s mother Tanya grows worried and things soon spiral out of control as Anna tries to steal Kylie away from her family by any means necessary. Stars Crystal Allen and René Ashton.