Monday, Aug. 10: ‘The Titan Games’ Championship Season Finale on NBC

Monday, Aug. 10

The Titan Games: “The Titan Games Championship”

NBC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Titans from the Central, West and Eastern divisions have advanced to the Championship. Those six elite Titans return for the final rounds of competition. The top two men and women will advance to compete on Mount Olympus one last time. In the end, one man and one woman will be crowned Titan Champions.

Summer Under the Stars: “Norma Shearer”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

It’s an extra-special remembrance of today’s SUTS honoree, Oscar-winning actress Norma Shearer, as today also marks the 118th anniversary of her birth (she was born Aug. 10, 1902; died June 12, 1983). The day includes Shearer’s Best Actress Oscar-winning performance in The Divorcee (1930), as well as her Best Actress Oscar-nominated performances in A Free Soul (1931), The Barretts of Wimpole Street (1934), Romeo and Juliet (1936) and Marie Antoinette (1938). Among other classics, you’ll also see Shearer headlining a heavy-hitting all-female cast that also includes Joan Crawford and Rosalind Russell in The Women (1939).

NBA Basketball

ESPN & TNT, beginning at 6:30pm Live

ESPN and TNT split an NBA primetime doubleheader with the Toronto Raptors vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on ESPN, followed by the Denver Nuggets vs. the L.A. Lakers on TNT.

Shark Week 2020

Discovery Channel, beginning at 8pm

Day 2 of Shark Week 2020 features three hourlong premiere specials: Abandoned Waters, about how the COVID-19 crisis has given researchers a chance to study great whites in Australia in an unprecedented way; ShaqAttack, with the return of Shaquille O’Neal to Shark Week; and Jaws Awakens, about the search for the largest male great white in the world.

Botched: “Hopeful Transformations”

E!, 9pm

A Scarlett Johansson lookalike wants the doctors to give her a flawless booty, while Dr. Terry Dubrow helps a mom with creaseless breasts get the reduction she’s tried to achieve for 20 years. Meanwhile, a woman whose face is destroyed from a motorcycle crash hopes surgery with Dr. Paul Nassif will ease the emotional pain.

Love It or List It

HGTV, 9pm

New Episodes!

HGTV’s smash hit series, starring designer Hilary Farr and real estate expert David Visentin, returns with fresh episodes. Filled with Hilary and David’s sharp wit, funny banter and clever, competitive barbs, each episode will culminate with families answering the series’ highly anticipated question: Are you going to love it or list it?

10 Things You Don’t Know

E!, 10pm

New Series!

Every week of this fun, new half-hour series will highlight a celebrity and count down the 10 most unique, unbelievable and surprising facts you don’t know about that person. From Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez and Tiffany Haddish to Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Keanu Reeves and more, the series will uncover all the hysterical, outrageous, only-in-Hollywood scoop that proves stars really are just like us.

Into the Unknown: “The Mojave Sandman”

Travel Channel, 11pm

In the haunting and inhospitable desert of Southern California, Cliff Simon is in search of the infamous Mojave Sandman. Sightings of a hairy, ape-like creature here have made headlines for decades. But while Simon is determined to make a contribution to the ongoing investigation, he increasingly has the feeling that he’s the one being tracked.

Tuesday, August 11

Summer Under the Stars: “Sammy Davis Jr.”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

The talents of legendary singer/dancer/actor Sammy Davis Jr. will be on full display in his debut Summer Under the Stars celebration. The lineup will, of course, feature Rat Pack classics like Ocean’s 11 (1960) and Robin and the 7 Hoods (1964). But other films will also be spotlighted, including Davis’ feature film debut in 1933’s Rufus Jones for President, as well as the network premiere of Tap (1989), Davis’ final feature film, in which he costarred with Gregory Hines and showed off his still-formidable tap-dancing skills.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 6:30pm Live

The Boston Celtics are in action against the Memphis Grizzlies in TNT’s first game of an NBA doubleheader. The nightcap has the New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Sacramento Kings.

Shark Week 2020

Discovery Channel, beginning at 8pm

Shark Week 2020 continues with the premiere specials Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Sharks, which explores the most treacherous and shark-infested waters in the Southern Hemisphere; Will Smith: Off the Deep End, which finds actor Will Smith facing his fear of sharks; and Great White Serial Killer Extinction, about a great white that may push the California sea otter to extinction with its predation.

Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament: Final

ESPN, 8pm Live

The MLS Is Back Tournament comes down to the final match tonight in Orlando, Fla. The winning club earns a spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.

America’s Got Talent: “Live Show 1”

NBC, 8pm Live

Live from Universal Studios Hollywood, 11 performers compete for America’s vote and a $1 million prize as judging is turned over to the viewing audience. Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell serves as judge along with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles

HBO, 10pm

Season Premiere!

For the first time, the long-running sports series will spotlight two teams in one season — the Los Angeles Chargers of the AFC West and the Los Angeles Rams of the NFC West. With access to players’ and coaches’ meeting rooms, training rooms, living quarters, and practice fields, Hard Knocks: Los Angeles will document hours of conditioning practices and meetings, chronicling players as they compete for a roster spot and bond off the field.

World of Dance: “The Semi-Finals 2”

NBC, 10pm

The final six acts of the top 12 take to the World of Dance stage for the first time this season with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and host Scott Evans. The judges will once again score each performance based on its artistry, technique, choreography, creativity and presentation. The top two scoring acts will move onto tomorrow’s World Final and become one step closer to winning the $1 million grand prize.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Summer Under the Stars: “Lana Turner”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

One of the most glamorous and iconic symbols of Old Hollywood, legendary actress Lana Turner is celebrated in today’s SUTS film lineup. The day begins with one of her earlier roles, when she was still a teenager, in 1938’s Love Finds Andy Hardy. There are also plenty of her more famous roles, including her Best Actress Oscar-nominated turn in the classic 1957 melodrama Peyton Place; her starring role alongside Kirk Douglas in 1952’s The Bad and the Beautiful; and her portrayal of a quintessential movie femme fatale in the 1946 film noir The Postman Always Rings Twice.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 6:30pm Live

ESPN’s NBA doubleheader has the Toronto Raptors vs. the Philadelphia 76ers and the L.A. Clippers vs. the Denver Nuggets.

Shark Week 2020

Discovery Channel, beginning at 8pm

Tonight’s premiere Shark Week 2020 specials are: Monsters Under the Bridge, which seeks what may be the largest hammerhead shark on the planet; Adam Devine’s Secret Shark Lair, which seeks out what may be a massive gathering ground for tiger sharks; and Great White Double Trouble, which looks at two populations of great whites that may be part of an increase in shark attacks off Australia.

Married at First Sight: “The Honeymoon Begins”

Lifetime, 8pm

In tonight’s new episode, couples wake up in paradise and start to learn about the person they just married. Some find the path to love natural while others find it difficult to push past their comfort zones. One wife believes her husband may not be ready for marriage — can he convince her that he is?

America’s Got Talent: “Results Show 1”

NBC, 8pm

Five acts from the previous night’s show will move on to the semifinals round of the competition. Viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer of the night into the next round by participating in the Dunkin’ Save by using the America’s Got Talent official app or going to nbc.com.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: “The End Is at Hand/What We’re Fighting For”

ABC, 9pm

Series Finale!

After seven seasons, the action-packed series concludes tonight with a two-hour finale.

Final 24: “John Belushi”

AXS TV, 9pm

Before his death from a drug overdose in 1982 at age 33, John Belushi had already left a memorable legacy of comedy through his work on Saturday Night Live and in feature films like National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) and The Blues Brothers (1980). This episode of Final 24 uses dramatizations and archival footage to help detail the final hours of the artist whose passing so young still leaves many wondering what else could have been.

Tough as Nails: “Trash Day”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Trash Day,” two crews each look for an important win in the team competition when tasked with packing a moving van, and competitors look to avoid elimination during the individual competition by collecting and loading trash into a moving garbage truck.

Impact of Hate: Charlottesville

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

When the college town of Charlottesville, Va., decides to remove its Confederate statues, white nationalists and their supporters descend for a series of protests that culminate in the now-infamous “Unite the Right” rally. Concerned citizens protest the influx of hate, including paralegal Heather Heyer. When a man deliberately drives his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, dozens are injured, and Heather is killed. On the third anniversary of her death, this emotionally gripping two-hour special allows viewers to hear directly from the victims about how the hateful actions of that fateful day left collateral damage for a lifetime.

World of Dance: “The World Final”

NBC, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 4 finale, the top four acts take the stage for the last time in the World Final with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and host Scott Evans. Competing for the title of Best in the World, competitors’ performances will be scored based on their artistry, technique, choreography, creativity and presentation. The top overall scoring act will be crowned this season’s champion and win the grand prize of $1 million.

Paranormal Nightshift

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

Each episode of this series recounts three terrifying stories of paranormal experiences encountered by people working the night shift. In the series premiere episode, a radio host’s dream job is threatened by the presence of two terrifying entities; a restaurant owner is confronted by the spirit of a lovelorn woman on Valentine’s Day; and ghostly footsteps and disembodied voices haunt an empty bowling alley at night.