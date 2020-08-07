© 2020 UNIVERSAL STUDIOS. All Rights Reserved.

On Demand DVD New Releases: Aug. 8-14

Pictured above: The King of Staten Island — Coming Soon To On Demand and DVD

Deep Blue Sea 3 As the body count rises, it becomes clear that genetically enhanced bull sharks will end life as we know it. Dive in for the deadliest, bloodiest return to the deep blue sea yet! Tania Raymonde, Nathaniel Buzolic (R, 1:39) 8/11

Ballbuster It’s “Major League” for the NBA! Jerry O’Connell, Elisabeth Rohm (TV-MA 1:30) 8/11

Never Too Late When four veterans find themselves in a new prison – a retirement home – they plan an escape that might be more treacherous than the last. James Cromwell, Jacki Weaver (TV-14-1:38) 8/14

Availability dates, titles and schedule subject to change and may vary by system. Check with your cable provider for ordering information. HD and 3D not available in all systems.

Coming Soon:

Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons 8/18

Stage Mother, Tesla 8/21

The Burnt Orange Heresy, King of Staten Island 8/25

Rogue (2020) 8/2