Friday, Aug. 7: Teen Social Media Star Reuben de Maid in The CW’s ‘Being Reuben’

Friday, Aug. 7

Being Reuben

The CW, 9pm

New Series!

Fourteen-year-old Reuben de Maid, a talented teen juggling social media stardom with real-life squabbling siblings, became an internet sensation after shooting to fame following an appearance on Little Big Shots. The Welsh teenager is a singer, influencer and makeup expert, and now has a high-profile career. In this fun, inspiring and warmhearted new docuseries, we follow Reuben as he grows into his glamorous new life, while still grounded in his reality at home in Wales with siblings Coco and Sonny, and his mother Vicky.

Howard

Disney+

This documentary film celebrates the life of Oscar-winning lyricist Howard Ashman, who wrote the tunes for such Disney classics as The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin.

Selling Sunset

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The real estate agents handling high-end residential properties in Los Angeles are back for a third season of the reality series that follows them again navigating the drama of their personal and professional lives. The new season comes quickly on the heels of Season 2, which became somewhat of a quarantine-viewing hit after it dropped it May.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In the final chapter of producer Guillermo del Toro’s animated Tales of Arcadia franchise, the trolls, aliens and wizards face off in an apocalyptic battle for control of their magical world.

Work It

Netflix

Original Film!

In this dance/comedy film, an awkward teen vows to transform her gawkiness through dance.

Summer Under the Stars: “Sylvia Sidney”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Some viewers may know Sylvia Sidney most from her late-career appearances in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice (1988) and Mars Attacks! (1996, her final film) when she was in her 70s and 80s. But as you’ll see from the first-time Summer Under the Stars honoree’s film lineup today, her career extended far beyond that. Scheduled SUTS titles for Sidney include the network premieres of Thirty Day Princess (1934) and You and Me (1938), as well as her headlining role alongside Spencer Tracy in Fury (1936), and the 1973 feature that earned her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination: Summer Wishes, Winter Dreams.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 6:30pm Live

The Orlando Magic vs. the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics vs. the Toronto Raptors are featured in tonight’s NBA doubleheader on TNT.

The New York Times Presents: “This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?”

FX, 10pm

This documentary series, from the same team behind The Weekly, capitalizes on breaking news, investigations and character-driven stories and features from journalists at The New York Times. Tonight’s the story of the making of a pop star, profiling a young musician, Dominic Fike, who is plucked from obscurity and given a $4 million record deal. It follows Fike as he prepares for his first international tour and makes his debut album.

Saturday, Aug. 8

Summer Under the Stars: “Charlie Chaplin”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Brilliant comic actor/filmmaker/composer Charlie Chaplin may be most associated with his legendary work in the silent film era, but his career also encompassed classics of the sound era. Today’s lineup of films is a nice mix of both, including very early appearances of Chaplin as his famed “Little Tramp” character in titles like 1914’s The Knockout and Mabel’s Married Life. The day also includes essential silent and sound classics like The Gold Rush (1925), City Lights (1931), Modern Times (1936), The Great Dictator (1940) and Limelight (1952).

NBA Basketball

TNT & ESPN, beginning at 1pm Live

TNT and ESPN combine to televise four games on the NBA’s Saturday schedule, with the L.A. Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, the Utah Jazz vs. the Denver Nuggets and the L.A. Lakers vs. the Indiana Pacers on TNT. The primetime game on ESPN has the Milwaukee Bucks vs. the Dallas Mavericks.

NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400

NBCSN, 4pm Live

The NASCAR Cup Series is at Michigan International Speedway for a pair of 312-mile races beginning with today’s FireKeepers Casino 400 on NBCSN. The second race is Sunday, also on NBCSN.

License to Kill

Oxygen, 7pm

Season Premiere!

World-renowned plastic surgeon and certified expert for the California Medical Board Dr. Terry Dubrow (Botched) returns as host and executive producer to guide viewers through shocking stories of crimes made by medical professionals. Each one-hour episode is told from the perspective of victims, families, colleagues, and law enforcement, and exposes what happens when the hands that should heal are used to cause harm on vulnerable patients seeking medical attention.

Earthflight: “Africa”

BBC America, 8pm

Fly over Africa on the wings of birds and see this most animal-packed continent through fresh eyes. Among other highlights in this episode, fly with eagles through the mist-filled Victoria Falls and dive for fish in the mighty Zambezi River; circle with vultures high above the Serengeti as they watch the drama of the massive wildebeest migration below; and more.

Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Based on the disturbing murder trial that captivated the nation, this film tells the story of Jodi Arias (Tania Raymonde), a seductive 28-year-old found guilty of killing her former lover, Travis Alexander (Jesse Lee Soffer), who was found nude in his home shower with a slit throat, 27 additional stab wounds and a bullet to the head. Jodi pleaded not guilty and contended she killed Alexander in self-defense.

Love on Harbor Island

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

When Seattle interior designer Lily Summers (Morgan Kohan) returns to her hometown to help her Aunt Maggie (Brenda Matthews) run her bed and breakfast by the marina, she meets a handsome seaplane pilot (Marcus Rosner) whose life’s work delivering rescue dogs helps Lily discover that home really is where the heart is.

Jodi Arias: Cellmate Secrets

Lifetime, 10pm

Seven years after being convicted of first-degree murder, new disturbing information comes to light about Jodi Arias and the murder of her ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander as her former cellmates and closest confidants give firsthand accounts of their time behind bars with the murderess. In an exclusive double interview, Tracy Brown and Donavan Bering reveal details and shocking information that they heard directly from Arias, including a bombshell new theory about the night of Alexander’s murder.

Sunday, Aug. 9

Summer Under the Stars: “Goldie Hawn”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

First-time SUTS honoree Goldie Hawn may almost seem to some too “modern” to be featured in this month’s celebration, until you see that her work in today’s schedule of films absolutely is in the “classic” category. As you would expect for the brilliant comedic performer, the brunt of the lineup includes Hawn comedies like her Best Supporting Actress Oscar-winning performance in Cactus Flower (1969); Protocol and Swing Shift (both 1984); Foul Play (1978); Seems Like Old Times (1980); and the network premiere of The First Wives Club (1996). But you’ll also see her dramatic side in the network premiere of Crisscross (1992).

NBA Basketball: San Antonio vs. New Orleans

ABC, 3pm Live

DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs face Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Disney ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla.

Golf: PGA Championship: Final Round

CBS, 3pm Live

The final round of the PGA Championship tees off at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

NASCAR Cup Series: Consumers Energy 400

NBCSN, 4:30pm Live

Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and other top NASCAR Cup Series stars race in the 312-mile Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Major League Baseball: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis

ESPN, 7pm Live

NL Central rivals take to the field at Busch Stadium in St. Louis as the Chicago Cubs face the Cardinals on Sunday Night Baseball.

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein

Lifetime, 8pm

New Miniseries!

Following the impact of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly, the network continues to raise the voices of survivors with Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, in line with Lifetime’s Stop Violence Against Women initiative to provide a platform and resources for women. The four-part, two-night documentary investigates the billionaire New York financier who is alleged to have used his connections to the rich and famous to shield his predatory behavior with young girls. Revealing how Epstein set up a pseudosexual Ponzi scheme to bring in underaged girls, the doc delves into the aftermath the survivors are experiencing with no justice to be served.

Autopsy: The Last Hours of… “Walt Disney”

REELZChannel, 8pm

Walt Disney was the father of movie-length animation who also reinvented the amusement park and created some of the most loved and recognized characters in the world, including Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck. But Disney’s easy smile hid a world of trauma and obsession. On Dec. 15, 1966, Disney’s death at the age of 65 in a Burbank hospital shocked the world. The cause reported was cardiac arrest brought on by lung cancer, but Disney died five weeks after the initial diagnosis, so renowned medical examiner and forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter is seeking answers to understand what happened to this pop culture pioneer.

Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef

Discovery Channel, 9pm

Shark Week is officially on, and Discovery’s 32nd annual event has a big surprise. It’s been a while since heavyweight champ Mike Tyson went head-to-head, but he’s making his comeback with the most unlikely training partner — one of the ocean’s top apex predators, the tiger shark. Famed announcer Michael Buffer will be calling the shots as these two heavyweights square off underwater, all in the name of research.

Apocalypse Earth

History, 9pm

New Series!

Earth, air, water and fire are essential elements in life. But what happens when these natural elements turn on humanity? This series examines the catastrophic threat natural phenomena can pose around the world.

Very Scary People: “Robert Durst: World’s Worst Fugitive”

HLN, 9pm

This episode looks at the strange case of millionaire Robert Durst, who lived under a cloud of suspicion after his first wife went missing in 1982, a case that went cold. Years later, Durst was charged with murder and went on the run after his neighbor’s dismembered body was found. He ultimately stood trial and confessed to the killing, claiming it was done accidentally and in self-defense, and was acquitted. But when Durst’s friend and confidante, Susan Berman, was shot dead in her home, he was again put on trial, with prosecutors asserting that Durst killed Berman because of what she knew about his wife’s disappearance decades earlier.

Endeavour: “Oracle”

PBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Endeavour Morse (Shaun Evans) ushers in 1970 in Venice, while the team gets together to investigate a murder in Oxford.

Autopsy: The Last Hours of… “Dick Clark”

REELZChannel, 9pm

On the morning of April 18, 2012, entertainment luminary Dick Clark died suddenly from a massive heart attack following a routine operation on his prostate. As host of the legendary show American Bandstand for nearly 40 years, Clark was a familiar face in millions of American homes and helped to shape modern pop music. Dr. Michael Hunter analyzes key moments from Clark’s life and medical history to explain why Clark died shortly after what should have been a simple procedure.

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness

TNT, 9pm

Season Finale!

Two back-to-back episodes conclude TNT’s eight-episode season that has seen the team led down a sinister path as they searched for the kidnapped infant daughter of the Spanish Consular.

Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment

Bravo, 10pm

This special brings home the defining issues of our time — race and equality — in an intimate roundtable discussion. This open dialogue features 10 outspoken Bravolebrities, Black and white, who share their perspectives on race relations today and how we can move forward with hope.

Autopsy: The Last Hours of… “Billy Mays”

REELZChannel, 10pm

In 2009, America’s most famous TV pitchman unexpectedly died at his Florida home at just 50 years old. Billy Mays made his fortune pitching innovative products, and at his height he was on TV more than any other celebrity while revolutionizing the world of home shopping in the 1990s. Despite his wholesome man-in-the-street image, Mays’ death was as controversial as it was surprising. Dr. Michael Hunter uncovers some hidden truths about the life and death of Billy Mays.

We Hunt Together

Showtime, 10pm

New Series!

This is a gripping twist on a classic cat-and-mouse story that explores the intoxication of sexual attraction and the dangerous power of emotional manipulation. As two conflicted detectives (Eve Myles and Babou Ceesay) track down a pair of deadly killers (Hermione Corfield and Dipo Ola), the series reveals how finding a volatile form of solace in another can have dire consequences.