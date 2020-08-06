Thursday, Aug. 6: PGA Championship Tees Off in San Francisco

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Thursday, Aug. 6

Golf: PGA Championship: First Round

ESPN, 4pm Live

Brooks Koepka shoots for a third straight PGA Championship as the rescheduled tournament — now the first major of 2020 — takes place at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. ESPN and CBS televise through Sunday’s final round.

Hitmen

Peacock

New Series!

In this British comedy, best friends Jamie (Mel Giedroyc) and Fran (Sue Perkins) are trying to make their way in the world with only each other to rely on. They also just happen to kill people for a living. Fueled by their antics and frivolous bickering, each job inevitably gets derailed, leading them into bizarre misadventures, full of oddball characters and unexpected dilemmas.

An American Pickle

HBO Max

Original Film!

Seth Rogen plays dual roles in this tale of an immigrant in 1920 America who falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. When he emerges in 2020 Brooklyn, he meets his great-grandson, whom he cannot even begin to understand.

The Rain

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The popular Danish series — one of Netflix’s most-watched non-English original series, which has been viewed by about 30 million people — returns for a third and final season, picking up where Season 2 left off. Years after the rain decimated the population of Scandinavia, Simone and Rasmus find themselves at odds on how to save humanity. Rasmus wants to infect everyone with the same beta version of the virus that turned him into a superhuman, while Simone insists there must be a cure. Can they put their differences aside to do the right thing?

Star Trek: Lower Decks

CBS All Access

New Series!

This humorous, animated addition to the Star Trek franchise is developed by Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty) and focuses on the support crew serving aboard one of Starfleet’s least important ships.

Summer Under the Stars: “Burt Lancaster”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Burton Lancaster, the one-time circus acrobat who became one of the most legendary movie stars ever, is today’s daylong film focus. Watch him in familiar classics like his Best Actor Oscar-nominated performance (and iconic embrace in the surf with Deborah Kerr) in 1953’s From Here to Eternity; his Best Actor Oscar-nominated turn in Birdman of Alcatraz (1962); his Best Actor Oscar-winning title role in Elmer Gantry (1960); and the World War II thriller The Train (1964). You’ll also see Lancaster in earlier, maybe lesser-seen films like the 1947 film noir Brute Force.

Lost Sharks of Easter Island

Nat Geo, 12pm

In the shadow of the legendary Easter Island, in one of the most distant corners of the Pacific, a remarkable ocean world is on the brink of devastation.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 4pm Live

TNT’s Thursday NBA slate has the Miami Heat vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, the L.A. Clippers vs. the Dallas Mavericks and the L.A. Lakers vs. the Houston Rockets.

Major League Baseball

FOX, 7pm Live

Viewers will see either the Chicago Cubs at the Kansas City Royals or the Houston Astros at the Arizona Diamondbacks in FOX’s MLB regional broadcast window.

The Song — Recorded Live @TGL Farms: “Lonestar — ‘Amazed’”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

Hosts Krista Marie and Damien Horne talk with beloved country band Lonestar about the creation of their popular song “Amazed.” They also perform the tune, along with “I’m Already There” and — with Jim Messina — “Your Mama Don’t Dance.”

Christina on the Coast

HGTV, 9pm

New Episodes!

Six new episodes begin tonight, spotlighting Christina Anstead’s personal and professional journey as she juggles a busy family life, a demanding design business, authoring books and expanding her brand — all while working to maintain her own physical well-being.

Friday, Aug. 7

Howard

Disney+

This documentary film celebrates the life of Oscar-winning lyricist Howard Ashman, who wrote the tunes for such Disney classics as The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin.

Selling Sunset

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The real estate agents handling high-end residential properties in Los Angeles are back for a third season of the reality series that follows them again navigating the drama of their personal and professional lives. The new season comes quickly on the heels of Season 2, which became somewhat of a quarantine-viewing hit after it dropped it May.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In the final chapter of producer Guillermo del Toro’s animated Tales of Arcadia franchise, the trolls, aliens and wizards face off in an apocalyptic battle for control of their magical world.

Work It

Netflix

Original Film!

In this dance/comedy film, an awkward teen vows to transform her gawkiness through dance.

Summer Under the Stars: “Sylvia Sidney”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Some viewers may know Sylvia Sidney most from her late-career appearances in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice (1988) and Mars Attacks! (1996, her final film) when she was in her 70s and 80s. But as you’ll see from the first-time Summer Under the Stars honoree’s film lineup today, her career extended far beyond that. Scheduled SUTS titles for Sidney include the network premieres of Thirty Day Princess (1934) and You and Me (1938), as well as her headlining role alongside Spencer Tracy in Fury (1936), and the 1973 feature that earned her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination: Summer Wishes, Winter Dreams.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 6:30pm Live

The Orlando Magic vs. the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics vs. the Toronto Raptors are featured in tonight’s NBA doubleheader on TNT.

Being Reuben

The CW, 9pm

New Series!

Fourteen-year-old Reuben de Maid, a talented teen juggling social media stardom with real-life squabbling siblings, became an internet sensation after shooting to fame following an appearance on Little Big Shots. The Welsh teenager is a singer, influencer and makeup expert, and now has a high-profile career. In this fun, inspiring and warmhearted new docuseries, we follow Reuben as he grows into his glamorous new life, while still grounded in his reality at home in Wales with siblings Coco and Sonny, and his mother Vicky.

The New York Times Presents: “This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?”

FX, 10pm

This documentary series, from the same team behind The Weekly, capitalizes on breaking news, investigations and character-driven stories and features from journalists at The New York Times. Tonight’s the story of the making of a pop star, profiling a young musician, Dominic Fike, who is plucked from obscurity and given a $4 million record deal. It follows Fike as he prepares for his first international tour and makes his debut album.

Saturday, Aug. 8

Summer Under the Stars: “Charlie Chaplin”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Brilliant comic actor/filmmaker/composer Charlie Chaplin may be most associated with his legendary work in the silent film era, but his career also encompassed classics of the sound era. Today’s lineup of films is a nice mix of both, including very early appearances of Chaplin as his famed “Little Tramp” character in titles like 1914’s The Knockout and Mabel’s Married Life. The day also includes essential silent and sound classics like The Gold Rush (1925), City Lights (1931), Modern Times (1936), The Great Dictator (1940) and Limelight (1952).

NBA Basketball

TNT & ESPN, beginning at 1pm Live

TNT and ESPN combine to televise four games on the NBA’s Saturday schedule, with the L.A. Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, the Utah Jazz vs. the Denver Nuggets and the L.A. Lakers vs. the Indiana Pacers on TNT. The primetime game on ESPN has the Milwaukee Bucks vs. the Dallas Mavericks.

NASCAR Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400

NBCSN, 4pm Live

The NASCAR Cup Series is at Michigan International Speedway for a pair of 312-mile races beginning with today’s FireKeepers Casino 400 on NBCSN. The second race is Sunday, also on NBCSN.

License to Kill

Oxygen, 7pm

Season Premiere!

World-renowned plastic surgeon and certified expert for the California Medical Board Dr. Terry Dubrow (Botched) returns as host and executive producer to guide viewers through shocking stories of crimes made by medical professionals. Each one-hour episode is told from the perspective of victims, families, colleagues, and law enforcement, and exposes what happens when the hands that should heal are used to cause harm on vulnerable patients seeking medical attention.

Earthflight: “Africa”

BBC America, 8pm

Fly over Africa on the wings of birds and see this most animal-packed continent through fresh eyes. Among other highlights in this episode, fly with eagles through the mist-filled Victoria Falls and dive for fish in the mighty Zambezi River; circle with vultures high above the Serengeti as they watch the drama of the massive wildebeest migration below; and more.

Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Based on the disturbing murder trial that captivated the nation, this film tells the story of Jodi Arias (Tania Raymonde), a seductive 28-year-old found guilty of killing her former lover, Travis Alexander (Jesse Lee Soffer), who was found nude in his home shower with a slit throat, 27 additional stab wounds and a bullet to the head. Jodi pleaded not guilty and contended she killed Alexander in self-defense.

Love on Harbor Island

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

When Seattle interior designer Lily Summers (Morgan Kohan) returns to her hometown to help her Aunt Maggie (Brenda Matthews) run her bed and breakfast by the marina, she meets a handsome seaplane pilot (Marcus Rosner) whose life’s work delivering rescue dogs helps Lily discover that home really is where the heart is.

Jodi Arias: Cellmate Secrets

Lifetime, 10pm

Seven years after being convicted of first-degree murder, new disturbing information comes to light about Jodi Arias and the murder of her ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander as her former cellmates and closest confidants give firsthand accounts of their time behind bars with the murderess. In an exclusive double interview, Tracy Brown and Donavan Bering reveal details and shocking information that they heard directly from Arias, including a bombshell new theory about the night of Alexander’s murder.