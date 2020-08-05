Wednesday, Aug. 5: ‘Big Brother’ Legends Compete in New All-Star Season

2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Big Brother: All Stars

CBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Big Brother returns for Season 22 with an all-star lineup of houseguests, including winners, finalists, legends, memorable personalities and some of the best to never win the game. Following the two-hour premiere, the series will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Julie Chen Moonves returns as host. Strict health and safety protocols for COVID-19 are in place for the houseguests and production crew.

Summer Under the Stars: “Ann Miller”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Singer/dancer/actress Ann Miller is honored today with a lineup of movies that, of course, features her performances in classic movie musicals like On the Town (1949) and Easter Parade (1948), and 1953’s Kiss Me Kate. You can also enjoy Miller in other films, including her early work in the 1938 comedies You Can’t Take It With You, directed by Frank Capra, and Room Service, starring the Marx Brothers. Some of the last few feature films Miller made before turning her focus to theater and television are also featured, like 1955’s Hit the Deck and 1956’s The Opposite Sex and The Great American Pastime.

NHL Hockey: Stanley Cup Qualifiers

NBCSN & NHL Network, beginning at 12pm Live

The NHL’s Eastern Conference playoff qualifying-round games on NBCSN today are the N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida Panthers, the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. the Montreal Canadiens. In the Western Conference, check out the Nashville Predators vs. the Arizona Coyotes (NHL Network), the Colorado Avalanche vs. the Dallas Stars (NHL Network) and the Edmonton Oilers vs. the Chicago Blackhawks (NBCSN).

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 6:30pm Live

The Oklahoma City Thunder face the L.A. Lakers in a Western Conference clash. ESPN’s second game has the Brooklyn Nets vs. the Boston Celtics.

Tough as Nails: “Game of Telephone”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Game of Telephone,” teams are challenged mentally and physically when tasked with pushing 24 heavy barrels uphill and arranging them in a specific order at an oil field, and one crew member must conquer a fear of heights to climb a telephone pole.

Final 24: “River Phoenix”

AXS TV, 9pm

Dramatizations blended with archival footage help detail the final day in the life of young actor River Phoenix, who seemed poised for even greater stardom than he already had before dying of a drug overdose at age 23.

Coroner

The CW, 9pm

New Series!

This Canadian import follows new coroner Dr. Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan) as she adjusts to the job amid a pill addiction, panic attacks and family crisis.

Marrying Millions

Lifetime, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Five new couples join the series with returning favorites Bill and Brianna from Dallas and Gentille and Brian from Las Vegas. Marrying Millions follows relationships where one partner is incredibly wealthy and the other is definitively not, leading the couple to face intense scrutiny from family and friends and questions about whether it’s true love … or true love of the money and lavish lifestyles.

Thursday, Aug. 6

Hitmen

Peacock

New Series!

In this British comedy, best friends Jamie (Mel Giedroyc) and Fran (Sue Perkins) are trying to make their way in the world with only each other to rely on. They also just happen to kill people for a living. Fueled by their antics and frivolous bickering, each job inevitably gets derailed, leading them into bizarre misadventures, full of oddball characters and unexpected dilemmas.

An American Pickle

HBO Max

Original Film!

Seth Rogen plays dual roles in this tale of an immigrant in 1920 America who falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. When he emerges in 2020 Brooklyn, he meets his great-grandson, whom he cannot even begin to understand.

The Rain

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The popular Danish series — one of Netflix’s most-watched non-English original series, which has been viewed by about 30 million people — returns for a third and final season, picking up where Season 2 left off. Years after the rain decimated the population of Scandinavia, Simone and Rasmus find themselves at odds on how to save humanity. Rasmus wants to infect everyone with the same beta version of the virus that turned him into a superhuman, while Simone insists there must be a cure. Can they put their differences aside to do the right thing?

Star Trek: Lower Decks

CBS All Access

New Series!

This humorous, animated addition to the Star Trek franchise is developed by Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty) and focuses on the support crew serving aboard one of Starfleet’s least important ships.

Summer Under the Stars: “Burt Lancaster”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Burton Lancaster, the one-time circus acrobat who became one of the most legendary movie stars ever, is today’s daylong film focus. Watch him in familiar classics like his Best Actor Oscar-nominated performance (and iconic embrace in the surf with Deborah Kerr) in 1953’s From Here to Eternity; his Best Actor Oscar-nominated turn in Birdman of Alcatraz (1962); his Best Actor Oscar-winning title role in Elmer Gantry (1960); and the World War II thriller The Train (1964). You’ll also see Lancaster in earlier, maybe lesser-seen films like the 1947 film noir Brute Force.

Lost Sharks of Easter Island

Nat Geo, 12pm

In the shadow of the legendary Easter Island, in one of the most distant corners of the Pacific, a remarkable ocean world is on the brink of devastation.

Golf: PGA Championship: First Round

ESPN, 4pm Live

Brooks Koepka shoots for a third straight PGA Championship as the rescheduled tournament — now the first major of 2020 — takes place at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. ESPN and CBS televise through Sunday’s final round.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 4pm Live

TNT’s Thursday NBA slate has the Miami Heat vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, the L.A. Clippers vs. the Dallas Mavericks and the L.A. Lakers vs. the Houston Rockets.

Major League Baseball

FOX, 7pm Live

Viewers will see either the Chicago Cubs at the Kansas City Royals or the Houston Astros at the Arizona Diamondbacks in FOX’s MLB regional broadcast window.

The Song — Recorded Live @TGL Farms: “Lonestar — ‘Amazed’”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

Hosts Krista Marie and Damien Horne talk with beloved country band Lonestar about the creation of their popular song “Amazed.” They also perform the tune, along with “I’m Already There” and — with Jim Messina — “Your Mama Don’t Dance.”

Christina on the Coast

HGTV, 9pm

New Episodes!

Six new episodes begin tonight, spotlighting Christina Anstead’s personal and professional journey as she juggles a busy family life, a demanding design business, authoring books and expanding her brand — all while working to maintain her own physical well-being.

Friday, Aug. 7

Howard

Disney+

This documentary film celebrates the life of Oscar-winning lyricist Howard Ashman, who wrote the tunes for such Disney classics as The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin.

Selling Sunset

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The real estate agents handling high-end residential properties in Los Angeles are back for a third season of the reality series that follows them again navigating the drama of their personal and professional lives. The new season comes quickly on the heels of Season 2, which became somewhat of a quarantine-viewing hit after it dropped it May.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In the final chapter of producer Guillermo del Toro’s animated Tales of Arcadia franchise, the trolls, aliens and wizards face off in an apocalyptic battle for control of their magical world.

Work It

Netflix

Original Film!

In this dance/comedy film, an awkward teen vows to transform her gawkiness through dance.

Summer Under the Stars: “Sylvia Sidney”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Some viewers may know Sylvia Sidney most from her late-career appearances in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice (1988) and Mars Attacks! (1996, her final film) when she was in her 70s and 80s. But as you’ll see from the first-time Summer Under the Stars honoree’s film lineup today, her career extended far beyond that. Scheduled SUTS titles for Sidney include the network premieres of Thirty Day Princess (1934) and You and Me (1938), as well as her headlining role alongside Spencer Tracy in Fury (1936), and the 1973 feature that earned her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination: Summer Wishes, Winter Dreams.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 6:30pm Live

The Orlando Magic vs. the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics vs. the Toronto Raptors are featured in tonight’s NBA doubleheader on TNT.

Being Reuben

The CW, 9pm

New Series!

Fourteen-year-old Reuben de Maid, a talented teen juggling social media stardom with real-life squabbling siblings, became an internet sensation after shooting to fame following an appearance on Little Big Shots. The Welsh teenager is a singer, influencer and makeup expert, and now has a high-profile career. In this fun, inspiring and warmhearted new docuseries, we follow Reuben as he grows into his glamorous new life, while still grounded in his reality at home in Wales with siblings Coco and Sonny, and his mother Vicky.

The New York Times Presents: “This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?”

FX, 10pm

This documentary series, from the same team behind The Weekly, capitalizes on breaking news, investigations and character-driven stories and features from journalists at The New York Times. Tonight’s the story of the making of a pop star, profiling a young musician, Dominic Fike, who is plucked from obscurity and given a $4 million record deal. It follows Fike as he prepares for his first international tour and makes his debut album.