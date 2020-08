Friday, July 31: Showtime Unseals the True Story of ‘The Go-Gos’

Paul Natkin/Showtime

Friday, July 31

The Go-Go’s

Showtime, 9pm

Known for ’80s hits like “We Got the Beat” and “Our Lips Are Sealed,” the Go-Go’s remain the only all-female band who wrote their own songs and played their own instruments to have a No. 1 album on the Billboard charts. The band granted full access for this textured biography featuring candid interviews and archival footage to tell the real story of their meteoric rise to fame and the journeys, triumphs, laughter and struggles along the way.

Get Even

Netflix

New Series!

Four teen enemies join forces to get revenge on their bullies but are then blamed for a crime they didn’t commit. Season 1 available 7/31.

Muppets Now

Disney+

New Series!

Jim Henson’s beloved creations are back in The Muppets Studio’s first original series for Disney+.

Black Is King

Disney+

Original Film!

This “visual album” written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé is based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift.

The Umbrella Academy

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The superhero series based on the comic book series returns for a 10-episode Season 2. Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda and Emmy Raver-Lampman are among the ensemble cast.

Special Theme: Directed by John Ford

TCM, beginning at 12pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM ends its monthlong Friday salute to director John Ford today. The lineup starts with “Rookie of the Year,” a half-hour baseball drama Ford directed for an episode of the TV series Screen Directors Playhouse in 1955. It stars John Wayne, Vera Miles, Ward Bond and Patrick Wayne, all of whom would appear in Ford’s classic The Searchers the following year. Also airing today are the films How the West Was Won (1962), Cheyenne Autumn (1964), The Horse Soldiers (1959), Sergeant Rutledge (1960) and Two Rode Together (1961), as well as the 2019 documentary John Ford: The Man Who Invented America.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 6:30pm Live

An NBA doubleheader on ESPN has the Boston Celtics vs. the Milwaukee Bucks and the Houston Rockets vs. the Dallas Mavericks.

M*A*S*H: “None Like It Hot”

MeTV, 7pm

Swelter along with the 4077th in a heat wave-themed 1978 episode. Hawkeye (Alan Alda) and B.J. (Mike Farrell) find relief in their new tub — but no way will this secret keep.

Upside-Down Magic

Disney Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Premiering on Harry Potter’s birthday? Perfect! This original flick — also based on a book series — follows Nory (Izabela Rose) and a group of magical misfits who are overlooked at the prestigious Sage Academy.

The Wrong Stepfather

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Single mom and teacher Karen (Krista Allen) falls for charismatic college adviser Craig (Corin Nemec), which is great, until Karen’s daughter (Sydney Malakeh) learns about his troubling past.

Little Women

Starz, 8pm

Love is a great beautifier indeed, and we can’t help loving writer-director Greta Gerwig’s (Lady Bird) delightful, Oscar-nominated 2019 update of the Louisa May Alcott classic. This may be the seventh time the book has been adapted to film, but it all feels new and fresh, with Saoirse Ronan as unwavering Jo March, a writer who loves good, strong words that mean something. She aspires to tell the story of her family, including sisters Meg (Emma Watson), Amy (Florence Pugh) and Beth (Eliza Scanlen) and wise mother Marmee (Laura Dern). Meryl Streep drops by as indomitable Aunt March, and Timothée Chalamet is dashing as Laurie, but it’s the wonderful March sisters who steal our hearts.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

TBS, 8:30pm

This is the network television premiere of the 2018 Marvel film filled with plenty of humor and action, as the titular superheroes (Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly) look to solve the injustices in the world. Scott Lang (Rudd) is balancing fatherhood with his life as the superhero Ant-Man when Dr. Hank Pym presents him with an urgent new mission that will have him fighting alongside the Wasp (Lilly).

Martha Knows Best

HGTV, 10pm

New Series!

Join lifestyle icon Martha Stewart as she completes a variety of beautiful outdoor projects at her Bedford, N.Y., farm in this new series. Throughout the 30-minute episodes, Martha’s superfans — as well as a few of her famous friends — will virtually pop in to chat with her and get advice on their own home projects. During the premiere episode, Martha will explore the world of container gardens and lend advice on herb gardening to her longtime pal Snoop Dogg. Future projects include building a stone pathway for her muster of peacocks and chatting with Lupita Nyong’o about how to choose the best stems for do-it-yourself floral arrangements.

Saturday, Aug. 1

Summer Under the Stars

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

TCM’s annual August programming favorite returns. This month, the network will again devote each day to movies from a famous — or, in some cases, a perhaps not-as-well-known — actor or actress. Several first-timers will be featured in the 2020 installment of SUTS, including Goldie Hawn (Aug. 9), Sammy Davis Jr. (Aug. 11), John Barrymore (Aug. 13), Paul Henreid (Aug. 28) and more. It all begins today with a salute to Barbara Stanwyck. Enjoy the Oscar-nominated actress in classics like Double Indemnity (1944), Meet John Doe (1941) and many others.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 1pm Live

A Saturday full of NBA action on ESPN has the Miami Heat vs. the Denver Nuggets, the Utah Jazz vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, the New Orleans Pelicans vs. the L.A. Clippers and the L.A. Lakers vs. the Toronto Raptors.

Major League Baseball

FOX, 7pm Live

FOX’s Saturday primetime regional MLB game showcases either the Boston Red Sox at the N.Y. Yankees or the Houston Astros at the L.A. Angels.

The Code

Ovation TV, 7pm

New Series!

No, not the CBS military drama that aired last spring — this is an Australian conspiracy thriller from 2014 that features one of our favorites, Lucy Lawless!

Earthflight

BBC America, 8pm

New Series!

For the first time, U.S. audiences can see this stunning 2011 BBC nature documentary in its complete form with the original narration provided by actor David Tennant. Over six episodes, Earthflight uses creative camera technology to deliver the experience of flying with birds across various continents as they live their lives and experience some of the greatest natural events on our planet. The premiere episode, “North America,” features incredible scenes like snow geese being hunted by bald eagles, pelicans gliding underneath the Golden Gate Bridge and more.

Jojo Rabbit

HBO, 8pm

Near the end of World War II, young German Johannes Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis) conjures up an imaginary friend to help him be cooler: Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi). This 2019 comedy, whose script earned writer-director Waititi an Oscar, costars Scarlett Johansson as Johannes’ anti-Nazi mom.

Sleeping With Danger

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Paul Carter (Antonio Cupo) was like a knight in shining armor when he met flight attendant Grace Tanner (Elisabeth Röhm) and swept her into a passionate love affair. But her dream man quickly became her nightmare as his jealous rage ultimately led to a brutal attack. Incredibly, Grace was able to escape and go into hiding. Fearing for her life and the safety of other women Paul might seduce, Grace works with the police to bring Paul to justice.

Romance in the Air

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

With her job on the line, Eden (Cindy Busby) returns to Lake Tahoe, where she used to spend her summers growing up. There, she’s reunited with her childhood friend Riley (Torrance Coombs) and finds that the draw of her past might direct her future to a happiness she’s been missing.

Believers: “Pennies From Hell”

Travel Channel, 9pm

An evil spirit with a penchant for murder possesses a young boy; a husband uncovers horrifying evidence that his wife is being attacked by a ghost; and a couple encounters strange lights and voices at the site of a plane crash.

Hotel Paranormal: “Territorial Spirits”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Renovations stir the ire of spirits at an infamous Arizona hotel; a porter is attacked by the ghost of a murderous pirate; and a woman has a close encounter with a dead teenager at a historic inn.

Sunday, Aug. 2

Summer Under the Stars: “Rock Hudson”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Roy Harold Scherer Jr. — better known, of course, as Rock Hudson — is today’s Summer Under the Stars focus, with a lineup of films that begins with one of his earlier movie appearances, in the 1950 Western Winchester ’73. The lineup also includes his star-making role in the romantic drama Magnificent Obsession (1954); Pillow Talk (1959), the first of the three beloved romantic comedies he made with Doris Day; the network premiere of the adventure film The Golden Blade (1953); the Cold War suspense film Ice Station Zebra (1968); and more.

Pirelli British Grand Prix

ESPN, 9:05am Live

Last year’s winner Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Sebastian Vettel and other top F1 drivers take to the 18-turn Silverstone Circuit in England for the British Grand Prix.

NHL Hockey: Stanley Cup Qualifiers

NBC, NBCSN, NHL Network & USA Network, beginning at 2pm Live

The NHL’s Stanley Cup playoff qualifying series in the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton continue Sunday with the Arizona Coyotes vs. the Nashville Predators (USA Network), the Philadelphia Flyers vs. the Boston Bruins (NBC), the St. Louis Blues vs. the Colorado Avalanche (NBCSN), the Columbus Blue Jackets vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL Network) and the Minnesota Wild vs. the Vancouver Canucks (NBCSN).

NBA Basketball

ABC, beginning at 3:30pm Live

ABC’s coverage of the NBA begins in the afternoon with the Portland Trail Blazers vs. the Boston Celtics. Then in primetime, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Houston Rockets.

Major League Baseball: Boston at N.Y. Yankees

ESPN, 7pm Live

Old-school AL East rivals are at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y., for a Sunday Night Baseball matchup between the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.

Cannonball: “Dare to Cannonball: Network Cut”

NBC, 7pm

Cannonball athletes compete for $10,000 in the wildest and wettest challenges ever created.

Fridge Wars

The CW, 8pm

New Series!

Top chefs compete to make an amazing feast using leftovers and ingredients found in your fridge in this culinary competition. Each episode, two top chefs are pitted against one another with a challenge to create extraordinary meals using only the ingredients taken from the fridges of ordinary families.

A Murder to Remember

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Javier (Kevin Rodriguez) and Robin Rivera (Maddie Nichols) celebrate their one-year anniversary on a camping trip. But when Javier ends up dead, Robin finds herself alone in the rough wilderness. She accepts help from another camper, a mysterious stranger named Sam (TC Matherne) and slowly places her life in his hands. But is Sam there to protect Robin? Or does she need protecting from him?

Shark vs. Surfer

Nat Geo, 8pm

Visit shark-infested surf spots to relive the harrowing encounters between humans and sharks.

Autopsy: The Last Hours of… “David Cassidy”

REELZChannel, 8pm

As the star of The Partridge Family, David Cassidy was one of the biggest teen idols the world had ever seen, selling millions of records across a showbiz career spanning five decades. But in stark contrast to Cassidy’s onscreen squeaky-clean image, his personal life led him down a darker path, one in which he suffered a well-publicized battle with alcohol abuse. In 2017, nine months after Cassidy announced that he was suffering from dementia, he died of multiple organ failure. Renowned medical examiner and forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter attempts to piece together what was happening to Cassidy’s body in order to uncover what caused his death.

The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Old Testaments, New Revelations”

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Gizelle rekindles her relationship with ex-husband and pastor Jamal Bryant, but her daughters aren’t as supportive of their reunion. Ashley struggles to adjust to life as a new mom. Meanwhile, Monique introduces her new parrot child, T’Challa, to Potomac. Candiace and Chris celebrate their one-year anniversary with a diamond-themed party, but the festivities quickly come to a halt when Gizelle confronts Candiace and Monique encounters an old frenemy.

Taskmaster

The CW, 9pm

New Series!

The CW has acquired two seasons of the comedy game show Taskmaster from the U.K. Greg Davies (The Inbetweeners) is the all-powerful Taskmaster who issues simple comedic and bizarre tasks to five regular contestants — usually comedians and British TV personalities — with show creator Alex Horne acting as the Taskmaster’s assistant. Tasks include things like “Peel a banana using your feet,” “Make the best thing to engage a toddler” and “Do the worst thing, then make the best apology to Alex for it.”

Britannia

EPIX, 9pm

New Series!

Set in A.D. 43, this epic drama follows the Roman invasion of Britain when the country was ruled by the powerful Druids and warrior queens. Britannia follows the reluctant rise to power of Kerra, daughter of the King of Cantii, and her archrival Queen Atedia, who are forced to put their differences aside when the Romans invade Britannia. Meanwhile, rogue Druid Divis, the only one who foresaw the Roman invasion, finds an unlikely ally in a 12-year-old Cantii girl, Cait, in his quest to defeat Rome.

Hiroshima: 75 Years Later

History, 9pm

This two-hour documentary marks the 75th anniversary of the first detonation of a nuclear weapon in wartime and the end of World War II, when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945. Told entirely from the first-person perspective of leaders, physicists, soldiers and survivors, the film uses never-before-seen archival footage, long-suppressed color film from the immediate aftermath of the bomb and audio testimony from victims to provide a highly personal understanding of the event.

Very Scary People: “The Co-ed Killer: The Murder Capital of the World”

HLN, 9pm

Serial killer Edmund Kemper, dubbed “the Coed Killer” after murdering a number of young women in Santa Cruz, Calif., in the 1970s, is featured in this episode that tells his twisted story through interview footage with the man himself, as well as through recollections from residents who lived through the period of crippling terror before Kemper was identified and apprehended.

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks: “A Fish for Frenzy”

Nat Geo, 9pm

Former winner Fishin’ Frenzy struggles to keep up against the toughest teams on the ocean.

Autopsy: The Last Hours of… “Larry Hagman”

REELZChannel, 9pm

Larry Hagman is fondly remembered as playing the bumbling astronaut Maj. Anthony “Tony” Nelson in the 1960s sitcom I Dream of Jeannie, but he is best known for playing the king of all soap villains: the wicked and scheming J.R. Ewing on the hit primetime soap Dallas. With a larger-than-life, fun-loving personality, Hagman was a gentle soul at heart. But he was also a big drinker and was known to finish off five bottles of champagne a day during the peak of his fame. This eventually resulted in severe liver damage and a lifesaving transplant operation. Dr. Michael Hunter explores what drove Hagman to continue performing into his early 80s and what really led to his death in November 2012.

NOS4A2: “Cripple Creek”

AMC and BBC America, 10pm

The horror drama heats up when the dutifully loyal Bing Partridge (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson) begins asking questions of his vampire master Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Prepare for glimpses into Father Christmas’ childhood.

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark

HBO, 10pm

Series Finale!

As 72-year-old former police officer Joe DeAngelo’s arrest unfolds in real time, chilling facts materialize that illuminate Michelle’s prescience in her book’s epilogue.

Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice: “The Brainwashed Bride: The Candra Torres Case”

Lifetime, 10pm

America’s most renowned survivor Elizabeth Smart sits down with Candra Torres, who was kidnapped and held captive by a stranger and became a victim of Stockholm syndrome, a psychological condition in which the victim develops a connection with their captor. Elizabeth interviews Candra about the series of events that started with the mysterious death of her husband and the subsequent brainwashing she suffered at the hands of her kidnapper.

Outcry

Showtime, 10pm

Series Finale!

Greg has been in legal limbo for nearly two years, waiting for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to decide on his case. A decision is finally handed down by the courts, and Greg’s fate is determined.

The Osbournes Want to Believe

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

Jack, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne star in this eight-episode docuseries in which Jack tries to turn his rockin’ parents into true paranormal believers. In each hourlong episode, Jack will show Ozzy and Sharon chilling videos of ghosts, UFOs, monsters and other paranormal activity to see if he can get his folks to come over to his side when it comes to believing.