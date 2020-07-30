Thursday, July 30: NBA Season Restart: Jazz vs. Pelicans, Clippers vs. Lakers

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Thursday, July 30

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 6:30pm

The NBA resumes with 22 teams playing eight regular-season games each at Orlando’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex. Tonight, after the Jazz take on the Pelicans, it’s Kawhi Leonard’s Clippers against LeBron James’ Lakers.

ALSO SEE: The NBA Restart 2020 Full National TV Schedule

Frayed

HBO MAX

New Series!

In this comedy, a wealthy London housewife is forced to return to the Australian hometown she fled as a teen.

Host

Shudder

Original Film!

In this horror film shot remotely during quarantine, there’s more to fear from a Zoom meeting than just the possibility of coworkers noticing you forgot to wear pants. Six friends hold a séance over Zoom during lockdown, with terrifying results.

In My Skin

Hulu

New Series!

A 16-year-old deals with the comical but painfully real anxieties and insecurities of teenage life.

Babylon 5: “Confessions and Lamentations”

Comet, 12pm

First aired in 1995 during the AIDS crisis, this moving hour of the sci-fi series finds chief medical officer Stephen Franklin (Richard Briggs) trying to cure a plague that threatens a friendly alien race.

Major League Baseball

FOX, 7pm Live

FOX has a primetime regional MLB game with viewers seeing either the Boston Red Sox at the N.Y. Mets or the Cleveland Indians at the Minnesota Twins.

Holey Moley: “Porta Party”

ABC, 8pm

Olympic champ Greg Louganis and Police Academy’s Steve Guttenberg make another splash when they return to guest-judge the putters on the wet-and-wild “Diving Range.”

For the Birds

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The good and bad sides of our fine feathered friends feature in tonight’s TCM film lineup. First, Oscar nominee Burt Lancaster leads 1962’s Birdman of Alcatraz, followed by Hitchcock’s iconic thriller The Birds (1963); Roger Corman’s 1963 Boris Karloff/Vincent Price-led Poe adaptation The Raven; the harrowing 1969 coming-of-age drama Kes; and the hysterically cheesy 1957 monster movie The Giant Claw, which is worth viewing for its legendarily bad special effects featuring the most absolutely ridiculous-looking giant monster puppet in film history.

The Real Housewives of New York City: “Not Very Merry-achi”

Bravo, 9pm

Luann hosts a spa day for the women she met through the Fortune Society. Ramona gives Sonja a talking-to over her birthday night antics and gives Leah the cold shoulder. The women head to Cancun, Mexico, where Sonja gets liquored up too soon and Leah confronts Ramona about her “unspeakable acts.”

Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room: “The Annabelle Investigation”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adventures team get goose bumps as they look back at their controversial investigation of the infamous Annabelle doll. The crew shares new insights on their spine-tingling interactions with the demonic doll.

Chrisley Knows Best: “Bother-in-Law”

USA Network, 9pm

As Season 8 of the reality staple continues, take comfort in the Chrisleys still squabbling over common family issues. Is 7-year-old Chloe ready for a cellphone? Nanny Faye thinks so! Plus, Todd and his father-in-law disagree on how to celebrate wife Julie’s birthday.

Friday, July 31

Get Even

Netflix

New Series!

Four teen enemies join forces to get revenge on their bullies but are then blamed for a crime they didn’t commit. Season 1 available 7/31.

Muppets Now

Disney+

New Series!

Jim Henson’s beloved creations are back in The Muppets Studio’s first original series for Disney+.

Black Is King

Disney+

Original Film!

This “visual album” written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé is based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift.

The Umbrella Academy

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The superhero series based on the comic book series returns for a 10-episode Season 2. Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda and Emmy Raver-Lampman are among the ensemble cast.

Special Theme: Directed by John Ford

TCM, beginning at 12pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM ends its monthlong Friday salute to director John Ford today. The lineup starts with “Rookie of the Year,” a half-hour baseball drama Ford directed for an episode of the TV series Screen Directors Playhouse in 1955. It stars John Wayne, Vera Miles, Ward Bond and Patrick Wayne, all of whom would appear in Ford’s classic The Searchers the following year. Also airing today are the films How the West Was Won (1962), Cheyenne Autumn (1964), The Horse Soldiers (1959), Sergeant Rutledge (1960) and Two Rode Together (1961), as well as the 2019 documentary John Ford: The Man Who Invented America.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 6:30pm Live

An NBA doubleheader on ESPN has the Boston Celtics vs. the Milwaukee Bucks and the Houston Rockets vs. the Dallas Mavericks.

M*A*S*H: “None Like It Hot”

MeTV, 7pm

Swelter along with the 4077th in a heat wave-themed 1978 episode. Hawkeye (Alan Alda) and B.J. (Mike Farrell) find relief in their new tub — but no way will this secret keep.

Upside-Down Magic

Disney Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Premiering on Harry Potter’s birthday? Perfect! This original flick — also based on a book series — follows Nory (Izabela Rose) and a group of magical misfits who are overlooked at the prestigious Sage Academy.

The Wrong Stepfather

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Single mom and teacher Karen (Krista Allen) falls for charismatic college adviser Craig (Corin Nemec), which is great, until Karen’s daughter (Sydney Malakeh) learns about his troubling past.

Little Women

Starz, 8pm

Love is a great beautifier indeed, and we can’t help loving writer-director Greta Gerwig’s (Lady Bird) delightful, Oscar-nominated 2019 update of the Louisa May Alcott classic. This may be the seventh time the book has been adapted to film, but it all feels new and fresh, with Saoirse Ronan as unwavering Jo March, a writer who loves good, strong words that mean something. She aspires to tell the story of her family, including sisters Meg (Emma Watson), Amy (Florence Pugh) and Beth (Eliza Scanlen) and wise mother Marmee (Laura Dern). Meryl Streep drops by as indomitable Aunt March, and Timothée Chalamet is dashing as Laurie, but it’s the wonderful March sisters who steal our hearts.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

TBS, 8:30pm

This is the network television premiere of the 2018 Marvel film filled with plenty of humor and action, as the titular superheroes (Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly) look to solve the injustices in the world. Scott Lang (Rudd) is balancing fatherhood with his life as the superhero Ant-Man when Dr. Hank Pym presents him with an urgent new mission that will have him fighting alongside the Wasp (Lilly).

The Go-Go’s

Showtime, 9pm

Known for ’80s hits like “We Got the Beat” and “Our Lips Are Sealed,” the Go-Go’s remain the only all-female band who wrote their own songs and played their own instruments to have a No. 1 album on the Billboard charts. The band granted full access for this textured biography featuring candid interviews and archival footage to tell the real story of their meteoric rise to fame and the journeys, triumphs, laughter and struggles along the way.

Martha Knows Best

HGTV, 10pm

New Series!

Join lifestyle icon Martha Stewart as she completes a variety of beautiful outdoor projects at her Bedford, N.Y., farm in this new series. Throughout the 30-minute episodes, Martha’s superfans — as well as a few of her famous friends — will virtually pop in to chat with her and get advice on their own home projects. During the premiere episode, Martha will explore the world of container gardens and lend advice on herb gardening to her longtime pal Snoop Dogg. Future projects include building a stone pathway for her muster of peacocks and chatting with Lupita Nyong’o about how to choose the best stems for do-it-yourself floral arrangements.

Saturday, Aug. 1

Summer Under the Stars

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

TCM’s annual August programming favorite returns. This month, the network will again devote each day to movies from a famous — or, in some cases, a perhaps not-as-well-known — actor or actress. Several first-timers will be featured in the 2020 installment of SUTS, including Goldie Hawn (Aug. 9), Sammy Davis Jr. (Aug. 11), John Barrymore (Aug. 13), Paul Henreid (Aug. 28) and more. It all begins today with a salute to Barbara Stanwyck. Enjoy the Oscar-nominated actress in classics like Double Indemnity (1944), Meet John Doe (1941) and many others.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 1pm Live

A Saturday full of NBA action on ESPN has the Miami Heat vs. the Denver Nuggets, the Utah Jazz vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, the New Orleans Pelicans vs. the L.A. Clippers and the L.A. Lakers vs. the Toronto Raptors.

Major League Baseball

FOX, 7pm Live

FOX’s Saturday primetime regional MLB game showcases either the Boston Red Sox at the N.Y. Yankees or the Houston Astros at the L.A. Angels.

The Code

Ovation TV, 7pm

New Series!

No, not the CBS military drama that aired last spring — this is an Australian conspiracy thriller from 2014 that features one of our favorites, Lucy Lawless!

Earthflight

BBC America, 8pm

New Series!

For the first time, U.S. audiences can see this stunning 2011 BBC nature documentary in its complete form with the original narration provided by actor David Tennant. Over six episodes, Earthflight uses creative camera technology to deliver the experience of flying with birds across various continents as they live their lives and experience some of the greatest natural events on our planet. The premiere episode, “North America,” features incredible scenes like snow geese being hunted by bald eagles, pelicans gliding underneath the Golden Gate Bridge and more.

Jojo Rabbit

HBO, 8pm

Near the end of World War II, young German Johannes Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis) conjures up an imaginary friend to help him be cooler: Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi). This 2019 comedy, whose script earned writer-director Waititi an Oscar, costars Scarlett Johansson as Johannes’ anti-Nazi mom.

Sleeping With Danger

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Paul Carter (Antonio Cupo) was like a knight in shining armor when he met flight attendant Grace Tanner (Elisabeth Röhm) and swept her into a passionate love affair. But her dream man quickly became her nightmare as his jealous rage ultimately led to a brutal attack. Incredibly, Grace was able to escape and go into hiding. Fearing for her life and the safety of other women Paul might seduce, Grace works with the police to bring Paul to justice.

Romance in the Air

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

With her job on the line, Eden (Cindy Busby) returns to Lake Tahoe, where she used to spend her summers growing up. There, she’s reunited with her childhood friend Riley (Torrance Coombs) and finds that the draw of her past might direct her future to a happiness she’s been missing.

Believers: “Pennies From Hell”

Travel Channel, 9pm

An evil spirit with a penchant for murder possesses a young boy; a husband uncovers horrifying evidence that his wife is being attacked by a ghost; and a couple encounters strange lights and voices at the site of a plane crash.

Hotel Paranormal: “Territorial Spirits”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Renovations stir the ire of spirits at an infamous Arizona hotel; a porter is attacked by the ghost of a murderous pirate; and a woman has a close encounter with a dead teenager at a historic inn.