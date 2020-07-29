Wednesday, July 29: ‘Ultimate Tag’ Season 1 Finale on FOX

© 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. Credit: FOX

Wednesday, July 29

Ultimate Tag

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

Aren’t they tired yet?! The competition series’ professional “taggers” limber up one last time to chase the season’s final contestants around their extreme playground. The prize, as usual, is $20,000, split between the fastest man and the fastest woman.

United We Fall: “Participation Trophy”

ABC, 8pm

Put-upon parents Bill and Jo (Will Sasso and Christina Vidal Mitchell) are struggling to raise their two daughters under the same roof as his mother, Sandy (Saturday Night Live icon Jane Curtin), who has recently moved in. Could Jo’s super-opinionated brother and business partner, Chuy (Scandal’s Guillermo Diaz), actually make things easier for the stressed couple? We’ll see. Fittingly, this week’s outing is all about playing and family dynamics. Worried that their eldest, iPad-dependent Emily (Ella Grace Helton), is too plugged-in, Bill and Jo decide to enroll her in a soccer clinic run by Chuy.

Married at First Sight: “It’s Not the First Time”

Lifetime, 8pm

Married at … second sight. For the first time in 11 seasons of the reality hit, one couple has met before their wedding day! Does familiarity breed romance or regret? We’ll find out when the acquaintances spend their first night together as husband and wife.

TCM Spotlight: Feel-Good Films: “Good Time Crime”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM’s month of Feel-Good Films ends tonight with movies that, despite involving criminal activity of some sort (even murder), can still put a smile on your face. The lineup features William Powell and Myrna Loy in The Thin Man (1934); Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons and Frank Sinatra in Guys and Dolls (1955); Barbara Stanwyck and Henry Fonda in The Lady Eve (1941); Cary Grant in Arsenic and Old Lace (1944); and Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe in Billy Wilder’s immortal Some Like It Hot (1959).

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “Roman Rumors”

Bravo, 9pm

After rumors about Denise begin to swirl, Lisa attempts to save the group’s Roman holiday from turning into a disaster. When Teddi questions Denise about talking behind their backs, the confrontation leads to shocking revelations and questionable denials. Garcelle’s bluntness hits a nerve with Sutton. Meanwhile, Kyle raises her eyebrows at Dorit and Erika’s fashion-forward travel wear.

Bulletproof

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

Bishop (Noel Clarke), Pike (Ashley Walters) and the rest of the Unit go off-book in an effort to bring down Alex (Stavros Zalmas) and Mikey (Ben Tavassoli) once and for all, but when Cockridge (Lee Ross) interferes, the raid goes disastrously wrong and the Unit is left emptyhanded.

The Weight of Gold

HBO, 9pm

Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps narrates and serves as an executive producer on this intimate look at the mental health struggles he and fellow Olympians such as Shaun White, Bode Miller and Apolo Ohno have faced.

Thursday, July 30

Frayed

HBO MAX

New Series!

In this comedy, a wealthy London housewife is forced to return to the Australian hometown she fled as a teen.

Host

Shudder

Original Film!

In this horror film shot remotely during quarantine, there’s more to fear from a Zoom meeting than just the possibility of coworkers noticing you forgot to wear pants. Six friends hold a séance over Zoom during lockdown, with terrifying results.

In My Skin

Hulu

New Series!

A 16-year-old deals with the comical but painfully real anxieties and insecurities of teenage life.

Babylon 5: “Confessions and Lamentations”

Comet, 12pm

First aired in 1995 during the AIDS crisis, this moving hour of the sci-fi series finds chief medical officer Stephen Franklin (Richard Briggs) trying to cure a plague that threatens a friendly alien race.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 6:30pm

The NBA resumes with 22 teams playing eight regular-season games each at Orlando’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex. Tonight, after the Jazz take on the Pelicans, it’s Kawhi Leonard’s Clippers against LeBron James’ Lakers.

Major League Baseball

FOX, 7pm Live

FOX has a primetime regional MLB game with viewers seeing either the Boston Red Sox at the N.Y. Mets or the Cleveland Indians at the Minnesota Twins.

Holey Moley: “Porta Party”

ABC, 8pm

Olympic champ Greg Louganis and Police Academy’s Steve Guttenberg make another splash when they return to guest-judge the putters on the wet-and-wild “Diving Range.”

For the Birds

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The good and bad sides of our fine feathered friends feature in tonight’s TCM film lineup. First, Oscar nominee Burt Lancaster leads 1962’s Birdman of Alcatraz, followed by Hitchcock’s iconic thriller The Birds (1963); Roger Corman’s 1963 Boris Karloff/Vincent Price-led Poe adaptation The Raven; the harrowing 1969 coming-of-age drama Kes; and the hysterically cheesy 1957 monster movie The Giant Claw, which is worth viewing for its legendarily bad special effects featuring the most absolutely ridiculous-looking giant monster puppet in film history.

The Real Housewives of New York City: “Not Very Merry-achi”

Bravo, 9pm

Luann hosts a spa day for the women she met through the Fortune Society. Ramona gives Sonja a talking-to over her birthday night antics and gives Leah the cold shoulder. The women head to Cancun, Mexico, where Sonja gets liquored up too soon and Leah confronts Ramona about her “unspeakable acts.”

Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room: “The Annabelle Investigation”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adventures team get goose bumps as they look back at their controversial investigation of the infamous Annabelle doll. The crew shares new insights on their spine-tingling interactions with the demonic doll.

Chrisley Knows Best: “Bother-in-Law”

USA Network, 9pm

As Season 8 of the reality staple continues, take comfort in the Chrisleys still squabbling over common family issues. Is 7-year-old Chloe ready for a cellphone? Nanny Faye thinks so! Plus, Todd and his father-in-law disagree on how to celebrate wife Julie’s birthday.

Friday, July 31

Get Even

Netflix

New Series!

Four teen enemies join forces to get revenge on their bullies but are then blamed for a crime they didn’t commit. Season 1 available 7/31.

Muppets Now

Disney+

New Series!

Jim Henson’s beloved creations are back in The Muppets Studio’s first original series for Disney+.

Black Is King

Disney+

Original Film!

This “visual album” written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé is based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift.

The Umbrella Academy

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The superhero series based on the comic book series returns for a 10-episode Season 2. Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda and Emmy Raver-Lampman are among the ensemble cast.

Special Theme: Directed by John Ford

TCM, beginning at 12pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM ends its monthlong Friday salute to director John Ford today. The lineup starts with “Rookie of the Year,” a half-hour baseball drama Ford directed for an episode of the TV series Screen Directors Playhouse in 1955. It stars John Wayne, Vera Miles, Ward Bond and Patrick Wayne, all of whom would appear in Ford’s classic The Searchers the following year. Also airing today are the films How the West Was Won (1962), Cheyenne Autumn (1964), The Horse Soldiers (1959), Sergeant Rutledge (1960) and Two Rode Together (1961), as well as the 2019 documentary John Ford: The Man Who Invented America.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 6:30pm Live

An NBA doubleheader on ESPN has the Boston Celtics vs. the Milwaukee Bucks and the Houston Rockets vs. the Dallas Mavericks.

M*A*S*H: “None Like It Hot”

MeTV, 7pm

Swelter along with the 4077th in a heat wave-themed 1978 episode. Hawkeye (Alan Alda) and B.J. (Mike Farrell) find relief in their new tub — but no way will this secret keep.

Upside-Down Magic

Disney Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Premiering on Harry Potter’s birthday? Perfect! This original flick — also based on a book series — follows Nory (Izabela Rose) and a group of magical misfits who are overlooked at the prestigious Sage Academy.

The Wrong Stepfather

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Single mom and teacher Karen (Krista Allen) falls for charismatic college adviser Craig (Corin Nemec), which is great, until Karen’s daughter (Sydney Malakeh) learns about his troubling past.

Little Women

Starz, 8pm

Love is a great beautifier indeed, and we can’t help loving writer-director Greta Gerwig’s (Lady Bird) delightful, Oscar-nominated 2019 update of the Louisa May Alcott classic. This may be the seventh time the book has been adapted to film, but it all feels new and fresh, with Saoirse Ronan as unwavering Jo March, a writer who loves good, strong words that mean something. She aspires to tell the story of her family, including sisters Meg (Emma Watson), Amy (Florence Pugh) and Beth (Eliza Scanlen) and wise mother Marmee (Laura Dern). Meryl Streep drops by as indomitable Aunt March, and Timothée Chalamet is dashing as Laurie, but it’s the wonderful March sisters who steal our hearts.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

TBS, 8:30pm

This is the network television premiere of the 2018 Marvel film filled with plenty of humor and action, as the titular superheroes (Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly) look to solve the injustices in the world. Scott Lang (Rudd) is balancing fatherhood with his life as the superhero Ant-Man when Dr. Hank Pym presents him with an urgent new mission that will have him fighting alongside the Wasp (Lilly).

The Go-Go’s

Showtime, 9pm

Known for ’80s hits like “We Got the Beat” and “Our Lips Are Sealed,” the Go-Go’s remain the only all-female band who wrote their own songs and played their own instruments to have a No. 1 album on the Billboard charts. The band granted full access for this textured biography featuring candid interviews and archival footage to tell the real story of their meteoric rise to fame and the journeys, triumphs, laughter and struggles along the way.

Martha Knows Best

HGTV, 10pm

New Series!

Join lifestyle icon Martha Stewart as she completes a variety of beautiful outdoor projects at her Bedford, N.Y., farm in this new series. Throughout the 30-minute episodes, Martha’s superfans — as well as a few of her famous friends — will virtually pop in to chat with her and get advice on their own home projects. During the premiere episode, Martha will explore the world of container gardens and lend advice on herb gardening to her longtime pal Snoop Dogg. Future projects include building a stone pathway for her muster of peacocks and chatting with Lupita Nyong’o about how to choose the best stems for do-it-yourself floral arrangements.