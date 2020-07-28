Tuesday, July 28: ‘AGT’ Judge Cuts Select Acts for the Live Shows

Trae Patton/NBC

Tuesday, July 28

America’s Got Talent: “Judge Cuts”

NBC, 8pm

The first and only Judge Cuts episode of the season heads outdoors! Sofia Vergara and her fellow arbiters watch performances on a drive-in-style movie screen to choose the acts that make it to the live shows.

Maxxx

Hulu

New Series!

An aging former boy band star turned shamed tabloid laughingstock (O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale) tries and fails to make an international comeback.

Marriage on the Rocks

TCM, beginning at 6am

TCM’s daytime lineup today features several movies about marriages highlighted by alcohol, extramarital affairs — or all of the above. Things start with 1934’s The Thin Man, starring William Powell and Myrna Loy as mystery-solving, cocktail-loving, high-society spouses Nick and Nora Charles. The rest of the lineup features Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra and Grace Kelly in High Society (1956); Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966); director David Lean’s Brief Encounter (1945) and Doctor Zhivago (1965); and Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine in The Apartment (1960).

TCM Remembers Carl Reiner

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies celebrates the life and career of legendary comedic writer/director/actor/author Carl Reiner, who passed away June 29 at age 98, with an evening of some of the films he directed. The lineup features: Enter Laughing (1967), All of Me (1984), The Comic (1969), Where’s Poppa? (1970) and Oh, God! (1977).

Tell Me a Story

The CW, 9pm

New Series!

This series — which originally aired on CBS All Access — takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Hansel and Gretel” into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.

Good Bones: “Free House, Expensive Reno”

HGTV, 9pm

Just because mother-daughter design duo Karen E Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk acquire their next renovation, a small cottage in the Irvington neighborhood of Indianapolis, for free doesn’t guarantee they’ll turn a big profit! A caving roof is only one of their worries.

Shark vs. Whale

National Geographic, 10pm

In 2017, marine biologist Ryan Johnson captured rare footage of a great white, named Helen, methodically attacking — and drowning — a weakened humpback off the coast of South Africa. For this SharkFest special, he follows the whales’ migration route to learn if these encounters are more common than we think.

World of Dance: “The Duels 4”

NBC, 10pm

The Duels round concludes with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and special guest judge dancer and choreographer tWitch. This season, the judges have chosen which acts go head-to-head and won’t know their opponent until they hit the dance floor, leading to some of the most epic dance battles the series has ever seen. As guest judge, tWitch will have the power to decide which acts up for elimination will go head-to-head in the returning Redemption round, to earn a slot in the semifinals and the chance to perform on the World of Dance stage.

Wednesday, July 29

United We Fall: “Participation Trophy”

ABC, 8pm

Put-upon parents Bill and Jo (Will Sasso and Christina Vidal Mitchell) are struggling to raise their two daughters under the same roof as his mother, Sandy (Saturday Night Live icon Jane Curtin), who has recently moved in. Could Jo’s super-opinionated brother and business partner, Chuy (Scandal’s Guillermo Diaz), actually make things easier for the stressed couple? We’ll see. Fittingly, this week’s outing is all about playing and family dynamics. Worried that their eldest, iPad-dependent Emily (Ella Grace Helton), is too plugged-in, Bill and Jo decide to enroll her in a soccer clinic run by Chuy.

Married at First Sight: “It’s Not the First Time”

Lifetime, 8pm

Married at … second sight. For the first time in 11 seasons of the reality hit, one couple has met before their wedding day! Does familiarity breed romance or regret? We’ll find out when the acquaintances spend their first night together as husband and wife.

TCM Spotlight: Feel-Good Films: “Good Time Crime”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM’s month of Feel-Good Films ends tonight with movies that, despite involving criminal activity of some sort (even murder), can still put a smile on your face. The lineup features William Powell and Myrna Loy in The Thin Man (1934); Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons and Frank Sinatra in Guys and Dolls (1955); Barbara Stanwyck and Henry Fonda in The Lady Eve (1941); Cary Grant in Arsenic and Old Lace (1944); and Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe in Billy Wilder’s immortal Some Like It Hot (1959).

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “Roman Rumors”

Bravo, 9pm

After rumors about Denise begin to swirl, Lisa attempts to save the group’s Roman holiday from turning into a disaster. When Teddi questions Denise about talking behind their backs, the confrontation leads to shocking revelations and questionable denials. Garcelle’s bluntness hits a nerve with Sutton. Meanwhile, Kyle raises her eyebrows at Dorit and Erika’s fashion-forward travel wear.

Bulletproof

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

Bishop (Noel Clarke), Pike (Ashley Walters) and the rest of the Unit go off-book in an effort to bring down Alex (Stavros Zalmas) and Mikey (Ben Tavassoli) once and for all, but when Cockridge (Lee Ross) interferes, the raid goes disastrously wrong and the Unit is left emptyhanded.

Ultimate Tag

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

Aren’t they tired yet?! The competition series’ professional “taggers” limber up one last time to chase the season’s final contestants around their extreme playground. The prize, as usual, is $20,000, split between the fastest man and the fastest woman.

The Weight of Gold

HBO, 9pm

Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps narrates and serves as an executive producer on this intimate look at the mental health struggles he and fellow Olympians such as Shaun White, Bode Miller and Apolo Ohno have faced.

Thursday, July 30

Frayed

HBO MAX

New Series!

In this comedy, a wealthy London housewife is forced to return to the Australian hometown she fled as a teen.

Host

Shudder

Original Film!

In this horror film shot remotely during quarantine, there’s more to fear from a Zoom meeting than just the possibility of coworkers noticing you forgot to wear pants. Six friends hold a séance over Zoom during lockdown, with terrifying results.

In My Skin

Hulu

New Series!

A 16-year-old deals with the comical but painfully real anxieties and insecurities of teenage life.

Babylon 5: “Confessions and Lamentations”

Comet, 12pm

First aired in 1995 during the AIDS crisis, this moving hour of the sci-fi series finds chief medical officer Stephen Franklin (Richard Briggs) trying to cure a plague that threatens a friendly alien race.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 6:30pm

The NBA resumes with 22 teams playing eight regular-season games each at Orlando’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex. Tonight, after the Jazz take on the Pelicans, it’s Kawhi Leonard’s Clippers against LeBron James’ Lakers.

Major League Baseball

FOX, 7pm Live

FOX has a primetime regional MLB game with viewers seeing either the Boston Red Sox at the N.Y. Mets or the Cleveland Indians at the Minnesota Twins.

Holey Moley: “Porta Party”

ABC, 8pm

Olympic champ Greg Louganis and Police Academy’s Steve Guttenberg make another splash when they return to guest-judge the putters on the wet-and-wild “Diving Range.”

For the Birds

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The good and bad sides of our fine feathered friends feature in tonight’s TCM film lineup. First, Oscar nominee Burt Lancaster leads 1962’s Birdman of Alcatraz, followed by Hitchcock’s iconic thriller The Birds (1963); Roger Corman’s 1963 Boris Karloff/Vincent Price-led Poe adaptation The Raven; the harrowing 1969 coming-of-age drama Kes; and the hysterically cheesy 1957 monster movie The Giant Claw, which is worth viewing for its legendarily bad special effects featuring the most absolutely ridiculous-looking giant monster puppet in film history.

The Real Housewives of New York City: “Not Very Merry-achi”

Bravo, 9pm

Luann hosts a spa day for the women she met through the Fortune Society. Ramona gives Sonja a talking-to over her birthday night antics and gives Leah the cold shoulder. The women head to Cancun, Mexico, where Sonja gets liquored up too soon and Leah confronts Ramona about her “unspeakable acts.”

Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room: “The Annabelle Investigation”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adventures team get goose bumps as they look back at their controversial investigation of the infamous Annabelle doll. The crew shares new insights on their spine-tingling interactions with the demonic doll.

Chrisley Knows Best: “Bother-in-Law”

USA Network, 9pm

As Season 8 of the reality staple continues, take comfort in the Chrisleys still squabbling over common family issues. Is 7-year-old Chloe ready for a cellphone? Nanny Faye thinks so! Plus, Todd and his father-in-law disagree on how to celebrate wife Julie’s birthday.