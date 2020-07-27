Monday, July 27: ‘The Titan Games’ Eastern Division Challenges on NBC

© 2018 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. Credit: NBC.

Monday, July 27

The Titan Games: “East Region 3: DJ’s Last Call”

NBC, 8pm

The competition continues with competitors pushing their bodies to the limit by battling opponents in unforgiving head-to-head challenges, designed by host and executive producer Dwayne Johnson. In these Eastern division battles, watch Josh Porter go up against Blake Broadhurst for the men, while Shantal Athill takes on Courtney Roselle for the women. They will compete on obstacles such as Launch Pad, Over the Edge, Nuts and Bolts, and Lunar Impact. Winners will move on to face reigning Titans on Mt. Olympus.

Star of the Month: Tony Curtis: “Comedy — Part Two”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM’s July salute to Tony Curtis ends with another evening of his lighthearted performances in some classic comedies. First up, Curtis stars with Natalie Wood in Sex and the Single Girl (1964). This is followed by Don’t Make Waves (1967); Not With My Wife, You Don’t! (1966); and the network premiere of the 1985 British comedy/drama Insignificance.

Buried Worlds With Don Wildman: “Curse of the White City”

Travel Channel, 8pm

Season Finale!

In the two-hour Season 1 finale, Wildman undertakes the greatest challenge of his career — facing lethal dangers and deadly curses deep in the Honduran jungle on his quest to find the legendary Lost White City.

Below Deck Mediterranean: “Viva, Loss Vegas”

Bravo, 9pm

On a crew night out, Alex reveals his feelings to Bugsy while Hannah struggles to connect with the group. Meanwhile, Captain Sandy comes down on Jess for her performance in the laundry room, and an incident with the water toys forces Malia into an emergency rescue. With his job on the line, Kiko rallies himself for a successful charter, but a Vegas-themed dinner threatens to unravel everything.

Penn & Teller: Try This at Home Too

The CW, 9pm

Filmed entirely at the homes of Penn & Teller and their friends around the world, the second special from the magical duo showcases new magic Penn & Teller and their magician friends have developed at home. Penn & Teller teach viewers how to do an array of tricks themselves and are joined by celebrity guests including Howie Mandel, Piff the Magic Dragon and the cast of Nancy Drew.

Pawn Stars: “Million Dollar Deal”

History, 10pm

Among the rare items that Gold & Silver Pawn Shop owner Rick Harrison eyes this week: a work called Welcome to Hell from the street artist Banksy. The piece’s sinful asking price: $1 million!

Your Worst Nightmare: “He’s Back”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

The true-crime series recounts the harrowing ordeal endured by Virginia teen Natalie Purdie more than three decades ago: After the bubbly dancer turned down her controlling boyfriend’s proposal, he stabbed her roughly 30 times.

POV: “Advocate”

PBS, 10pm

Meet Israeli lawyer Lea Tsemel, a political firebrand who is known by her opponents as the “devil’s advocate” for her decades-long defense of Palestinians who have been accused of resisting the occupation, both violently and nonviolently.

Into the Unknown

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

The first episode of this series that explores the paranormal finds host Cliff Simon navigating his way through the Louisiana bayou. There, he investigates reports of a fearsome werewolf-like creature known as the Rougarou.

Tuesday, July 28

Maxxx

Hulu

New Series!

An aging former boy band star turned shamed tabloid laughingstock (O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale) tries and fails to make an international comeback.

Marriage on the Rocks

TCM, beginning at 6am

TCM’s daytime lineup today features several movies about marriages highlighted by alcohol, extramarital affairs — or all of the above. Things start with 1934’s The Thin Man, starring William Powell and Myrna Loy as mystery-solving, cocktail-loving, high-society spouses Nick and Nora Charles. The rest of the lineup features Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra and Grace Kelly in High Society (1956); Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966); director David Lean’s Brief Encounter (1945) and Doctor Zhivago (1965); and Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine in The Apartment (1960).

America’s Got Talent: “Judge Cuts”

NBC, 8pm

The first and only Judge Cuts episode of the season heads outdoors! Sofia Vergara and her fellow arbiters watch performances on a drive-in-style movie screen to choose the acts that make it to the live shows.

TCM Remembers Carl Reiner

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies celebrates the life and career of legendary comedic writer/director/actor/author Carl Reiner, who passed away June 29 at age 98, with an evening of some of the films he directed. The lineup features: Enter Laughing (1967), All of Me (1984), The Comic (1969), Where’s Poppa? (1970) and Oh, God! (1977).

Tell Me a Story

The CW, 9pm

New Series!

This series — which originally aired on CBS All Access — takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Hansel and Gretel” into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.

Good Bones: “Free House, Expensive Reno”

HGTV, 9pm

Just because mother-daughter design duo Karen E Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk acquire their next renovation, a small cottage in the Irvington neighborhood of Indianapolis, for free doesn’t guarantee they’ll turn a big profit! A caving roof is only one of their worries.

Shark vs. Whale

National Geographic, 10pm

In 2017, marine biologist Ryan Johnson captured rare footage of a great white, named Helen, methodically attacking — and drowning — a weakened humpback off the coast of South Africa. For this SharkFest special, he follows the whales’ migration route to learn if these encounters are more common than we think.

World of Dance: “The Duels 4”

NBC, 10pm

The Duels round concludes with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and special guest judge dancer and choreographer tWitch. This season, the judges have chosen which acts go head-to-head and won’t know their opponent until they hit the dance floor, leading to some of the most epic dance battles the series has ever seen. As guest judge, tWitch will have the power to decide which acts up for elimination will go head-to-head in the returning Redemption round, to earn a slot in the semifinals and the chance to perform on the World of Dance stage.

Wednesday, July 29

United We Fall: “Participation Trophy”

ABC, 8pm

Put-upon parents Bill and Jo (Will Sasso and Christina Vidal Mitchell) are struggling to raise their two daughters under the same roof as his mother, Sandy (Saturday Night Live icon Jane Curtin), who has recently moved in. Could Jo’s super-opinionated brother and business partner, Chuy (Scandal’s Guillermo Diaz), actually make things easier for the stressed couple? We’ll see. Fittingly, this week’s outing is all about playing and family dynamics. Worried that their eldest, iPad-dependent Emily (Ella Grace Helton), is too plugged-in, Bill and Jo decide to enroll her in a soccer clinic run by Chuy.

Married at First Sight: “It’s Not the First Time”

Lifetime, 8pm

Married at … second sight. For the first time in 11 seasons of the reality hit, one couple has met before their wedding day! Does familiarity breed romance or regret? We’ll find out when the acquaintances spend their first night together as husband and wife.

TCM Spotlight: Feel-Good Films: “Good Time Crime”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM’s month of Feel-Good Films ends tonight with movies that, despite involving criminal activity of some sort (even murder), can still put a smile on your face. The lineup features William Powell and Myrna Loy in The Thin Man (1934); Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons and Frank Sinatra in Guys and Dolls (1955); Barbara Stanwyck and Henry Fonda in The Lady Eve (1941); Cary Grant in Arsenic and Old Lace (1944); and Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe in Billy Wilder’s immortal Some Like It Hot (1959).

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “Roman Rumors”

Bravo, 9pm

After rumors about Denise begin to swirl, Lisa attempts to save the group’s Roman holiday from turning into a disaster. When Teddi questions Denise about talking behind their backs, the confrontation leads to shocking revelations and questionable denials. Garcelle’s bluntness hits a nerve with Sutton. Meanwhile, Kyle raises her eyebrows at Dorit and Erika’s fashion-forward travel wear.

Bulletproof

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

Bishop (Noel Clarke), Pike (Ashley Walters) and the rest of the Unit go off-book in an effort to bring down Alex (Stavros Zalmas) and Mikey (Ben Tavassoli) once and for all, but when Cockridge (Lee Ross) interferes, the raid goes disastrously wrong and the Unit is left emptyhanded.

Ultimate Tag

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

Aren’t they tired yet?! The competition series’ professional “taggers” limber up one last time to chase the season’s final contestants around their extreme playground. The prize, as usual, is $20,000, split between the fastest man and the fastest woman.

The Weight of Gold

HBO, 9pm

Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps narrates and serves as an executive producer on this intimate look at the mental health struggles he and fellow Olympians such as Shaun White, Bode Miller and Apolo Ohno have faced.