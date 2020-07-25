Saturday, July 25: Saturday MLB Baseball Returns to FOX Sports

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Saturday, July 25

Major League Baseball

FOX & FS1, beginning at 1pm Live

The first Saturday of the delayed Major League Baseball season includes four games on FOX and FS1. FOX has the Milwaukee Brewers at the Chicago Cubs, the San Francisco Giants at the L.A. Dodgers and the N.Y. Yankees at the Washington Nationals. Later tonight on FS1, the Arizona Diamondbacks are at the San Diego Padres.

NASCAR Racing

FS1 & NBCSN, beginning at 1:30pm Live

A big week for NASCAR at Kansas Speedway wraps up with the second of two Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races at the track on FS1. Later today, the Xfinity Series runs a 250-mile race on NBCSN.

Starring Gary Lockwood

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Two of actor Gary Lockwood’s notable films are featured on TCM tonight — one a recognizable classic, another perhaps not so much, but should be. First up, watch Lockwood in his most famous role, as Dr. Frank Poole in Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 sci-fi classic 2001: A Space Odyssey. Poole is one of the astronauts aboard a deep-space ship who realizes with horror that their ship’s HAL computer has become murderously insane. Then, Lockwood stars in French filmmaker Jacques Demy’s evocative 1969 drama Model Shop.

Pit Bulls & Parolees

Animal Planet, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In the Season 16 premiere, Tia Torres and her team at Villalobos Rescue Center receive an unexpected call when a local adopter returns her new canine companion, Sweetcakes, soon after taking her home. Meanwhile, Tia’s daughter Mariah works to rescue Mr. Crowley, a well-behaved dog abandoned at a store after his homeless owner could no longer care for him. Viewers will also meet Alicia, an extremely emaciated dog desperate for a second chance at life.

Sunday, July 26

Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out

Food Network, 12:30pm

Michael Symon had been streaming cooking classes from his home in suburban New York since quarantine began, earning the Food Network Kitchen Facebook page more than 30 million views. So with the channel’s studio closed due to the coronavirus, the veteran TV chef’s online success led to this self-shot backyard series, featuring dishes from sticky ribs to tart apple crisp.

The Mistletoe Promise

Hallmark Channel, 2pm

Hallmark’s annual Christmas in July moviethon wraps at midnight, but not before we get another chance to enjoy this 2016 favorite. Jaime King and Luke Macfarlane play two likable Scrooges who pose as a couple to score him a promotion and her a holiday victory over her ex.

Major League Baseball

ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live

Sunday Night Baseball features a divisional rivalry doubleheader with the Atlanta Braves at the N.Y. Mets, followed by the San Francisco Giants at the L.A. Dodgers.

Cannonball: “The Human Dart: Network Cut”

NBC, 7pm

Cannonball athletes compete for $10,000 in the wildest and wettest challenges ever created.

Autopsy: The Last Hours of … Gilda Radner

REELZChannel, 8pm

The docuseries’ subject is Emmy-winning comic Gilda Radner, the original Saturday Night Live cast member (and wife of actor Gene Wilder) who died at 42 in 1989 of an overlooked hereditary ovarian cancer.

Starring Dudley Moore

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Two of comedic British actor Dudley Moore’s finest and funniest performances are spotlighted this evening. First up is Moore in his perhaps most identifiable role as the title character of 1981’s acclaimed comedy Arthur, which earned him a Best Actor Oscar nomination. Second on the bill is Bedazzled, the 1967 British comedy in which Moore costarred with his then-comedy partner Peter Cook, along with Raquel Welch.

Mayday: Air Disaster

Weather Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Revealing the dark truth that aviation safety improves one crash at a time, Mayday: Air Disaster investigates legendary aviation disasters to find out what went wrong and why. Based on cockpit voice recorders, accident reports and eyewitness accounts, the series weaves together interviews, gripping reenactments and state-of-the-art CGI to investigate and tell the story of a crash.

Paranormal Caught on Camera: “A Haunted Gift and More”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Ghost hunters spend the night with an evil spirit; playgrounds around the world open up their gates to more than just the living; a colossal creature appears near the shore of an Irish lake.

Beach Around the World: “Exploring the Gold Coast of Costa Rica”

HGTV, 10pm

What’s Spanish for “downsizing”? Tonight’s seaside home-seekers, a Phoenix couple, want a smaller pad in Costa Rica.

Wynonna Earp

Syfy, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Her allies and her mystical gun Peace­maker missing, Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) races to find a way into the Garden of Eden — located in the demon-filled Ghost River Triangle — so she can rescue sister Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley).

One Nation With Lawrence Jones

FOX News Channel, 10pm

Hosted by FOX News Channel contributor and FOX Nation host Lawrence Jones, this one-hour special examines the state of race relations in the United States from the perspectives of civil rights activists, law enforcement officials, religious leaders and network personalities. “The purpose of this special is to educate and to provide an example on how to have these conversations,” Jones says. “I’m a 27-year-old Black man, and FOX News is giving me the opportunity to provide authentic opinion and reasonable conversations. I’m probably the first Black man my age that any news agency has given this kind of opportunity.” During the special, Jones conducts interviews with rapper and activist Maj Toure, former social justice director for Bernie Sanders 2016 campaign Tezlyn Figaro and Pastor Dr. Tony Evans about the civil unrest and protests across the country. In addition, Jones sits down for a panel discussion with The Five’s Juan Williams, FNC’s chief religion correspondent Lauren Green and FOX Nation’s Nuff Said host Tyrus for a conversation on what these issues mean to them personally as Black Americans. An extended director’s cut of the program will also be available on FOX Nation, the on demand subscription-based streaming service the same night.

Monday, July 27

The Titan Games: “East Region 3: DJ’s Last Call”

NBC, 8pm

The competition continues with competitors pushing their bodies to the limit by battling opponents in unforgiving head-to-head challenges, designed by host and executive producer Dwayne Johnson. In these Eastern division battles, watch Josh Porter go up against Blake Broadhurst for the men, while Shantal Athill takes on Courtney Roselle for the women. They will compete on obstacles such as Launch Pad, Over the Edge, Nuts and Bolts, and Lunar Impact. Winners will move on to face reigning Titans on Mt. Olympus.

Star of the Month: Tony Curtis: “Comedy — Part Two”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM’s July salute to Tony Curtis ends with another evening of his lighthearted performances in some classic comedies. First up, Curtis stars with Natalie Wood in Sex and the Single Girl (1964). This is followed by Don’t Make Waves (1967); Not With My Wife, You Don’t! (1966); and the network premiere of the 1985 British comedy/drama Insignificance.

Buried Worlds With Don Wildman: “Curse of the White City”

Travel Channel, 8pm

Season Finale!

In the two-hour Season 1 finale, Wildman undertakes the greatest challenge of his career — facing lethal dangers and deadly curses deep in the Honduran jungle on his quest to find the legendary Lost White City.

Below Deck Mediterranean: “Viva, Loss Vegas”

Bravo, 9pm

On a crew night out, Alex reveals his feelings to Bugsy while Hannah struggles to connect with the group. Meanwhile, Captain Sandy comes down on Jess for her performance in the laundry room, and an incident with the water toys forces Malia into an emergency rescue. With his job on the line, Kiko rallies himself for a successful charter, but a Vegas-themed dinner threatens to unravel everything.

Penn & Teller: Try This at Home Too

The CW, 9pm

Filmed entirely at the homes of Penn & Teller and their friends around the world, the second special from the magical duo showcases new magic Penn & Teller and their magician friends have developed at home. Penn & Teller teach viewers how to do an array of tricks themselves and are joined by celebrity guests including Howie Mandel, Piff the Magic Dragon and the cast of Nancy Drew.

Pawn Stars: “Million Dollar Deal”

History, 10pm

Among the rare items that Gold & Silver Pawn Shop owner Rick Harrison eyes this week: a work called Welcome to Hell from the street artist Banksy. The piece’s sinful asking price: $1 million!

Your Worst Nightmare: “He’s Back”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

The true-crime series recounts the harrowing ordeal endured by Virginia teen Natalie Purdie more than three decades ago: After the bubbly dancer turned down her controlling boyfriend’s proposal, he stabbed her roughly 30 times.

POV: “Advocate”

PBS, 10pm

Meet Israeli lawyer Lea Tsemel, a political firebrand who is known by her opponents as the “devil’s advocate” for her decades-long defense of Palestinians who have been accused of resisting the occupation, both violently and nonviolently.

Into the Unknown

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

The first episode of this series that explores the paranormal finds host Cliff Simon navigating his way through the Louisiana bayou. There, he investigates reports of a fearsome werewolf-like creature known as the Rougarou.