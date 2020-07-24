Friday, July 24: ‘Room 104’ Fourth and Final Season Premieres

Tyler Golden/HBO

Friday, July 24

Room 104

HBO, 11pm

Season Premiere!

The anthology series created by brothers Mark and Jay Duplass begins its fourth and final season tonight, providing one last glimpse into the lives of the guests in Room 104. Each episode tells the unique story of the characters who pass through a single room of a typical American chain motel. The premiere episode will be the first time in the series that Mark Duplass stars, writes, directs and performs original music.

Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist

Amazon Prime Video

In this two-part standup special, Gaffigan attempts to land in a country with no material, experience the culture and food, and then write and perform all-new material, all in one visit.

Rogue Trip

Disney+

New Series!

In this National Geographic series, former war correspondent Bob Woodruff and his 28-year-old son Mack travel the world.

The Kissing Booth 2

Netflix

Original Film!

Elle Evans (Joey King) just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She’ll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez).

Offering to the Storm

Netflix

Original Film!

This gripping and hair-raising thriller from Spain, based on the final chapter in Dolores Redondo’s Baztán book trilogy, finds Inspector Amaia Salazar (Marta Etura) facing the true origin of the events that have ravaged the Baztan valley for years — even if an impressive snowstorm tries to bury the most devastating truth.

Special Theme: Directed by John Ford

TCM, beginning at 12pm

Catch a Classic!

Besides Westerns, John Ford is also famed for his films about war, particularly World War II. During that war, Ford worked with the Navy and shot a number of documentary shorts about the war effort. Two of those films — The Battle of Midway (1942) and December 7th (1943) — won Oscars and air during today’s war-heavy Ford lineup. Also showing are The Lost Patrol (1934), They Were Expendable (1945), The Wings of Eagles (1957) and Mister Roberts (1955). The day ends with Ford’s last feature film, the non-war 1966 drama 7 Women.

Major League Baseball

ESPN, beginning at 4pm Live

Major League Baseball’s opening day continues on ESPN with the Atlanta Braves at the New York Mets, the Milwaukee Brewers at the Chicago Cubs and the L.A. Angels at the Oakland A’s.

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series at Kansas Speedway

FS1, 7pm Live

Austin Hill, Zane Smith, Grant Enfinger, Brett Moffitt and more top NASCAR Truck Series drivers are in action at Kansas Speedway for the first of two 200-mile races on the track. Race 2 takes place Saturday afternoon.

The Greatest #AtHome Videos

CBS, 8pm

New Episodes!

Cedric the Entertainer returns as host of four new weekly specials in this series that celebrates home videos reflecting the creativity, humor and humanity that have emerged from our shared experiences at home during the COVID-19 crisis.

Saturday, July 25

Major League Baseball

FOX & FS1, beginning at 1pm Live

The first Saturday of the delayed Major League Baseball season includes four games on FOX and FS1. FOX has the Milwaukee Brewers at the Chicago Cubs, the San Francisco Giants at the L.A. Dodgers and the N.Y. Yankees at the Washington Nationals. Later tonight on FS1, the Arizona Diamondbacks are at the San Diego Padres.

NASCAR Racing

FS1 & NBCSN, beginning at 1:30pm Live

A big week for NASCAR at Kansas Speedway wraps up with the second of two Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races at the track on FS1. Later today, the Xfinity Series runs a 250-mile race on NBCSN.

Starring Gary Lockwood

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Two of actor Gary Lockwood’s notable films are featured on TCM tonight — one a recognizable classic, another perhaps not so much, but should be. First up, watch Lockwood in his most famous role, as Dr. Frank Poole in Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 sci-fi classic 2001: A Space Odyssey. Poole is one of the astronauts aboard a deep-space ship who realizes with horror that their ship’s HAL computer has become murderously insane. Then, Lockwood stars in French filmmaker Jacques Demy’s evocative 1969 drama Model Shop.

Pit Bulls & Parolees

Animal Planet, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In the Season 16 premiere, Tia Torres and her team at Villalobos Rescue Center receive an unexpected call when a local adopter returns her new canine companion, Sweetcakes, soon after taking her home. Meanwhile, Tia’s daughter Mariah works to rescue Mr. Crowley, a well-behaved dog abandoned at a store after his homeless owner could no longer care for him. Viewers will also meet Alicia, an extremely emaciated dog desperate for a second chance at life.

Sunday, July 26

Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out

Food Network, 12:30pm

Michael Symon had been streaming cooking classes from his home in suburban New York since quarantine began, earning the Food Network Kitchen Facebook page more than 30 million views. So with the channel’s studio closed due to the coronavirus, the veteran TV chef’s online success led to this self-shot backyard series, featuring dishes from sticky ribs to tart apple crisp.

The Mistletoe Promise

Hallmark Channel, 2pm

Hallmark’s annual Christmas in July moviethon wraps at midnight, but not before we get another chance to enjoy this 2016 favorite. Jaime King and Luke Macfarlane play two likable Scrooges who pose as a couple to score him a promotion and her a holiday victory over her ex.

Major League Baseball

ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live

Sunday Night Baseball features a divisional rivalry doubleheader with the Atlanta Braves at the N.Y. Mets, followed by the San Francisco Giants at the L.A. Dodgers.

Cannonball: “The Human Dart: Network Cut”

NBC, 7pm

Cannonball athletes compete for $10,000 in the wildest and wettest challenges ever created.

Autopsy: The Last Hours of … Gilda Radner

REELZChannel, 8pm

The docuseries’ subject is Emmy-winning comic Gilda Radner, the original Saturday Night Live cast member (and wife of actor Gene Wilder) who died at 42 in 1989 of an overlooked hereditary ovarian cancer.

Starring Dudley Moore

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Two of comedic British actor Dudley Moore’s finest and funniest performances are spotlighted this evening. First up is Moore in his perhaps most identifiable role as the title character of 1981’s acclaimed comedy Arthur, which earned him a Best Actor Oscar nomination. Second on the bill is Bedazzled, the 1967 British comedy in which Moore costarred with his then-comedy partner Peter Cook, along with Raquel Welch.

Mayday: Air Disaster

Weather Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Revealing the dark truth that aviation safety improves one crash at a time, Mayday: Air Disaster investigates legendary aviation disasters to find out what went wrong and why. Based on cockpit voice recorders, accident reports and eyewitness accounts, the series weaves together interviews, gripping reenactments and state-of-the-art CGI to investigate and tell the story of a crash.

Paranormal Caught on Camera: “A Haunted Gift and More”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Ghost hunters spend the night with an evil spirit; playgrounds around the world open up their gates to more than just the living; a colossal creature appears near the shore of an Irish lake.

Beach Around the World: “Exploring the Gold Coast of Costa Rica”

HGTV, 10pm

What’s Spanish for “downsizing”? Tonight’s seaside home-seekers, a Phoenix couple, want a smaller pad in Costa Rica.

Wynonna Earp

Syfy, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Her allies and her mystical gun Peace­maker missing, Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) races to find a way into the Garden of Eden — located in the demon-filled Ghost River Triangle — so she can rescue sister Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley).