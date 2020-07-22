Wednesday, July 22: Team Gronk or Team Venus? ‘Game On!’ Season 1 Finale on CBS

Monty Brinton/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Wednesday, July 22

Game On!

CBS, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 1 finale episode, actor and comedian Kevin Nealon joins Team Gronk and former professional football player Terrell Owens joins Team Venus as they compete against each other in a unique round of target practice, a speed race and a slam-dunk challenge.

Love on the Spectrum

Netflix

New Series!

This docuseries looks at how, for young adults on the autism spectrum, the unpredictable world of dating can be even more complicated.

TCM Spotlight: Feel-Good Films: “Lighthearted Love”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s Feel-Good Films lineup features some of the best romantic comedies ever. The night begins with Margaret Sullavan and James Stewart in The Shop Around the Corner (1940), followed by Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison in My Fair Lady (1964); Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell in His Girl Friday (1940); Jane Fonda, Rod Taylor and Cliff Robertson in Sunday in New York (1963); and Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert in Frank Capra’s It Happened One Night (1934), the first film to win all five major Oscar categories.

Tyler Perry’s The Oval

BET, 9pm

Season Finale!

This family drama set in the White House ends its first season tonight. The show has ranked No. 1 among new cable series and has been renewed for a second season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “Kiss and Tell All”

Bravo, 9pm

Lisa invites Dorit and the others on a glamorous Roman getaway. Denise tries to make nice with Erika, but gets an ice-cold shoulder instead. Garcelle digs into Sutton’s past, while Brandi drops a bomb on Kyle and Teddi that threatens to turn their dream vacation into a nightmare.

Ultimate Tag: “Never Stop”

FOX, 9pm

Find out which two contestants evade the elite Taggers and take home cash prizes in the new episode “Never Stop.”

Thursday, July 23

Tig n’ Seek

HBO MAX

New Series!

This animated kids’ series follows 8-year-old Tiggy and his gadget-building cat Gweeseek.

Major League Baseball

ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live

Opening night of the long-awaited Major League Baseball season features the N.Y. Yankees at the World Series champion Washington Nationals, followed by the San Francisco Giants at the L.A. Dodgers.

NASCAR Cup Series: Super Start Batteries 400

NBCSN, 7:30pm Live

A Thursday primetime Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway has Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and other top drivers competing on the 1.5-mile tri-oval.

Killer Camp: “One in the Eye for the Killer”

The CW, 8pm

As the campers recover from the previous night’s shocking murder, they are faced with a mud pit, falling into a freezing lake and razor-sharp axes. When suspicions rise and accusations fly, bromances are broken, alliances are forged and a relationship blossoms. And at dusk, the killer instructs Bruce to claim the next victim.

Celebrity Watch Party

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

Join the party for one last time this summer as celebrities watch the week’s most hilarious, exciting and newsworthy shows on TV.

Cinematography by Richard H. Kline

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Acclaimed, Oscar-nominated cinematographer Richard H. Kline is remembered tonight with a lineup of films featuring his memorable work. The evening starts with the beloved 1967 musical Camelot, which earned Kline his first Oscar nomination for Best Cinematography. This is followed by the dystopian sci-fi classic Soylent Green (1973), the drama A Dream of Kings (1969) and the 1978 thriller Who’ll Stop the Rain.

Blindspot: “Iunne Ennui”

NBC, 9pm

Series Finale!

The action drama starring Sullivan Stapleton and Jaimie Alexander says farewell with its 100th and final episode.

Bringing Up Bates

UPtv, 9pm

New Episodes!

The Bateses have plenty to look forward to in 2020: Carlin and Evan are welcoming their first child, and Tori and Bobby are expecting baby No. 2, making it 14 grandchildren for Gil and Kelly Jo. And it’s not all love and babies — the family is also exploring new business ventures. New episodes will also highlight how the Bateses have adjusted to life in quarantine as Tennessee locked down due to COVID-19.

Lost Resort

TBS, 10pm

New Series!

Deep in the jungle of Costa Rica is a mystical wellness retreat where nine strangers from all walks of life gather for what they believe will be a healing, life-changing experience. Part provocative social experiment and part fish-out-of-water comedy, the series shows that anything can happen when you let go of your past, embrace the unknown and take part in some bizarre therapies that range from rage rituals to orgasmic dance.

My Pregnant Husband

TLC, 10pm

Follow along with the unique pregnancy journeys of two couples as they try to expand their families, but with a twist, as the transgender husbands are the ones carrying the babies. Each couple faces unprecedented trials as they attempt to bring a child into their lives, whether it’s coming out to neighbors who didn’t know the husband was transgender or almost getting arrested by police officers who mistake a pregnant belly for stolen goods.

Tacoma FD: “Fire Choir”

truTV, 10pm

Midseason Premiere!

Chief Terry McConky (Kevin Heffernan) and Capt. Eddie Penisi (Steve Lemme) return for more firehouse antics and camaraderie. In tonight’s episode, Wolf Boykins (Broken Lizard’s Paul Soter) is back and leads the fire station choir, the Ex-SING-guishers. Eddie teases Granny (Marcus Henderson) for joining the group but soon finds himself vying for a spot as the lead whistler. Lucy (Hassie Harrison), meanwhile, convinces Chief to let her look for a more female-friendly uniform.

Friday, July 24

Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist

Amazon Prime Video

In this two-part standup special, Gaffigan attempts to land in a country with no material, experience the culture and food, and then write and perform all-new material, all in one visit.

Rogue Trip

Disney+

New Series!

In this National Geographic series, former war correspondent Bob Woodruff and his 28-year-old son Mack travel the world.

The Kissing Booth 2

Netflix

Original Film!

Elle Evans (Joey King) just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She’ll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez).

Offering to the Storm

Netflix

Original Film!

This gripping and hair-raising thriller from Spain, based on the final chapter in Dolores Redondo’s Baztán book trilogy, finds Inspector Amaia Salazar (Marta Etura) facing the true origin of the events that have ravaged the Baztan valley for years — even if an impressive snowstorm tries to bury the most devastating truth.

Special Theme: Directed by John Ford

TCM, beginning at 12pm

Catch a Classic!

Besides Westerns, John Ford is also famed for his films about war, particularly World War II. During that war, Ford worked with the Navy and shot a number of documentary shorts about the war effort. Two of those films — The Battle of Midway (1942) and December 7th (1943) — won Oscars and air during today’s war-heavy Ford lineup. Also showing are The Lost Patrol (1934), They Were Expendable (1945), The Wings of Eagles (1957) and Mister Roberts (1955). The day ends with Ford’s last feature film, the non-war 1966 drama 7 Women.

Major League Baseball

ESPN, beginning at 4pm Live

Major League Baseball’s opening day continues on ESPN with the Atlanta Braves at the New York Mets, the Milwaukee Brewers at the Chicago Cubs and the L.A. Angels at the Oakland A’s.

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series at Kansas Speedway

FS1, 7pm Live

Austin Hill, Zane Smith, Grant Enfinger, Brett Moffitt and more top NASCAR Truck Series drivers are in action at Kansas Speedway for the first of two 200-mile races on the track. Race 2 takes place Saturday afternoon.

The Greatest #AtHome Videos

CBS, 8pm

New Episodes!

Cedric the Entertainer returns as host of four new weekly specials in this series that celebrates home videos reflecting the creativity, humor and humanity that have emerged from our shared experiences at home during the COVID-19 crisis.

Room 104

HBO, 11pm

Season Premiere!

The anthology series created by brothers Mark and Jay Duplass begins its fourth and final season tonight, providing one last glimpse into the lives of the guests in Room 104. Each episode tells the unique story of the characters who pass through a single room of a typical American chain motel. The premiere episode will be the first time in the series that Mark Duplass stars, writes, directs and performs original music.