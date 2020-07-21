Tuesday, July 21: See the Best Auditions From ‘AGT’ Season 15

Trae Patton/NBC

Tuesday, July 21

America’s Got Talent: “AGT: Best of Auditions”

NBC, 8pm

Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell, alongside celebrity judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, revisit some of the biggest, best and most show-stopping moments from the 15th season.

Street Food: Latin America

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The newest installment of this series from the creators of Chef’s Table travels to six countries in Latin America for a culinary adventure.

Mary Poppins

Freeform, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Walt Disney’s delightful 1964 musical fantasy that combines live-action and animation remains a stunning and fun cinematic achievement nearly 60 years after its debut, and its songs are still addictively hummable. Julie Andrews stars as the titular magical nanny and won a Best Actress Oscar for her performance — one of the 13 Academy Awards for which the film was nominated. Mary Poppins also took home Oscars for its toe-tapping musical score, for the song “Chim Chim Cher-ee,” its editing and its visual effects. Dick Van Dyke, complete with Cockney accent, costars.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: “Ze Plane, Ze Plane!”

Bravo, 9pm

Altman struggles to convince an unrealistic seller, but risks losing the potential listing. Tracy gets groovy to attract interest for a new construction with midcentury bones in Pasadena. Flagg goes all out with a plane for his new resort-style trophy listing in Long Beach, but it proves more challenging than expected.

World of Dance: “The Duels 3”

NBC, 10pm

The Duels round continues with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and special guest judge dancer and choreographer tWitch. This season, the judges have chosen which acts go head-to-head and the acts won’t know their opponent until they hit the dance floor, leading to some of the most epic dance battles the series has ever seen. As guest judge, tWitch will have the power to decide which acts up for elimination will go head-to-head in the returning Redemption round to earn a slot in the Semi-Finals and the chance to perform on the World of Dance stage.

Wednesday, July 22

Love on the Spectrum

Netflix

New Series!

This docuseries looks at how, for young adults on the autism spectrum, the unpredictable world of dating can be even more complicated.

TCM Spotlight: Feel-Good Films: “Lighthearted Love”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s Feel-Good Films lineup features some of the best romantic comedies ever. The night begins with Margaret Sullavan and James Stewart in The Shop Around the Corner (1940), followed by Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison in My Fair Lady (1964); Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell in His Girl Friday (1940); Jane Fonda, Rod Taylor and Cliff Robertson in Sunday in New York (1963); and Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert in Frank Capra’s It Happened One Night (1934), the first film to win all five major Oscar categories.

Tyler Perry’s The Oval

BET, 9pm

Season Finale!

This family drama set in the White House ends its first season tonight. The show has ranked No. 1 among new cable series and has been renewed for a second season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “Kiss and Tell All”

Bravo, 9pm

Lisa invites Dorit and the others on a glamorous Roman getaway. Denise tries to make nice with Erika, but gets an ice-cold shoulder instead. Garcelle digs into Sutton’s past, while Brandi drops a bomb on Kyle and Teddi that threatens to turn their dream vacation into a nightmare.

Game On!

CBS, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 1 finale episode, actor and comedian Kevin Nealon joins Team Gronk and former professional football player Terrell Owens joins Team Venus as they compete against each other in a unique round of target practice, a speed race and a slam-dunk challenge.

Ultimate Tag: “Never Stop”

FOX, 9pm

Find out which two contestants evade the elite Taggers and take home cash prizes in the new episode “Never Stop.”

Thursday, July 23

Tig n’ Seek

HBO MAX

New Series!

This animated kids’ series follows 8-year-old Tiggy and his gadget-building cat Gweeseek.

Major League Baseball

ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live

Opening night of the long-awaited Major League Baseball season features the N.Y. Yankees at the World Series champion Washington Nationals, followed by the San Francisco Giants at the L.A. Dodgers.

NASCAR Cup Series: Super Start Batteries 400

NBCSN, 7:30pm Live

A Thursday primetime Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway has Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and other top drivers competing on the 1.5-mile tri-oval.

Killer Camp: “One in the Eye for the Killer”

The CW, 8pm

As the campers recover from the previous night’s shocking murder, they are faced with a mud pit, falling into a freezing lake and razor-sharp axes. When suspicions rise and accusations fly, bromances are broken, alliances are forged and a relationship blossoms. And at dusk, the killer instructs Bruce to claim the next victim.

Celebrity Watch Party

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

Join the party for one last time this summer as celebrities watch the week’s most hilarious, exciting and newsworthy shows on TV.

Cinematography by Richard H. Kline

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Acclaimed, Oscar-nominated cinematographer Richard H. Kline is remembered tonight with a lineup of films featuring his memorable work. The evening starts with the beloved 1967 musical Camelot, which earned Kline his first Oscar nomination for Best Cinematography. This is followed by the dystopian sci-fi classic Soylent Green (1973), the drama A Dream of Kings (1969) and the 1978 thriller Who’ll Stop the Rain.

Blindspot: “Iunne Ennui”

NBC, 9pm

Series Finale!

The action drama starring Sullivan Stapleton and Jaimie Alexander says farewell with its 100th and final episode.

Bringing Up Bates

UPtv, 9pm

New Episodes!

The Bateses have plenty to look forward to in 2020: Carlin and Evan are welcoming their first child, and Tori and Bobby are expecting baby No. 2, making it 14 grandchildren for Gil and Kelly Jo. And it’s not all love and babies — the family is also exploring new business ventures. New episodes will also highlight how the Bateses have adjusted to life in quarantine as Tennessee locked down due to COVID-19.

Lost Resort

TBS, 10pm

New Series!

Deep in the jungle of Costa Rica is a mystical wellness retreat where nine strangers from all walks of life gather for what they believe will be a healing, life-changing experience. Part provocative social experiment and part fish-out-of-water comedy, the series shows that anything can happen when you let go of your past, embrace the unknown and take part in some bizarre therapies that range from rage rituals to orgasmic dance.

My Pregnant Husband

TLC, 10pm

Follow along with the unique pregnancy journeys of two couples as they try to expand their families, but with a twist, as the transgender husbands are the ones carrying the babies. Each couple faces unprecedented trials as they attempt to bring a child into their lives, whether it’s coming out to neighbors who didn’t know the husband was transgender or almost getting arrested by police officers who mistake a pregnant belly for stolen goods.

Tacoma FD: “Fire Choir”

truTV, 10pm

Midseason Premiere!

Chief Terry McConky (Kevin Heffernan) and Capt. Eddie Penisi (Steve Lemme) return for more firehouse antics and camaraderie. In tonight’s episode, Wolf Boykins (Broken Lizard’s Paul Soter) is back and leads the fire station choir, the Ex-SING-guishers. Eddie teases Granny (Marcus Henderson) for joining the group but soon finds himself vying for a spot as the lead whistler. Lucy (Hassie Harrison), meanwhile, convinces Chief to let her look for a more female-friendly uniform.