On Demand DVD New Releases July 20-26

First Cow (pictured above) Two travelers in the 1820s West dream of striking it rich on the frontier — but their plan comes to rely on the secret use of a landowner’s prized cow. John Magaro, Orion Lee (PG-13, 2:02) 7/21

Guest Artist The story of a young man coming face to face with his hero and exploring the tangled relationship between the dreams of youth and the wisdom of age. Jeff Daniels, Thomas Macias (TV-14, 1:24) 7/21

The Rental Two couples on a weekend getaway grow suspicious that their rental host has sadistic intentions in this unnerving debut thriller from Dave Franco. Alison Brie, Dan Stevens (R, 1:28) 7/24

Fisherman’s Friends A music executive signs a group of sea shanty singing fishermen in the world’s most unlikely boy band. Daniel Mays, James Purefoy (PG-13, 1:51) 7/24

