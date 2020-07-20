Monday, July 20: Arabella Works at a Vegan Delivery Startup on ‘I May Destroy You’

Laura Radford/HBO

Monday, July 20

I May Destroy You: “Happy Animals”

HBO, 9pm

Running out of money and still unable to finish a first draft of her book, Arabella (Michaela Coel) accepts a job working alongside Theo (Harriet Webb) at a vegan delivery start-up company, in the new episode “Happy Animals.” Meanwhile, on her birthday, Terry (Weruche Opia) takes some secret measures to make absolutely sure Simon (Aml Ameen) won’t make an unwanted surprise appearance at her party.

Star of the Month: Tony Curtis: “Historical Dramas”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tony Curtis’ flair for the dramatic is spotlighted tonight in films featuring outstanding performances from the actor. First up is Stanley Kubrick’s Oscar-winning epic Spartacus (1960), featuring Curtis in a smaller but notable role as a Roman slave. Then, Curtis portrays Native American Ira Hayes, one of the Marines who famously raised the flag on Iwo Jima during World War II, in the 1961 biopic The Outsider; gives a chilling, Golden Globe-nominated performance as The Boston Strangler (1968); and costars with Yul Brynner in Taras Bulba (1962).

POV: “We Are the Radical Monarchs”

PBS, 9pm

Meet the Radical Monarchs, a group of young girls of color on the front lines of social justice. Follow the group as they earn badges for completing units on such subjects as being an LGBTQ ally, preserving the environment and disability justice.

Buried Worlds With Don Wildman: “Curse of the Druids”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Wildman inspects a new find: ancient “witches marks” in an English cave. To explore ties to the supernatural, he visits magical wells and dives the wreck of “the first Titanic,” then meets modern Druids to see if a bloody battle ended with a deadly curse.

Tuesday, July 21

Street Food: Latin America

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The newest installment of this series from the creators of Chef’s Table travels to six countries in Latin America for a culinary adventure.

Mary Poppins

Freeform, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Walt Disney’s delightful 1964 musical fantasy that combines live-action and animation remains a stunning and fun cinematic achievement nearly 60 years after its debut, and its songs are still addictively hummable. Julie Andrews stars as the titular magical nanny and won a Best Actress Oscar for her performance — one of the 13 Academy Awards for which the film was nominated. Mary Poppins also took home Oscars for its toe-tapping musical score, for the song “Chim Chim Cher-ee,” its editing and its visual effects. Dick Van Dyke, complete with Cockney accent, costars.

America’s Got Talent: “AGT: Best of Auditions”

NBC, 8pm

Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell, alongside celebrity judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, revisit some of the biggest, best and most show-stopping moments from the 15th season.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: “Ze Plane, Ze Plane!”

Bravo, 9pm

Altman struggles to convince an unrealistic seller, but risks losing the potential listing. Tracy gets groovy to attract interest for a new construction with midcentury bones in Pasadena. Flagg goes all out with a plane for his new resort-style trophy listing in Long Beach, but it proves more challenging than expected.

World of Dance: “The Duels 3”

NBC, 10pm

The Duels round continues with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and special guest judge dancer and choreographer tWitch. This season, the judges have chosen which acts go head-to-head and the acts won’t know their opponent until they hit the dance floor, leading to some of the most epic dance battles the series has ever seen. As guest judge, tWitch will have the power to decide which acts up for elimination will go head-to-head in the returning Redemption round to earn a slot in the Semi-Finals and the chance to perform on the World of Dance stage.

Wednesday, July 22

Love on the Spectrum

Netflix

New Series!

This docuseries looks at how, for young adults on the autism spectrum, the unpredictable world of dating can be even more complicated.

TCM Spotlight: Feel-Good Films: “Lighthearted Love”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s Feel-Good Films lineup features some of the best romantic comedies ever. The night begins with Margaret Sullavan and James Stewart in The Shop Around the Corner (1940), followed by Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison in My Fair Lady (1964); Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell in His Girl Friday (1940); Jane Fonda, Rod Taylor and Cliff Robertson in Sunday in New York (1963); and Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert in Frank Capra’s It Happened One Night (1934), the first film to win all five major Oscar categories.

Tyler Perry’s The Oval

BET, 9pm

Season Finale!

This family drama set in the White House ends its first season tonight. The show has ranked No. 1 among new cable series and has been renewed for a second season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “Kiss and Tell All”

Bravo, 9pm

Lisa invites Dorit and the others on a glamorous Roman getaway. Denise tries to make nice with Erika, but gets an ice-cold shoulder instead. Garcelle digs into Sutton’s past, while Brandi drops a bomb on Kyle and Teddi that threatens to turn their dream vacation into a nightmare.

Game On!

CBS, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 1 finale episode, actor and comedian Kevin Nealon joins Team Gronk and former professional football player Terrell Owens joins Team Venus as they compete against each other in a unique round of target practice, a speed race and a slam-dunk challenge.

Ultimate Tag: “Never Stop”

FOX, 9pm

Find out which two contestants evade the elite Taggers and take home cash prizes in the new episode “Never Stop.”