Thursday, July 16: ’30 Rock’ Cast Reunites for One-Time Special

Art Streiber/NBC

Thursday, July 16

30 Rock Upfront Reunion Special

NBC, 8pm

It’s the reunion show you’ve always wanted to see! Beloved characters from NBC’s 30 Rock — including Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan), Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski), Kenneth Parcell (Jack McBrayer) and more — will return for this one-time event and celebrate the stories and talent featured in NBCUniversal’s 2020-21 television season.

Golf: The Memorial Tournament: First Round

Golf Channel, 2:30pm Live

The Memorial Tournament, which was postponed from June, tees off today at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Expect Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and 2019 tournament winner Patrick Cantlay to be in the expanded field of 144 players. Golf Channel and CBS share tournament coverage through Sunday.

Pretty Woman

Freeform, 7:30pm

Catch a Classic!

In this iconic Garry Marshall film, Julia Roberts stars as Vivian, a call girl with a heart of gold who finds her dream man in Edward Lewis (Richard Gere) — a rich, handsome business magnate who is seeking a friendly companion. Her wit wins Edward over and she starts to believe her Cinderella fantasies could come true.

Killer Camp

The CW, 8pm

New Series!

In this British reality competition series, 11 strangers arrive at Camp Pleasant eager to enjoy some peace and quiet when they are stunned by the news from Camp Counselor Bobby (Bobby Mair) that they have actually arrived at Killer Camp. Each night, one camper will be killed by a bloody, bandaged handyman who is given the orders by … one of their fellow campers!

Celebrity Watch Party

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

Join the party for one last time this summer as celebrities watch the week’s most hilarious, exciting and newsworthy shows on TV.

The Real Housewives of New York City: “Remember Your Blue Stone Manners”

Bravo, 9pm

After a rosé-fueled night, the ladies wake up to find that Luann has left Blue Stone Manor. The women head to town for some much-needed retail therapy and group healing. To celebrate their last night in the Berkshires, Dorinda throws an elegant dinner party and the mayhem continues.

Labor of Love

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

It all comes down to this for Kristy Katzmann and her remaining suitors. Will she choose one of them to settle down and raise a family with, or will none of them make the cut? Find out as Kristin Davis hosts the season finale tonight.

Devil Among Us

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

New Series!

This anthology series is dedicated to crimes that slowly unravel a bigger, evolving mystery. Each episode examines a single case that gets deeper and more twisted as the show progresses. In the first episode, “Fire and Ice,” after an explosion at a family home north of Anchorage, Alaska, leaves one man dead and his wife clinging to life, investigators receive news that this is a plot for revenge that stems from a highway shooting the year before.

The Bold Type: “Not Far From the Tree”

Freeform, 10pm

Season Finale!

Sutton visits her hometown but falls into a familiar pattern while there. Jane finds a big story, but it could have serious ramifications for Jacqueline. Kat is reluctant to share her new romance with Jane and Sutton.

Conjoined Twins: Inseparable

TLC, 10pm

When conjoined twins Carmen and Lupita were born, their parents faced an impossible dilemma: surgically separate them, even though only one twin might survive, or allow them to stay together forever. Today, the twins are two distinct people with separate personalities, sharing not only their body, but also every moment of their young adult lives. Their inspirational story explores the challenges they face every day as they fight for their independence and prepare to tackle college life away from home.

The Misery Index

TBS, 10:30pm

Season Finale!

The second season of the disturbingly hilarious game show comes to an end.

Friday, July 17

Special Theme: Directed by John Ford

TCM, beginning at 12pm

Catch a Classic!

John Ford won back-to-back Best Director Oscars for The Grapes of Wrath (1940) and How Green Was My Valley (1941), and both of those films air as part of today’s lineup of Ford classics. Also on the schedule are some perhaps lesser-known works from the director, including Gideon of Scotland Yard (1958), The Rising of the Moon (1957), The Last Hurrah (1958), The Long Gray Line (1955) and The Long Voyage Home (1940).

The Wrong Wedding Planner

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Detective Jones (Vivica A. Fox) arrives at the home of Ashley (Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe) and Brad (Stephen Richard Harris), a young couple in the midst of preparing for their upcoming nuptials, to investigate a mysterious break-in. While Detective Jones discovers nothing at the scene, someone is stalking them, and sabotaging Brad at work.

NTT IndyCar Series: Iowa IndyCar 250s

NBCSN, 8:30pm Live

The first of two NTT IndyCar Series races at Iowa Speedway takes place tonight as Scott Dixon, Simon Pagenaud, Josef Newgarden and other top contenders race on the .875-mile oval. The second race is Saturday night, also on NBCSN.

Great Performances at the Met: “The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess”

PBS, 9pm

This classic American folk opera brings 1920s Charleston to life with a beloved score from George Gershwin in a new production directed by James Robinson. Eric Owens and Angel Blue star in the title roles, and David Robertson conducts.

Saturday, July 18

NASCAR Racing

FS1 & NBCSN, beginning at 3pm Live

A NASCAR doubleheader at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth begins with the Xfinity Series My Bariatric Solutions 300 on NBCSN. Then in primetime on FS1, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series drivers compete in the Vankor 350.

World’s Deadliest Weather Marathon

Weather Channel, beginning at 5pm

Spend the evening getting caught up in the weather, as the network airs four back-to-back episodes of Season 1 of the riveting series.

Vacation House Rules

HGTV, 8pm

New Series!

You don’t need a million bucks to buy the vacation house of your dreams. Real estate expert and contractor Scott McGillivray, with his years of smart real estate and renovating experience, shows viewers how. McGillivray explains how to take a vacation property purchase and unlock its full rental potential. Through his Vacation House Rules, even the most neglected and unlivable of spaces can be transformed into unique and buzzworthy pieces of paradise.

Murder in the Vineyard

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Emma and her teenage daughter Beatrice have moved from the big city to a smaller town. But things go downhill when Beatrice is hazed by an unknown assailant at a party. No one can understand why she is being increasingly bullied and harassed. Emma will do anything to protect her daughter from the mysterious bullies, but is a mother’s love enough to save her when things turn deadly? Stars Helena Mattson, Emma Fuhrmann, Matthew Erick White, Daniel Hall and Daniel Covin.

Bogie in ’41

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Humphrey Bogart gave enduring performances in films over many years, but 1941 really seemed to see him begin to hit his stride. TCM features two Bogie classics from that pivotal year for the legendary actor tonight. First is The Maltese Falcon, director John Huston’s Oscar-nominated mystery featuring Bogart as private eye Sam Spade alongside Mary Astor, Peter Lorre and Sydney Greenstreet. The iconic movie helped start the film noir boom of the ’40s and ’50s. Huston also cowrote the second Bogie classic on tonight’s bill, the film noir High Sierra.

My Cat From Hell: Cat Sh#t Crazy!

Animal Planet, 9pm

Jackson Galaxy must navigate a new normal and help families with their cats that have gone out of control during quarantine … without entering their homes. Bring on the surveillance cameras!

NTT IndyCar Series: Iowa 300

NBCSN, 9pm Live

The NTT IndyCar Series is back at Iowa Speedway for a second night of racing as Scott Dixon, Simon Pagenaud, Josef Newgarden and other stars compete in the Iowa 300.