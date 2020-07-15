Wednesday, July 15: Realistic Family Sitcom ‘United We Fall’ Lands on ABC

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

Wednesday, July 15

United We Fall

ABC, 8pm

New Series!

This profoundly realistic family sitcom follows the trials and tribulations of Jo (Christina Vidal Mitchell) and Bill (Will Sasso), parents of two young kids, as they try to make it day-to-day as a functioning family. Bill’s very judgmental live-in mother and Jo’s large Latinx Catholic family will never hesitate to let our couple know they’re seemingly screwing up, but Bill and Jo will always have each other’s backs, united against everyone.

NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Open/All-Star Race

FS1, 7pm Live

NASCAR’s All-Star Race, rescheduled from May, takes place on a Wednesday night for the first time ever, as stock-car racing’s best compete at Charlotte Motor Speedway. FS1’s coverage begins with the All-Star Open, which gives drivers a final chance to gain entry into the main event. Drivers who qualify for the All-Star Race will battle for a $1 million top prize.

Tough as Nails: “Heavy Metal”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Heavy Metal,” the crew competes in a series of challenges at a junkyard, where they must take apart a car and retrieve auto parts. Next, the last two standing need all the strength they can spare in an overtime challenge removing tires from the rims.

Married at First Sight

Lifetime, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Five new couples will take a leap of faith when they walk down the aisle to marry a complete stranger. All 17 episodes are megasized to two hours to capture each couple’s emotional journey as they go from wedding to honeymoon to early nesting to the daily struggles of working on their marriage. After several weeks together, each couple must make a decision: Do they remain together or decide to divorce?

TCM Spotlight: Feel-Good Films: “Family Ties”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Various types of families are featured in tonight’s themed lineup of feel-good films on TCM. The night begins with Best Actress Oscar nominee Rosalind Russell in 1958’s Auntie Mame and continues with Judy Garland in the Oscar-nominated Meet Me in St. Louis (1944); Best Actor Oscar nominee William Powell in Life With Father (1947); Bette Davis and Monty Woolley in The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942); Doris Day in On Moonlight Bay (1951); and Mickey Rooney in Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever (1939).

The Yeti Lives

Travel Channel, 8pm

Dr. Mark Evans leads a new investigation into the legend of the Yeti, using cutting-edge technology to test the existence of the mysterious, apelike beast reported to roam the Himalayas.

Game On!

CBS, 9pm

Former professional football player Tiki Barber joins Team Gronk and actor/comedian Ken Jeong joins Team Venus as they compete against each other in monster truck driving, a pony race and an arctic assault obstacle course in tonight’s new episode.

Ultimate Tag: “Only the Toughest Endure”

FOX, 9pm

New contestants enter the arena to test their athletic skills against the Taggers in the new episode “Only the Toughest Endure.”

American Soul

BET, 10pm

Season Finale!

The series that looks at how Don Cornelius (Sinqua Walls) brought the famous music program Soul Train to television, and the impact it had, ends its second season tonight.

Thursday, July 16

Golf: The Memorial Tournament: First Round

Golf Channel, 2:30pm Live

The Memorial Tournament, which was postponed from June, tees off today at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Expect Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and 2019 tournament winner Patrick Cantlay to be in the expanded field of 144 players. Golf Channel and CBS share tournament coverage through Sunday.

Pretty Woman

Freeform, 7:30pm

Catch a Classic!

In this iconic Garry Marshall film, Julia Roberts stars as Vivian, a call girl with a heart of gold who finds her dream man in Edward Lewis (Richard Gere) — a rich, handsome business magnate who is seeking a friendly companion. Her wit wins Edward over and she starts to believe her Cinderella fantasies could come true.

Killer Camp

The CW, 8pm

New Series!

In this British reality competition series, 11 strangers arrive at Camp Pleasant eager to enjoy some peace and quiet when they are stunned by the news from Camp Counselor Bobby (Bobby Mair) that they have actually arrived at Killer Camp. Each night, one camper will be killed by a bloody, bandaged handyman who is given the orders by … one of their fellow campers!

Celebrity Watch Party

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

Join the party for one last time this summer as celebrities watch the week’s most hilarious, exciting and newsworthy shows on TV.

30 Rock Upfront Reunion Special

NBC, 8pm

It’s the reunion show you’ve always wanted to see! Beloved characters from NBC’s 30 Rock — including Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan), Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski), Kenneth Parcell (Jack McBrayer) and more — will return for this one-time event and celebrate the stories and talent featured in NBCUniversal’s 2020-21 television season.

The Real Housewives of New York City: “Remember Your Blue Stone Manners”

Bravo, 9pm

After a rosé-fueled night, the ladies wake up to find that Luann has left Blue Stone Manor. The women head to town for some much-needed retail therapy and group healing. To celebrate their last night in the Berkshires, Dorinda throws an elegant dinner party and the mayhem continues.

Labor of Love

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

It all comes down to this for Kristy Katzmann and her remaining suitors. Will she choose one of them to settle down and raise a family with, or will none of them make the cut? Find out as Kristin Davis hosts the season finale tonight.

Devil Among Us

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

New Series!

This anthology series is dedicated to crimes that slowly unravel a bigger, evolving mystery. Each episode examines a single case that gets deeper and more twisted as the show progresses. In the first episode, “Fire and Ice,” after an explosion at a family home north of Anchorage, Alaska, leaves one man dead and his wife clinging to life, investigators receive news that this is a plot for revenge that stems from a highway shooting the year before.

The Bold Type: “Not Far From the Tree”

Freeform, 10pm

Season Finale!

Sutton visits her hometown but falls into a familiar pattern while there. Jane finds a big story, but it could have serious ramifications for Jacqueline. Kat is reluctant to share her new romance with Jane and Sutton.

Conjoined Twins: Inseparable

TLC, 10pm

When conjoined twins Carmen and Lupita were born, their parents faced an impossible dilemma: surgically separate them, even though only one twin might survive, or allow them to stay together forever. Today, the twins are two distinct people with separate personalities, sharing not only their body, but also every moment of their young adult lives. Their inspirational story explores the challenges they face every day as they fight for their independence and prepare to tackle college life away from home.

The Misery Index

TBS, 10:30pm

Season Finale!

The second season of the disturbingly hilarious game show comes to an end.