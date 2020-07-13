On Demand DVD New Releases July 13-19

Credit: Allyson Riggs/A24 Films

(pictured above is First Cow — COMING SOON)

On Demand DVD New Releases

Clementine Reeling from a one-sided breakup, heartbroken Karen breaks into her ex’s lake house in this sexy thriller Sydney Sweeney, Otmara Marrero (TV-MA, 1:30) 7/14

Enter the Fat Dragon A police officer’s suspect suffers a mysterious death; now he must team up with an undercover cop to solve the murder mystery. Donnie Yen, Teresa Mo (TV-14, 1:37) 7/14

Dirt Music The attraction between a woman stuck in a loveless relationship and a musician with a tragic past gets the better of them when secrets are uncovered. Kelly Macdonald, Garrett Hedlund (TV-MA, 1:44) 7/17

Coming Soon:

7/21 First Cow, Guest Artist

7/24 The Rental, Fisherman’s Friends