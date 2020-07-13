Monday, July 13: Luke Bryan Hosts ‘CMA Best of Fest’

© 2020 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All rights reserved.

All Times Eastern.

Monday, July 13

CMA Best of Fest

ABC, 8pm

This three-hour concert experience is hosted by country music superstar Luke Bryan and features a brand-new, not-to-be-missed performance with Bryan and special guest Darius Rucker. Artists also appearing in the special include Garth Brooks, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Kenny Chesney, Joan Jett, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Zac Brown Band and more.

Race and Sports in America: Conversations

Golf Channel, NBCSN, Olympic Channel & NBC Sports Regional Networks, 8pm

Celebrity athletes – including two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry and Basketball Hall of Famer and TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley – are featured in this wide-ranging roundtable discussion special. Hosted by Damon Hack and filmed Thursday at the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, the one-hour primetime special will focus on topics ranging from social justice, locker room conversations about race, and ways that sports can help combat inequality. Additional subjects will include the relationship between athletes and law enforcement, reaction to George Floyd’s death and reflections on personal experiences in the weeks since, as well as thoughts on what the conversations should be a year from now. “We have to continue to double down and keep people accountable in all walks of life, all industries, all forms of leadership, the judicial system. And hopefully for my kids’ generation, their kids, we will see change.” Other athletes joining Curry and Barkley are James Blake, Troy Mullins, Anthony Lynn, Jimmy Rollins, Kyle Rudolph and Ozzie Smith.

.@StephenCurry30 says to stop subtle racism and prejudice, everyone needs to hold each other accountable whether in a private conversation, in a tweet, or anywhere else. Race and Sports in America: Conversations airs Monday at 8pm ET on NBCSN. pic.twitter.com/HjSQxjDEGG — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 13, 2020

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Mini MOO!: “Snow Place Like Home”

Nat Geo Wild, 8pm

Central Michigan is blasted with a blizzard, but that doesn’t slow the team down when animals are in need!

The Titan Games: “East Region Premiere: UFC Champ Tyron Woodley and Gold Medalist Hannah Teter”

NBC, 8pm

The competition moves to the Eastern Region as new competitors push their bodies to the limit by battling opponents in unforgiving head-to-head challenges, designed by host and executive producer Dwayne Johnson. In this episode, competitors will compete in a best of three competition where the winner will move on to battle a pro athlete Titan on Mt. Olympus. The top woman competitor will face Olympic gold-medal winning snowboarder Hannah Teter, while the top man will advance to compete against five-time UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Star of the Month: Tony Curtis: “Comedy — Part One”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tony Curtis’ skills as a comedic actor are on full display in tonight’s film lineup. The evening begins with perhaps his finest comedy work in one of the funniest films of all time — Billy Wilder’s Oscar-winning 1959 classic Some Like It Hot, in which Curtis stars alongside Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe. Following that are the Oscar-nominated comedy/drama Captain Newman, M.D. (1963); The Perfect Furlough (1958); Who Was That Lady? (1960); and The Great Race (1965), the slapstick comedy that has been billed as having “the greatest pie fight ever.”

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Mini MOO!: “Poultry in Motion”

Nat Geo Wild, 8:30pm

The birds and the bees are humming as Charles and Beth have a special delivery for Doc and Diane.

Buried Worlds With Don Wildman: “Devil Swamp”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Wildman investigates dark cults in the Louisiana bayou, where he finds evidence of rituals and joins an exorcism to ward off evil. He also learns from a witch that the land has dark powers before searching the swamps south of New Orleans looking for the mysterious orbs said to be the spirits of long-dead pirates forever doomed to guard their hidden treasure.

Tuesday, July 14

The Fugitive

AMC, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Dr. Richard Kimble is wrongly convicted for the murder of his wife and is sentenced to death. While being transferred to a maximum security prison, Kimble escapes and becomes U.S. Marshal Sam Gerard’s number one fugitive in pursuit. Kimble’s only hope is to find the real killer so he can prove his innocence. Stars Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones, Sela Ward and Joe Pantoliano.

America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 7”

NBC, 8pm

The auditions conclude with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is still in play and could send a lucky act directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: “Storm the Castle”

Bravo, 9pm

Tracy tries to balance her new portfolio with her demanding developer, who has high expectations and a rocky past with Altman. James and David are up against the clock to find their nine-months-pregnant client her dream home on the Westside before she goes into labor. Flagg and Altman find their new bromance in jeopardy as their La Jolla deal takes an unexpected turn, and they find themselves sitting on opposite sides of a negotiation.

Showbiz Kids

HBO, 9pm

This intimate documentary takes a no-holds-barred look at the dizzying highs and life-threatening lows of working kids in the entertainment industry from the golden age of Hollywood to the present day. Some of the actors featured in the doc include Cameron Boyce, Todd Bridges, Diana Serra Cary, Milla Jovovich, Jada Pinkett Smith, Henry Thomas, Wil Wheaton, Mara Wilson and Evan Rachel Wood.

World of Dance: “The Duels 2”

NBC, 10pm

The Duels round continues with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and special guest judge dancer and choreographer tWitch. As guest judge, tWitch will have the power to decide which acts up for elimination will go head-to-head in the returning Redemption round, to earn a slot in the semifinals and the chance to perform on the World of Dance stage.

Hot Ones: The Game Show: “Dance Moves and Dirty Laundry”

truTV, 10pm

New Episodes!

Host Sean Evans is back and eager to set contestants’ mouths on fire with the spiciest hot sauces around for their chance to win $25,000. In tonight’s episode, chaos breaks out when two teams of best friends enter the Pepperdome. Sweat will drip, dance moves will bust out, and one shirt will desperately need dry cleaning.

Dirty John

USA Network, 10pm

Season Finale!

The crime drama anthology series ends its second season, which looked at the case of Betty Broderick (Amanda Peet).

My Journey Through French Cinema

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier examines the great directors, actors, writers, composers and cinematographers of French cinema, including Jean Renoir, Jean-Luc Godard, Jean-Pierre Melville, Edmond T. Gréville and more.

Wednesday, July 15

NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Open/All-Star Race

FS1, 7pm Live

NASCAR’s All-Star Race, rescheduled from May, takes place on a Wednesday night for the first time ever, as stock-car racing’s best compete at Charlotte Motor Speedway. FS1’s coverage begins with the All-Star Open, which gives drivers a final chance to gain entry into the main event. Drivers who qualify for the All-Star Race will battle for a $1 million top prize.

United We Fall

ABC, 8pm

New Series!

This profoundly realistic family sitcom follows the trials and tribulations of Jo (Christina Vidal Mitchell) and Bill (Will Sasso), parents of two young kids, as they try to make it day-to-day as a functioning family. Bill’s very judgmental live-in mother and Jo’s large Latinx Catholic family will never hesitate to let our couple know they’re seemingly screwing up, but Bill and Jo will always have each other’s backs, united against everyone.

Tough as Nails: “Heavy Metal”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Heavy Metal,” the crew competes in a series of challenges at a junkyard, where they must take apart a car and retrieve auto parts. Next, the last two standing need all the strength they can spare in an overtime challenge removing tires from the rims.

Married at First Sight

Lifetime, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Five new couples will take a leap of faith when they walk down the aisle to marry a complete stranger. All 17 episodes are megasized to two hours to capture each couple’s emotional journey as they go from wedding to honeymoon to early nesting to the daily struggles of working on their marriage. After several weeks together, each couple must make a decision: Do they remain together or decide to divorce?

TCM Spotlight: Feel-Good Films: “Family Ties”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Various types of families are featured in tonight’s themed lineup of feel-good films on TCM. The night begins with Best Actress Oscar nominee Rosalind Russell in 1958’s Auntie Mame and continues with Judy Garland in the Oscar-nominated Meet Me in St. Louis (1944); Best Actor Oscar nominee William Powell in Life With Father (1947); Bette Davis and Monty Woolley in The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942); Doris Day in On Moonlight Bay (1951); and Mickey Rooney in Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever (1939).

The Yeti Lives

Travel Channel, 8pm

Dr. Mark Evans leads a new investigation into the legend of the Yeti, using cutting-edge technology to test the existence of the mysterious, apelike beast reported to roam the Himalayas.

Game On!

CBS, 9pm

Former professional football player Tiki Barber joins Team Gronk and actor/comedian Ken Jeong joins Team Venus as they compete against each other in monster truck driving, a pony race and an arctic assault obstacle course in tonight’s new episode.

Ultimate Tag: “Only the Toughest Endure”

FOX, 9pm

New contestants enter the arena to test their athletic skills against the Taggers in the new episode “Only the Toughest Endure.”

American Soul

BET, 10pm

Season Finale!

The series that looks at how Don Cornelius (Sinqua Walls) brought the famous music program Soul Train to television, and the impact it had, ends its second season tonight.