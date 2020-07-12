Sunday, July 12: ‘Snowpiercer’ Two-Part Season 1 Finale on TNT

TM & © Turner Entertainment Networks, Inc. A WarnerMedia Company. Credit: Justina Mintz

All Times Eastern.

Sunday, July 12

Snowpiercer

TNT, 9pm

Season Finale!

Two back-to-back new episodes will finish the season tonight. The rebel forces are on the ropes when a dangerous foe defects to their side.

NASCAR Cup Series: Quaker State 400

FS1, 2:30pm Live

Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and more stars from the NASCAR Cup Series put the pedal to the metal at Kentucky Speedway for the Quaker State 400 on FS1.

Cannonball: “Viva El Mustache!: Network Cut”

NBC, 7pm

Cannonball athletes compete for $10,000 in the wildest and wettest challenges ever created.

Obsession: Her Final Vengeance

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

In the final part of the “Obsession” trilogy, Blake Collins is now dead, and his ex-girlfriend Madison Turner is trying to forget the horrific ordeal he’s put her through. But little does Madison know that Blake’s psychotic sister, Lisa, is determined to punish the woman she blames for the death of her adored brother. Stars Celeste Desjardins, Anastasia Phillips, Ryan Bruce and Lexi Ainsworth.

Remembering Hiroshima

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

This August, the world will gravely commemorate the 75th anniversary of the only use to date of nuclear weapons during wartime, when the United States dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II. TCM remembers with two network premiere films tonight, both of which were made in Japan less than a decade after the devastation. First is the 1952 docudrama Children of Hiroshima. This is followed by Hiroshima (1953), a realistic retelling of the fateful day when the title city was bombed.

Very Scary People

HLN, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Donnie Wahlberg returns to host Season 2 of this series that details many of history’s scariest and most notorious characters through news footage and interviews with people close to the case. Six two-hour episodes will be featured this season, which begins tonight with a look at infamous serial killer David Berkowitz, a.k.a. “Son of Sam.”

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa: “Two and a Calf Kittens”

Nat Geo Wild, 9pm

The youngsters are causing trouble! A very pregnant rhino waits and waits to give birth, two orphaned panther kittens explore new environments, and a young zebra tries to dodge a checkup.

Grantchester

PBS, 9pm

When Will finds two boys near death in a boxing ring, he must face up to his own part in their tragedy, while unearthed secrets prove to be the hardest test of his faith he’s faced yet.

P-Valley

Starz, 9pm

New Series!

In this eight-episode series based on the play by Katori Hall, the lives of the dancers at a Southern strip club are revealed in all of their glittery and gritty glory. The series is exclusively directed by women and stars, among others, Brandee Evans (The Bobby Brown Story), Nicco Annan (This Is Us) and Shannon Thornton (Power).

Paranormal Caught on Camera

Travel Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The series that looks at spooky events captured on video or closed-circuit cameras returns for another season of frightening footage.

NOS4A2: “The Lake House”

AMC, 10pm

With Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) on the hunt, Vic (Ashleigh Cummings) and her family go into hiding with Maggie (Jahkara Smith). Meanwhile, Wayne (Jason David) suffers mysterious nightmares while Tabitha (Ashley Romans) chases a lead on Bing (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson).

Collector’s Call: “Meet Allen Stewart — Superheroes”

MeTV, 10pm

Allen Stewart’s Hall of Heroes superhero museum houses his collection of 65,000 comic books — all of which he’s read — as well as a wide range of memorabilia, movie props and more. Peter Przysiezny, president of Comic Book Roadshow, will set a value on the museum’s contents. Peter has also brought a copy of the rare comic that debuted Batman’s archnemesis the Riddler, which Allen doesn’t have, in the hopes of making a trade with him.

Beecham House

PBS, 10pm

John learns that Margaret left Delhi. John and Daniel come to blows over Daniel’s relationship with the beautiful servant Chanchal. A betrayal leads to further trouble for John.

FOX Nation Presents: The Twisted World of Jeffrey Epstein

FOX News Channel, 10pm

FOX News Channel presents this one-hour special hosted by Nancy Grace, renowned legal expert and host of Crime Stories with Nancy Grace on FOX Nation. The program will provide an in-depth look at the life of disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, spanning from his childhood to his death in August 2019. Using special interviews, including conversations with former FBI profiler James Fitzgerald, FNC medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel, forensic attorney Jennifer Barringer and FNC national correspondent Bryan Llenas, the documentary will share extensive background on Epstein’s life, as well as the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death. In addition, the special will provide audiences with an inside look at his elite circle of former associates, as well as his victims who continue to fight for justice. An extended director’s cut version containing additional footage is available now on FNC’s on-demand streaming service FOX Nation.

Monday, July 13

CMA Best of Fest

ABC, 8pm

This three-hour concert experience is hosted by country music superstar Luke Bryan and features a brand-new, not-to-be-missed performance with Bryan and special guest Darius Rucker. Artists also appearing in the special include Garth Brooks, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Kenny Chesney, Joan Jett, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Zac Brown Band and more.

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Mini MOO!: “Snow Place Like Home”

Nat Geo Wild, 8pm

Central Michigan is blasted with a blizzard, but that doesn’t slow the team down when animals are in need!

The Titan Games: “East Region Premiere: UFC Champ Tyron Woodley and Gold Medalist Hannah Teter”

NBC, 8pm

The competition moves to the Eastern Region as new competitors push their bodies to the limit by battling opponents in unforgiving head-to-head challenges, designed by host and executive producer Dwayne Johnson. In this episode, competitors will compete in a best of three competition where the winner will move on to battle a pro athlete Titan on Mt. Olympus. The top woman competitor will face Olympic gold-medal winning snowboarder Hannah Teter, while the top man will advance to compete against five-time UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Star of the Month: Tony Curtis: “Comedy — Part One”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tony Curtis’ skills as a comedic actor are on full display in tonight’s film lineup. The evening begins with perhaps his finest comedy work in one of the funniest films of all time — Billy Wilder’s Oscar-winning 1959 classic Some Like It Hot, in which Curtis stars alongside Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe. Following that are the Oscar-nominated comedy/drama Captain Newman, M.D. (1963); The Perfect Furlough (1958); Who Was That Lady? (1960); and The Great Race (1965), the slapstick comedy that has been billed as having “the greatest pie fight ever.”

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Mini MOO!: “Poultry in Motion”

Nat Geo Wild, 8:30pm

The birds and the bees are humming as Charles and Beth have a special delivery for Doc and Diane.

Buried Worlds With Don Wildman: “Devil Swamp”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Wildman investigates dark cults in the Louisiana bayou, where he finds evidence of rituals and joins an exorcism to ward off evil. He also learns from a witch that the land has dark powers before searching the swamps south of New Orleans looking for the mysterious orbs said to be the spirits of long-dead pirates forever doomed to guard their hidden treasure.

Tuesday, July 14

The Fugitive

AMC, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Dr. Richard Kimble is wrongly convicted for the murder of his wife and is sentenced to death. While being transferred to a maximum security prison, Kimble escapes and becomes U.S. Marshal Sam Gerard’s number one fugitive in pursuit. Kimble’s only hope is to find the real killer so he can prove his innocence. Stars Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones, Sela Ward and Joe Pantoliano.

America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 7”

NBC, 8pm

The auditions conclude with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is still in play and could send a lucky act directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: “Storm the Castle”

Bravo, 9pm

Tracy tries to balance her new portfolio with her demanding developer, who has high expectations and a rocky past with Altman. James and David are up against the clock to find their nine-months-pregnant client her dream home on the Westside before she goes into labor. Flagg and Altman find their new bromance in jeopardy as their La Jolla deal takes an unexpected turn, and they find themselves sitting on opposite sides of a negotiation.

Showbiz Kids

HBO, 9pm

This intimate documentary takes a no-holds-barred look at the dizzying highs and life-threatening lows of working kids in the entertainment industry from the golden age of Hollywood to the present day. Some of the actors featured in the doc include Cameron Boyce, Todd Bridges, Diana Serra Cary, Milla Jovovich, Jada Pinkett Smith, Henry Thomas, Wil Wheaton, Mara Wilson and Evan Rachel Wood.

World of Dance: “The Duels 2”

NBC, 10pm

The Duels round continues with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and special guest judge dancer and choreographer tWitch. As guest judge, tWitch will have the power to decide which acts up for elimination will go head-to-head in the returning Redemption round, to earn a slot in the semifinals and the chance to perform on the World of Dance stage.

Hot Ones: The Game Show: “Dance Moves and Dirty Laundry”

truTV, 10pm

New Episodes!

Host Sean Evans is back and eager to set contestants’ mouths on fire with the spiciest hot sauces around for their chance to win $25,000. In tonight’s episode, chaos breaks out when two teams of best friends enter the Pepperdome. Sweat will drip, dance moves will bust out, and one shirt will desperately need dry cleaning.

Dirty John

USA Network, 10pm

Season Finale!

The crime drama anthology series ends its second season, which looked at the case of Betty Broderick (Amanda Peet).

My Journey Through French Cinema

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier examines the great directors, actors, writers, composers and cinematographers of French cinema, including Jean Renoir, Jean-Luc Godard, Jean-Pierre Melville, Edmond T. Gréville and more.