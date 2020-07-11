Saturday, July 11: Dan Aykroyd Checks Into Travel Channel’s ‘Hotel Paranormal’

Jeremy Kohm/Travel Channel

All Times Eastern.

Saturday, July 11

Hotel Paranormal

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

Ghostbusters cowriter and costar Dan Aykroyd, who is also a paranormal buff in real life, narrates this series that follows the terrifying true stories of those who have come face-to-face with otherworldly hotel guests. Each episode features spine-tingling tales of paranormal encounters told from stays at grand hotels, highway motels and bed-and-breakfast inns around the world.

NTT IndyCar Series: REV Group Grand Prix

NBCSN, 5pm Live

Scott Dixon, Simon Pagenaud, Josef Newgarden and other top NTT IndyCar Series are in Elkhart Lake, Wis., for the first of two races on the road course at Road America. Race 2 takes place Sunday afternoon on NBC.

Vacation House Rules

HGTV, 8pm

New Series!

Contractor and real estate expert Scott McGillivray will prove that homeowners don’t need a million bucks to buy the vacation house of their dreams. Relying on his years of smart real estate and renovation experience, Scott will teach families how to take their vacation property purchase and unlock its full rental potential.

Obsession: Escaping My Ex

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

In Part 2 of the “Obsession” trilogy, when Blake Collins manages to escape a prison van in Detroit, his only goal is to make it back to Philadelphia and find Madison, the woman he loves but betrayed, resulting in his capture by the cops. He sets his nefarious plan into action, kidnapping Madison, who will fight to the death to escape his clutches. Stars Celeste Desjardins, Travis Nelson, Kelly Hope Taylor and Anastasia Phillips.

Cold War Comedies

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union was a tense time. Some of that anxiety was released a little bit through comedy films often featuring dark, satiric humor. Two of the most notable of these are featured tonight. First up, Stanley Kubrick’s legendary Dr. Strangelove (1964), headed by a brilliant cast including Peter Sellers (in multiple roles), George C. Scott and Sterling Hayden, is here to remind us that you can’t fight in the War Room. Sellers also takes on several roles in the second film of tonight’s bill, 1959’s The Mouse That Roared.

Say Yes to the Dress

TLC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In a special two-hour premiere, host Randy Fenoli is back spreading his mission to “educate, elevate and empower” a bride to choose the most important dress in her life and to realize her own personal beauty. The first hour features a COVID-19 special, followed by The Bachelor fan favorite Caila Quinn searching for her wedding dress.

Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Life in Lockdown

Animal Planet, 9pm

Stay-at-home orders become quite unique when home is an over-700-acre zoo. This all-new Crikey! It’s the Irwins special features the Irwin family — Terri, Bindi, Chandler and Robert — as they provide Animal Planet audiences with a personal look at their work and new challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic while taking care of the 1,200 animals they have dedicated their lives to at Australia Zoo during the zoo’s temporary closure.

The UnXplained

History, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Host/executive producer William Shatner returns to introduce another season of explorations into mysterious subjects that have baffled humanity for centuries.

Believers

Travel Channel, 9pm

New Series!

Each episode of this series features stories of the supernatural. In the premiere, a Hollywood photographer is choked by the spirit of an angry sailor; an apparition lures a security guard to the scene of a deadly fire; and a detective discovers that a missing woman seen by a passerby is actually dead.

Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation

History, 10pm

Season Premiere!

After a highly rated first season, this series returns to provide viewers with more thrilling and fascinating firsthand eyewitness accounts of UFO sightings, and additional fact-based insight and information about the threat they could pose to U.S. national security.

Sunday, July 12

NASCAR Cup Series: Quaker State 400

FS1, 2:30pm Live

Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and more stars from the NASCAR Cup Series put the pedal to the metal at Kentucky Speedway for the Quaker State 400 on FS1.

Cannonball: “Viva El Mustache!: Network Cut”

NBC, 7pm

Cannonball athletes compete for $10,000 in the wildest and wettest challenges ever created.

Obsession: Her Final Vengeance

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

In the final part of the “Obsession” trilogy, Blake Collins is now dead, and his ex-girlfriend Madison Turner is trying to forget the horrific ordeal he’s put her through. But little does Madison know that Blake’s psychotic sister, Lisa, is determined to punish the woman she blames for the death of her adored brother. Stars Celeste Desjardins, Anastasia Phillips, Ryan Bruce and Lexi Ainsworth.

Remembering Hiroshima

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

This August, the world will gravely commemorate the 75th anniversary of the only use to date of nuclear weapons during wartime, when the United States dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II. TCM remembers with two network premiere films tonight, both of which were made in Japan less than a decade after the devastation. First is the 1952 docudrama Children of Hiroshima. This is followed by Hiroshima (1953), a realistic retelling of the fateful day when the title city was bombed.

Very Scary People

HLN, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Donnie Wahlberg returns to host Season 2 of this series that details many of history’s scariest and most notorious characters through news footage and interviews with people close to the case. Six two-hour episodes will be featured this season, which begins tonight with a look at infamous serial killer David Berkowitz, a.k.a. “Son of Sam.”

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa: “Two and a Calf Kittens”

Nat Geo Wild, 9pm

The youngsters are causing trouble! A very pregnant rhino waits and waits to give birth, two orphaned panther kittens explore new environments, and a young zebra tries to dodge a checkup.

Grantchester

PBS, 9pm

When Will finds two boys near death in a boxing ring, he must face up to his own part in their tragedy, while unearthed secrets prove to be the hardest test of his faith he’s faced yet.

P-Valley

Starz, 9pm

New Series!

In this eight-episode series based on the play by Katori Hall, the lives of the dancers at a Southern strip club are revealed in all of their glittery and gritty glory. The series is exclusively directed by women and stars, among others, Brandee Evans (The Bobby Brown Story), Nicco Annan (This Is Us) and Shannon Thornton (Power).

Snowpiercer

TNT, 9pm

Season Finale!

Two back-to-back new episodes will finish the season tonight. The rebel forces are on the ropes when a dangerous foe defects to their side.

Paranormal Caught on Camera

Travel Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The series that looks at spooky events captured on video or closed-circuit cameras returns for another season of frightening footage.

NOS4A2: “The Lake House”

AMC, 10pm

With Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) on the hunt, Vic (Ashleigh Cummings) and her family go into hiding with Maggie (Jahkara Smith). Meanwhile, Wayne (Jason David) suffers mysterious nightmares while Tabitha (Ashley Romans) chases a lead on Bing (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson).

Collector’s Call: “Meet Allen Stewart — Superheroes”

MeTV, 10pm

Allen Stewart’s Hall of Heroes superhero museum houses his collection of 65,000 comic books — all of which he’s read — as well as a wide range of memorabilia, movie props and more. Peter Przysiezny, president of Comic Book Roadshow, will set a value on the museum’s contents. Peter has also brought a copy of the rare comic that debuted Batman’s archnemesis the Riddler, which Allen doesn’t have, in the hopes of making a trade with him.

Beecham House

PBS, 10pm

John learns that Margaret left Delhi. John and Daniel come to blows over Daniel’s relationship with the beautiful servant Chanchal. A betrayal leads to further trouble for John.

FOX Nation Presents: The Twisted World of Jeffrey Epstein

FOX News Channel, 10pm

FOX News Channel presents this one-hour special hosted by Nancy Grace, renowned legal expert and host of Crime Stories with Nancy Grace on FOX Nation. The program will provide an in-depth look at the life of disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, spanning from his childhood to his death in August 2019. Using special interviews, including conversations with former FBI profiler James Fitzgerald, FNC medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel, forensic attorney Jennifer Barringer and FNC national correspondent Bryan Llenas, the documentary will share extensive background on Epstein’s life, as well as the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death. In addition, the special will provide audiences with an inside look at his elite circle of former associates, as well as his victims who continue to fight for justice. An extended director’s cut version containing additional footage is available now on FNC’s on-demand streaming service FOX Nation.

Monday, July 13

CMA Best of Fest

ABC, 8pm

This three-hour concert experience is hosted by country music superstar Luke Bryan and features a brand-new, not-to-be-missed performance with Bryan and special guest Darius Rucker. Artists also appearing in the special include Garth Brooks, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Kenny Chesney, Joan Jett, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Zac Brown Band and more.

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Mini MOO!: “Snow Place Like Home”

Nat Geo Wild, 8pm

Central Michigan is blasted with a blizzard, but that doesn’t slow the team down when animals are in need!

The Titan Games: “East Region Premiere: UFC Champ Tyron Woodley and Gold Medalist Hannah Teter”

NBC, 8pm

The competition moves to the Eastern Region as new competitors push their bodies to the limit by battling opponents in unforgiving head-to-head challenges, designed by host and executive producer Dwayne Johnson. In this episode, competitors will compete in a best of three competition where the winner will move on to battle a pro athlete Titan on Mt. Olympus. The top woman competitor will face Olympic gold-medal winning snowboarder Hannah Teter, while the top man will advance to compete against five-time UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Star of the Month: Tony Curtis: “Comedy — Part One”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tony Curtis’ skills as a comedic actor are on full display in tonight’s film lineup. The evening begins with perhaps his finest comedy work in one of the funniest films of all time — Billy Wilder’s Oscar-winning 1959 classic Some Like It Hot, in which Curtis stars alongside Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe. Following that are the Oscar-nominated comedy/drama Captain Newman, M.D. (1963); The Perfect Furlough (1958); Who Was That Lady? (1960); and The Great Race (1965), the slapstick comedy that has been billed as having “the greatest pie fight ever.”

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Mini MOO!: “Poultry in Motion”

Nat Geo Wild, 8:30pm

The birds and the bees are humming as Charles and Beth have a special delivery for Doc and Diane.

Buried Worlds With Don Wildman: “Devil Swamp”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Wildman investigates dark cults in the Louisiana bayou, where he finds evidence of rituals and joins an exorcism to ward off evil. He also learns from a witch that the land has dark powers before searching the swamps south of New Orleans looking for the mysterious orbs said to be the spirits of long-dead pirates forever doomed to guard their hidden treasure.