Friday, July 10: ‘Unladylike2020’ Explores Pioneering Women in Politics

Courtesy of National Archives

All Times Eastern.

Friday, July 10

American Masters: “Unladylike2020”

PBS, 9pm

Explore the stories of pioneering women in American politics who advocated for suffrage and civil rights over 100 years ago, including the first women in the U.S. Congress and state Senate, and a cofounder of the NAACP.

The Old Guard

Netflix

Original Film!

Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. The film is based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka.

Special Theme: Directed by John Ford

TCM, beginning at 12pm

Catch a Classic!

John Ford’s films from the 1930s are the subject of today’s marathon celebrating the famed director, and the titles in this lineup — ranging from comedies to historical dramas — demonstrate that he was more than just a terrific director of Westerns. Today’s schedule includes Flesh (1932), Judge Priest (1934), Mary of Scotland (1936), Drums Along the Mohawk (1939), The Whole Town’s Talking (1935), Arrowsmith (1931) and The Informer (1935), which earned Ford his first Best Director Oscar nomination and win.

Obsession: Stalked by My Lover

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

In Part 1 of the “Obsession” trilogy, when Madison Turner’s roommate situation falls through, she is forced to quickly find a new one. Using a roommate finder app, Madison chooses attractive and charismatic Blake Collins, who offers to pay three months’ rent up front. Madison and Blake hit it off, and their friendship soon turns romantic. What Madison doesn’t know is that Blake is now using Madison and her wealthy sister Evie to pull off the ultimate score that will set him up for life. Stars Celeste Desjardins, Travis Nelson and Kelly Hope Taylor.

Saturday, July 11

NTT IndyCar Series: REV Group Grand Prix

NBCSN, 5pm Live

Scott Dixon, Simon Pagenaud, Josef Newgarden and other top NTT IndyCar Series are in Elkhart Lake, Wis., for the first of two races on the road course at Road America. Race 2 takes place Sunday afternoon on NBC.

Vacation House Rules

HGTV, 8pm

New Series!

Contractor and real estate expert Scott McGillivray will prove that homeowners don’t need a million bucks to buy the vacation house of their dreams. Relying on his years of smart real estate and renovation experience, Scott will teach families how to take their vacation property purchase and unlock its full rental potential.

Obsession: Escaping My Ex

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

In Part 2 of the “Obsession” trilogy, when Blake Collins manages to escape a prison van in Detroit, his only goal is to make it back to Philadelphia and find Madison, the woman he loves but betrayed, resulting in his capture by the cops. He sets his nefarious plan into action, kidnapping Madison, who will fight to the death to escape his clutches. Stars Celeste Desjardins, Travis Nelson, Kelly Hope Taylor and Anastasia Phillips.

Cold War Comedies

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union was a tense time. Some of that anxiety was released a little bit through comedy films often featuring dark, satiric humor. Two of the most notable of these are featured tonight. First up, Stanley Kubrick’s legendary Dr. Strangelove (1964), headed by a brilliant cast including Peter Sellers (in multiple roles), George C. Scott and Sterling Hayden, is here to remind us that you can’t fight in the War Room. Sellers also takes on several roles in the second film of tonight’s bill, 1959’s The Mouse That Roared.

Say Yes to the Dress

TLC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In a special two-hour premiere, host Randy Fenoli is back spreading his mission to “educate, elevate and empower” a bride to choose the most important dress in her life and to realize her own personal beauty. The first hour features a COVID-19 special, followed by The Bachelor fan favorite Caila Quinn searching for her wedding dress.

Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Life in Lockdown

Animal Planet, 9pm

Stay-at-home orders become quite unique when home is an over-700-acre zoo. This all-new Crikey! It’s the Irwins special features the Irwin family — Terri, Bindi, Chandler and Robert — as they provide Animal Planet audiences with a personal look at their work and new challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic while taking care of the 1,200 animals they have dedicated their lives to at Australia Zoo during the zoo’s temporary closure.

The UnXplained

History, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Host/executive producer William Shatner returns to introduce another season of explorations into mysterious subjects that have baffled humanity for centuries.

Believers

Travel Channel, 9pm

New Series!

Each episode of this series features stories of the supernatural. In the premiere, a Hollywood photographer is choked by the spirit of an angry sailor; an apparition lures a security guard to the scene of a deadly fire; and a detective discovers that a missing woman seen by a passerby is actually dead.

Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation

History, 10pm

Season Premiere!

After a highly rated first season, this series returns to provide viewers with more thrilling and fascinating firsthand eyewitness accounts of UFO sightings, and additional fact-based insight and information about the threat they could pose to U.S. national security.

Hotel Paranormal

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

Ghostbusters cowriter and costar Dan Aykroyd, who is also a paranormal buff in real life, narrates this series that follows the terrifying true stories of those who have come face-to-face with otherworldly hotel guests. Each episode features spine-tingling tales of paranormal encounters told from stays at grand hotels, highway motels and bed-and-breakfast inns around the world.

Sunday, July 12

NASCAR Cup Series: Quaker State 400

FS1, 2:30pm Live

Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and more stars from the NASCAR Cup Series put the pedal to the metal at Kentucky Speedway for the Quaker State 400 on FS1.

Cannonball: “Viva El Mustache!: Network Cut”

NBC, 7pm

Cannonball athletes compete for $10,000 in the wildest and wettest challenges ever created.

Obsession: Her Final Vengeance

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

In the final part of the “Obsession” trilogy, Blake Collins is now dead, and his ex-girlfriend Madison Turner is trying to forget the horrific ordeal he’s put her through. But little does Madison know that Blake’s psychotic sister, Lisa, is determined to punish the woman she blames for the death of her adored brother. Stars Celeste Desjardins, Anastasia Phillips, Ryan Bruce and Lexi Ainsworth.

Remembering Hiroshima

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

This August, the world will gravely commemorate the 75th anniversary of the only use to date of nuclear weapons during wartime, when the United States dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II. TCM remembers with two network premiere films tonight, both of which were made in Japan less than a decade after the devastation. First is the 1952 docudrama Children of Hiroshima. This is followed by Hiroshima (1953), a realistic retelling of the fateful day when the title city was bombed.

Very Scary People

HLN, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Donnie Wahlberg returns to host Season 2 of this series that details many of history’s scariest and most notorious characters through news footage and interviews with people close to the case. Six two-hour episodes will be featured this season, which begins tonight with a look at infamous serial killer David Berkowitz, a.k.a. “Son of Sam.”

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa: “Two and a Calf Kittens”

Nat Geo Wild, 9pm

The youngsters are causing trouble! A very pregnant rhino waits and waits to give birth, two orphaned panther kittens explore new environments, and a young zebra tries to dodge a checkup.

Grantchester

PBS, 9pm

When Will finds two boys near death in a boxing ring, he must face up to his own part in their tragedy, while unearthed secrets prove to be the hardest test of his faith he’s faced yet.

P-Valley

Starz, 9pm

New Series!

In this eight-episode series based on the play by Katori Hall, the lives of the dancers at a Southern strip club are revealed in all of their glittery and gritty glory. The series is exclusively directed by women and stars, among others, Brandee Evans (The Bobby Brown Story), Nicco Annan (This Is Us) and Shannon Thornton (Power).

Snowpiercer

TNT, 9pm

Season Finale!

Two back-to-back new episodes will finish the season tonight. The rebel forces are on the ropes when a dangerous foe defects to their side.

Paranormal Caught on Camera

Travel Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The series that looks at spooky events captured on video or closed-circuit cameras returns for another season of frightening footage.

NOS4A2: “The Lake House”

AMC, 10pm

With Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) on the hunt, Vic (Ashleigh Cummings) and her family go into hiding with Maggie (Jahkara Smith). Meanwhile, Wayne (Jason David) suffers mysterious nightmares while Tabitha (Ashley Romans) chases a lead on Bing (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson).

Collector’s Call: “Meet Allen Stewart — Superheroes”

MeTV, 10pm

Allen Stewart’s Hall of Heroes superhero museum houses his collection of 65,000 comic books — all of which he’s read — as well as a wide range of memorabilia, movie props and more. Peter Przysiezny, president of Comic Book Roadshow, will set a value on the museum’s contents. Peter has also brought a copy of the rare comic that debuted Batman’s archnemesis the Riddler, which Allen doesn’t have, in the hopes of making a trade with him.

Beecham House

PBS, 10pm

John learns that Margaret left Delhi. John and Daniel come to blows over Daniel’s relationship with the beautiful servant Chanchal. A betrayal leads to further trouble for John.