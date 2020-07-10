After 30 Years, The Lifetime Original Remains A Favorite

From Sleeping With My Student to Psycho Stripper, there’s no denying some of these Lifetime originals stop you dead in your tracks with their salacious titles. The Lifetime Original Movie dates back to July 31, 1990, with the Nancy Allen starrer Memories of Murder. For 30 years, Lifetime originals have solidified their place in the pop culture lexicon. The movies have garnered over 63 Emmy nominations, eight Golden Globe nominations and 20 Critics’ Choice nods. Many, however, are best remembered as being worthwhile biopics, punch-you-in-the-gut tear-jerkers, unbelievable true-crime stories or sensationalized cheesy guilty pleasures you just couldn’t turn away from. All summer long, Lifetime celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Lifetime Original Movie by re-airing some of these classics. Here we put the spotlight on some of the top titles.
Top Originals Of All Time
- Steel Magnolias (2012)
Taking top honors in Lifetime’s list is this heart-wrenching remake of the 1989 classic. This one featured an all-black cast including superstars Queen Latifah, Phylicia Rashad and Alfre Woodard.
- Almost Golden: The Jessica Savitch Story (1995)
Sela Ward and Ron Silver starred in this tragic true story of one of America’s first female news anchors.
- Flowers in the Attic (2014)
This was the first of many films based off of V.C. Andrews’ book series, and starred Heather Graham, Ellen Burstyn and Kiernan Shipka.
- Life Is Not a Fairy Tale: The Fantasia Barrino Story (2006)
This biopic was based on the life of American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino, a teen mom living in poverty who rose to fame. The film was ranked the No. 1 basic cable movie premiere in 2006 among women ages 18-49.
- The Pregnancy Pact (2010)
This one made headlines, as it was loosely based on the alleged true story of a group of teen girls in Gloucester, Mass., who conspired to get pregnant, give birth and raise their babies together.
- Coco Chanel (2008)
Audiences showed up to watch Shirley MacLaine as the fashion titan Coco Chanel in this movie lauded by critics.
- Fifteen and Pregnant (1998)
Inspired by a true story, the filmchronicled the journey of 15-year-old Tina (Kirsten Dunst) when she becomes pregnant, and her parents must grapple not only with their own current marital crisis, but also their opposing views on adoption.
- Midwives (2001)
Sissy Spacek took home the honors of starring in Lifetime’s 100th original movie as a midwife wrongly accused of murder by the husband (Peter Coyote) of her patient.
- Angels Fall (2007)
Based on the book by bestselling author Nora Roberts, this movie starred Heather Locklear, who fans were happy to see return to TV, where she gave a sensitive performance as a chef who gets wrapped up in a murder mystery.
- Dawn Anna (2005)
Debra Winger starred in this tragic but hopeful film that was based on the events surrounding the Columbine High School massacre.
- Gracie’s Choice (2004)
Kristen Bell ripped our hearts out as a 16-year-old trying to gain custody of her brothers. It was a big year for Bell, as she also made her debut in the leading role of Veronica Mars. Anne Heche and Diane Ladd also starred in this one.
