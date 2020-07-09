Thursday, July 9: ‘Cannonball’ Makes a Splash on USA Network

Eddy Chen/NBC/USA Network

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, July 9

Cannonball

USA Network, 8pm

New Series!

Hosted by Rocsi Diaz and WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, this new 10-episode competition series features contestants from all across America facing off in one of the biggest, wettest, slippery-est water sports competition ever created. From sliding off a 100-foot waterslide to rocketing off one of the world’s fastest drop towers, contestants will battle a variety of water obstacles to win a $10,000 cash prize.

Japan Sinks: 2020

Netflix

New Series!

This anime series is an adaptation of Sakyo Komatsu’s bestselling science-fiction novel. It follows an ordinary family who is put to the test as a series of massive earthquakes throws Japan into total mayhem.

Burden of Truth: “Shelter From the Storm”

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

With the trial against ClearDawn labs fast approaching, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) are busy preparing their witnesses and finalizing the evidence. With time running out, Joanna works desperately to save Kodie’s (Sera-Lys McArthur) children from a lasting childhood trauma, when the memory of her own trauma leads her to a big breakthrough at trial.

Max von Sydow Memorial Tribute

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Swedish actor Max von Sydow is one of the legendary stars we’ve lost in 2020; he passed away March 8 at age 90. He left his mark on both Swedish and American cinema, and tonight’s film tribute to the actor celebrates both, with an understandably heavy focus on the iconic films he made in Sweden with famed director Ingmar Bergman. The lineup begins with Woody Allen’s Hannah and Her Sisters (1986), followed by Bergman’s The Seventh Seal (1957), Jan Troell’s The Emigrants (1971) and two more von Sydow/Bergman pairings, The Virgin Spring (1960) and Hour of the Wolf (1968).

The Real Housewives of New York City: “Not Feeling Jovani”

Bravo, 9pm

Dorinda hosts the women at Blue Stone Manor for a relaxing weekend in the Berkshires. Sonja confronts Luann about paying her less than she deserves to perform in her cabaret show, and Dorinda steps in to defend Sonja. Meanwhile, Elyse approaches Ramona about the current state of their friendship.

In the Dark: “My Pride and Joy”

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the shocking season finale, betrayal runs deep, and the consequences are devastating.

Labor of Love: “There’s Something About Kristy”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “There’s Something About Kristy,” Kristy travels to the hometowns of the final three men in order to get a closer look at what her future could be like with each of them. Upon regrouping in Chicago, she must narrow it down to her final two in a heartbreaking elimination.

Flipping Across America

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

There is a flipping movement happening across the country where skilled craftsmen and designers are trying to improve their cities one house at a time. In each episode, cameras follow two flippers with similar price points and budgets to see which renovation and design choices will garner the biggest profit.

Blindspot: “Brass Tacks”

NBC, 9pm

With the surviving members of the team captured and held in FBI custody, Madeline (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) and Ivy (Julee Cerda) are in the final stages of their plan, but a few unlikely allies come out from the woodwork, trying to stop them before it’s too late.

Chrisley Knows Best

USA Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 8, the chaos in the Chrisley family is at an all-time high. When Savannah presses pause on her plans to marry Nic, Todd struggles to let go of his dream wedding. Grayson is almost a teenager and is sick of being treated like a kid. Chloe is also growing up fast and learns the delicate art of manipulating Todd. Todd finds a new emotion this season when Julie’s hunky badminton instructor awakens a jealous streak. While Julie is not in the market for a new man, Nanny Faye is, which leads her to explore the world of senior speed dating.

The Bold Type: “Love”

Freeform, 10pm

In five short love stories, Kat, Jane, Sutton, Jacqueline and Alex confront challenges in their various relationships, bringing newfound understanding of their partners or creating irreparable rifts between them.

World’s Smallest Woman: Meet Jyoti

TLC, 10pm

Jyoti Amge is the smallest woman in the world, standing 24 inches tall and weighing just 12 pounds. Well-known for her role on American Horror Story, Jyoti (along with her family) visits the U.S. from India to explore career opportunities and soak up American culture, from bowling to shopping to pizza. But Jyoti is also hoping to find an American doctor to address a debilitating health issue she has endured for years — two broken legs.

Friday, July 10

The Old Guard

Netflix

Original Film!

Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. The film is based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka.

Special Theme: Directed by John Ford

TCM, beginning at 12pm

Catch a Classic!

John Ford’s films from the 1930s are the subject of today’s marathon celebrating the famed director, and the titles in this lineup — ranging from comedies to historical dramas — demonstrate that he was more than just a terrific director of Westerns. Today’s schedule includes Flesh (1932), Judge Priest (1934), Mary of Scotland (1936), Drums Along the Mohawk (1939), The Whole Town’s Talking (1935), Arrowsmith (1931) and The Informer (1935), which earned Ford his first Best Director Oscar nomination and win.

Obsession: Stalked by My Lover

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

In Part 1 of the “Obsession” trilogy, when Madison Turner’s roommate situation falls through, she is forced to quickly find a new one. Using a roommate finder app, Madison chooses attractive and charismatic Blake Collins, who offers to pay three months’ rent up front. Madison and Blake hit it off, and their friendship soon turns romantic. What Madison doesn’t know is that Blake is now using Madison and her wealthy sister Evie to pull off the ultimate score that will set him up for life. Stars Celeste Desjardins, Travis Nelson and Kelly Hope Taylor.

American Masters: “Unladylike2020”

PBS, 9pm

Explore the stories of pioneering women in American politics who advocated for suffrage and civil rights over 100 years ago, including the first women in the U.S. Congress and state Senate, and a cofounder of the NAACP.

Saturday, July 11

NTT IndyCar Series: REV Group Grand Prix

NBCSN, 5pm Live

Scott Dixon, Simon Pagenaud, Josef Newgarden and other top NTT IndyCar Series are in Elkhart Lake, Wis., for the first of two races on the road course at Road America. Race 2 takes place Sunday afternoon on NBC.

Vacation House Rules

HGTV, 8pm

New Series!

Contractor and real estate expert Scott McGillivray will prove that homeowners don’t need a million bucks to buy the vacation house of their dreams. Relying on his years of smart real estate and renovation experience, Scott will teach families how to take their vacation property purchase and unlock its full rental potential.

Obsession: Escaping My Ex

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

In Part 2 of the “Obsession” trilogy, when Blake Collins manages to escape a prison van in Detroit, his only goal is to make it back to Philadelphia and find Madison, the woman he loves but betrayed, resulting in his capture by the cops. He sets his nefarious plan into action, kidnapping Madison, who will fight to the death to escape his clutches. Stars Celeste Desjardins, Travis Nelson, Kelly Hope Taylor and Anastasia Phillips.

Cold War Comedies

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union was a tense time. Some of that anxiety was released a little bit through comedy films often featuring dark, satiric humor. Two of the most notable of these are featured tonight. First up, Stanley Kubrick’s legendary Dr. Strangelove (1964), headed by a brilliant cast including Peter Sellers (in multiple roles), George C. Scott and Sterling Hayden, is here to remind us that you can’t fight in the War Room. Sellers also takes on several roles in the second film of tonight’s bill, 1959’s The Mouse That Roared.

Say Yes to the Dress

TLC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In a special two-hour premiere, host Randy Fenoli is back spreading his mission to “educate, elevate and empower” a bride to choose the most important dress in her life and to realize her own personal beauty. The first hour features a COVID-19 special, followed by The Bachelor fan favorite Caila Quinn searching for her wedding dress.

Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Life in Lockdown

Animal Planet, 9pm

Stay-at-home orders become quite unique when home is an over-700-acre zoo. This all-new Crikey! It’s the Irwins special features the Irwin family — Terri, Bindi, Chandler and Robert — as they provide Animal Planet audiences with a personal look at their work and new challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic while taking care of the 1,200 animals they have dedicated their lives to at Australia Zoo during the zoo’s temporary closure.

The UnXplained

History, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Host/executive producer William Shatner returns to introduce another season of explorations into mysterious subjects that have baffled humanity for centuries.

Believers

Travel Channel, 9pm

New Series!

Each episode of this series features stories of the supernatural. In the premiere, a Hollywood photographer is choked by the spirit of an angry sailor; an apparition lures a security guard to the scene of a deadly fire; and a detective discovers that a missing woman seen by a passerby is actually dead.

Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation

History, 10pm

Season Premiere!

After a highly rated first season, this series returns to provide viewers with more thrilling and fascinating firsthand eyewitness accounts of UFO sightings, and additional fact-based insight and information about the threat they could pose to U.S. national security.

Hotel Paranormal

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

Ghostbusters cowriter and costar Dan Aykroyd, who is also a paranormal buff in real life, narrates this series that follows the terrifying true stories of those who have come face-to-face with otherworldly hotel guests. Each episode features spine-tingling tales of paranormal encounters told from stays at grand hotels, highway motels and bed-and-breakfast inns around the world.