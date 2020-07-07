Channel Guide Magazine

‘Tough as Nails’ Host Phil Keoghan Celebrates America’s Hardest Workers

July 7, 2020 Ryan Berenz Competition, Interview, Magazine Archive, Preview, Reality TV 0
Monty Brinton/CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Essential workers. Everyday heroes. Whatever they’re called, the COVID-19 pandemic has given Americans a new appreciation for the backbone of the workforce — the farmers, skilled laborers and tradespeople, delivery drivers, construction workers, mechanics and first responders who are keeping the country running during a crisis.

But even before a virus made us reappraise the value of an occupation, The Amazing Race’s Phil Keoghan was working on a TV show that would showcase the talents, toughness and intellect of blue-collar workers. Keoghan is host and executive producer of the 10-episode series Tough as Nails (Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT beginning July 8), which puts 12 essential workers to the test in real work challenges for a chance to win cash and the title of Tough as Nails champion.

“The show is to honor working-class people like my relatives,” Keoghan says, noting how the time he spent with his mechanically adroit granddad demonstrated to him the wondrous work that can be accomplished with human hands and ingenuity. “I take pride in the fact that I come from working-class people, and quite frankly, if it wasn’t for those people doing what they do, we wouldn’t have a country that functions.”

In the Tough as Nails format, the competitors take on real-world job challenges, such as lugging firehoses in full firefighter gear and hammering spikes into railroad ties. There are two competitions running simultaneously throughout the series: Contestants vie as individuals to be crowned the ultimate Tough as Nails champion, and they also compete in team challenges. “Even if somebody gets cut from the individual competition and they’re out of contention for the overall prize, they do not go home,” Keoghan says. “They stay and they continue to compete in a team competition.”

And there are no losers. “These are people who live paycheck to paycheck who work extremely hard,” Keoghan says. “The idea that we would ask them to take time off work to come and be part of the show, and that they would then be putting in all this effort and walk home empty-handed, just didn’t sit right.”

As for The Amazing Race, Season 32 was originally scheduled to premiere in May, but it will now debut this fall to fill a potential content void as production on other CBS shows is in limbo. Keoghan was shooting Season 33 when production was halted, and things were still too unpredictable for him to say when it might resume. While he wishes in hindsight that they could’ve started filming Season 33 earlier, he says, “The fact that we are in this very lucky situation of being able to cut together Tough as Nails is extremely fortuitous.”

And Tough as Nails might be the right show at the right time for people in need of uplifting entertainment.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


About Ryan Berenz 2041 Articles
Devotee of Star Wars. Builder of LEGO. Observer of televised sports. Member of the Television Critics Association. Graduate of the University of Wisconsin. Connoisseur of beer. Consumer of cheese. Father of two. Husband of one. Scourge of the Alaskan Bush People. Font of Simpsons knowledge. Son of a Stonecutter.
Website Facebook Twitter Google+

Related Articles

ACM Presents: Superstar Duets
Music

ACM Presents: Superstar Duets pairs up country music legends on CBS

May 15, 2015 Ryan Berenz Music, TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on ACM Presents: Superstar Duets pairs up country music legends on CBS

On Friday, May 14, at 9pm ET/PT, CBS airs ACM Presents: Superstar Duets! This two-hour country music special features an unprecedented lineup of legendary performers playing alongside this year’s ACM Award nominees and other chart-topping artists at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. Performers include Dierks Bentley, Clint Black, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Alan Jackson, Miranda Lambert, Patty Loveless, Ronnie Milsap, Kip Moore, Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, Dwight Yoakam, Alabama, Brooks & Dunn, Eli Young Band, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum and The Band Perry. Here’s the list of performers that were scheduled for the show’s taping […]

No Picture
Comedy

How I Met Your Mother: “Little Minnesota” Recap

December 16, 2008 Mike Frey Comedy Comments Off on How I Met Your Mother: “Little Minnesota” Recap

Synopsis: Ted’s sister — or as he calls her, Hurricane Heather (played by Erin Cahill) — has just arrived in town, with plans to stay in New York permanently and work in finance. Ted, of course, is skeptical because this is the same sister who, during her college years, took six years to graduate from three schools, wrecked two cars, got married for five days and lived in a tree for nine weeks only to discover that no one wanted to chop it down. His biggest concern, though, as it always is when Heather visits, is to keep Barney away […]

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders
TCA

CBS’s New Spin-off Procedural Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders

January 12, 2016 Kellie Freeze TCA, TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on CBS’s New Spin-off Procedural Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders

CBS sends its successful crime procedural, Criminal Minds, on a trip around the world in the spin-off, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders. In the internationally-focused series, the FBI’s International Response Unit (ITR) solves crimes and comes to the rescue of Americans who find trouble while abroad. The cast and creators presented the new series to a group of journalists at the Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press tour and they explain that the new series will thrill loyal fans of Criminal Minds, but also attract a new audience with it’s look at international perils that face Americans every days. EP Mark Gorson explains […]

@ 2020 Channel Guide Magazine