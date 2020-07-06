Monday, July 6: ‘American Experience’ Explores Women’s Suffrage in ‘The Vote’

Courtesy of The New York Public Library

All Times Eastern.

Monday, July 6

American Experience: “The Vote”

PBS, 9pm

In this two-part special, explore how the challenges facing the women’s suffrage movement, including internal debates over radical tactics and the place of African American women in the movement, shaped the battle in the crucial period from 1906-15. Part 2 covers the years 1916-20 and airs tomorrow night.

Antiques Roadshow: “Women’s Work”

PBS, 8pm

Celebrate trailblazing women in a special hour spotlighting outstanding contributions from female athletes, artists, activists and more who left an indelible mark on the world around us through their thought-provoking objects and accomplishments.

Star of the Month: Tony Curtis: “1950s”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Hollywood icon Tony Curtis is this month’s star TCM will be celebrating in themed Monday night film blocks. Tonight’s lineup features Curtis films from the 1950s, a decade that saw the actor transform from a little-known bit player billed as “Anthony Curtis” at its start into a superstar by its end. Enjoy Trapeze (1956), The Defiant Ones (1958) — in which Curtis earned his only Best Actor Oscar nomination — The Vikings (1958) and Winchester ’73 (1950).

TNT Big Ticket Movie: The Commuter

TNT, 8pm

Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson star in this action thriller. The ride on the commuter train is a normal part of Michael MacCauley’s (Neeson) day. When he is approached by a mystery woman (Farmiga) who he originally thinks is making small talk, he soon realizes this ride will be nothing like those he has taken before.

Below Deck Mediterranean: “Oh Snap!”

Bravo, 9pm

Kiko faces his biggest challenge yet when demanding charter guests invite friends to join a six-course dinner. Hannah confronts Bugsy about their past, while Rob and Jess find their budding relationship threatened by a new revelation. Meanwhile, an unexpected injury threatens to upend the rest of the charter season.

Making It Home With Kortney and Dave

HGTV, 9pm

Partners and real estate/renovation experts Dave and Kortney Wilson step in to help clients transform their fixer-uppers into dream homes. Using budget-friendly and practical designs, Dave and Kortney increase the homes’ functionality and overall aesthetic — and make sure the families invest wisely in the biggest asset they own.

Buried Worlds With Don Wildman: “Temples of Doom”

Travel Channel, 9pm

In Peru, Wildman investigates a deadly ancient cult by undergoing its most terrifying ritual. In remote caves, he finds evidence of a supernatural war. Finally, he uncovers clues about bloody sacrifice … and reveals the truth of this dangerous religion.

Tuesday, July 7

Directed by Sam Fuller

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Famed director Sam Fuller is the subject of a six-film marathon tonight. The evening begins with one of his more famous films, 1951’s The Steel Helmet, which Fuller wrote, produced and directed and which was the first film about the Korean War. Also airing are the Cold War spy film noir Pickup on South Street (1953), which Fuller also wrote and directed; the 1955 film noir House of Bamboo, cowritten and directed by Fuller; Underworld U.S.A. (1961, writer/director); Park Row (1952, writer/director); and The Baron of Arizona (1950, writer/director).

Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip

Discovery Channel, 9pm

Dirty Jobs host Mike Rowe returns in a four-part series described as part reunion, part road trip, part look-back special and part “where-are-they-now” as it highlights everything that made Rowe’s former series such a beloved franchise. Throughout these episodes, Rowe and the original Dirty Jobs crew revisit past jobbers and tell new stories, with each episode following a specific theme: Infrastructure, Innovator, Isolation and Animals.

What Would You Do?

ABC, 10pm

The hidden camera series returns for another season of ethical dilemmas that show what ordinary people do when faced with challenging decisions.

Wednesday, July 8

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

Netflix

Award-winning documentary filmmakers Cristina Costantini (Science Fair) and Kareem Tabsch (The Last Resort) direct this film that looks at Walter Mercado. Every day for decades, the iconic, gender-nonconforming astrologer mesmerized 120 million Latino viewers with his extravagance and positivity, until he vanished from the public eye.

Stateless

Netflix

Yvonne Strahovski, Jai Courtney, Dominic West and Cate Blanchett are among the cast in this timely series about four strangers whose lives collide at an immigration detention center in the middle of the Australian desert: an airline hostess on the run from a dangerous cult; an Afghan refugee and his family fleeing persecution; a young father escaping a dead-end job; and a bureaucrat running out of time to contain a national scandal.

Tough as Nails

CBS, 8pm

The Amazing Race’s Phil Keoghan hosts this new 10-episode competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. Competitors have their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness tested in challenges that take place in real-world work environments. One by one, they will be eliminated until the Tough as Nails winner is named. But even after they “punch out” of the individual competition, they will have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season.

The 100: “Anaconda”

The CW, 8pm

This episode serves as a backdoor pilot to a new prequel series in the world of The 100.

Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament

ESPN, beginning at 8pm Live

Major League Soccer returns to action with the MLS Is Back Tournament, a 54-match, World Cup-style competition played July 8-Aug. 11 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., without fans in attendance. ESPN airs a group stage doubleheader tonight with Inter Miami CF vs. Orlando City SC and Chicago Fire FC vs. Nashville SC. Tournament games air on ESPN, ESPN2, FOX and FS1.

TCM Spotlight: Feel-Good Films: “A Good Laugh”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Some of the most iconic comedies of all time are featured in tonight’s Feel-Good Films lineup, beginning with James Stewart and an imaginary rabbit in Harvey (1950). Then, it’s Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn, a leopard and a dinosaur skeleton in Bringing Up Baby (1938); the Marx Brothers turning a crowded stateroom into an iconic comedy sequence in A Night at the Opera (1935); Gene Wilder and Zero Mostel in Mel Brooks’ The Producers (1968); Gary Cooper and Jean Arthur in Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936); and Greta Garbo in Ninotchka (1939).

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “Until We Leave Again”

Bravo, 9pm

Denise and Aaron’s hasty departure from Kyle’s barbecue leaves the other ladies confused and unsettled. Kyle helps Kim through a delicate medical procedure, while Lisa and Erika have a distinctively Beverly Hills “procedure” of their own. Garcelle moves into her new house. Aaron awkwardly comes face-to-face with Erika and Teddi at Sutton’s trunk show.

Ultimate Tag: “Higher, Better, Faster, Stronger”

FOX, 9pm

The competition intensifies in the new episode “Higher, Better, Faster, Stronger” as more contestants enter the arena ready to prove their athletic strengths. Two of them walk away with $10,000.

China: Power and Prosperity

PBS, 10pm

Explore the future of China’s relationship with the U.S., which will help determine the new international order, the dominant technology supporting the world’s communications infrastructure and the global economy.