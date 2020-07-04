Saturday, July 4: IndyCar and NASCAR Make History at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

All Times Eastern.

Saturday, July 4

NTT IndyCar Series: GMR Grand Prix

NBC, 12pm Live

Independence Day weekend brings a historic IndyCar and NASCAR twin bill to Indianapolis Motor Speedway. IndyCar drivers start their engines Saturday for the GMR Grand Prix on the famed track’s 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard

NBC, 3pm Live

The NASCAR Xfinity Series holds the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, the first NASCAR race ever held on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.

Sesame Street

HBO, 9am

The red, white and blue gets some lovin’ from the red, orange and pink when bighearted Muppets Elmo, Rudy and Abby Cadabby set off to find the perfect birthday present for America. Human pal Alan reminds them the best part of today’s patriotic holiday is spending time with friends and family, so the three eventually come up with a group-gift idea that not only benefits their neighborhood but also brings together everyone we love from TV’s most awesome address for a fireworks block party. Let’s just hope they keep Cookie Monster away from the dessert table!

The Twisted Nanny

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When a single mother (Tara Erickson) realizes her night nanny Olivia (Annika Foster) is turning her children against her, she must fight to prove that Olivia is not who she says she is before she gets custody of the kids for good.

A Capitol Fourth

PBS, 8pm Live

Celebrate America’s 244th birthday with the 40th anniversary of the Independence Day celebration for our entire nation.

Small Town Americana

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Movie towns don’t get more quintessentially American than the small, fictional hamlets featured in tonight’s TCM musical double feature. First up, in 1962’s Oscar-winning adaptation of the stage smash The Music Man, there’s trouble right here in River City (Iowa) in the form of swindling con man “Professor” Harold Hill (Robert Preston). Then, in another film adaptation of a stage hit, 1963’s Oscar-nominated Bye Bye Birdie, Sweet Apple, Ohio, is the site of a rock star’s final performance before his induction into the Army.

Sunday, July 5

Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix

ESPN, 8am Live

Formula One finally gets its 2020 season started today at the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix. The revised schedule opens with eight races in Europe, and the circuit plans on holding a total of 15-18 races this season. F1 returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix July 12 and then heads to the Hungaroring for the Hungarian Grand Prix July 19.

NASCAR Cup Series: Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at the Brickyard

NBC, 4pm Live

A holiday weekend bonanza at the Brickyard wraps up with Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and other top NASCAR Cup Series stars taking to Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s legendary 2.5-mile oval.

Driven to the Edge

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

In this new thriller, fashion designer Tess (Taylor Spreitler) is a true millennial obsessed with using rideshare apps to get wherever she needs to go. When she meets a new friend, Jaye (Danielle Burgess), during a car ride as a fellow passenger, they immediately form a strong bond. But as Tess’ friends start to question Jaye’s odd behavior and even recognize Jaye as one of their past rideshare drivers, Tess slowly realizes the new friend she’s made is harboring a disturbingly dark secret with an agenda to ensure Tess never leaves her.

Hollywood Game Night: “Twitch & Shout”

NBC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Two contestants join celebrity guests tWitch, D’Arcy Carden and Iliza Shlesinger as they play hilarious party games with Yvette Nicole Brown, Tone Bell and Amanda Seales. Jane Lynch hosts as two teams battle for a $25,000 grand prize.

Starring Jessica Tandy

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Actress Jessica Tandy had a long career on stage and screen from the early 1930s into the early 1990s, with work that earned her four Tonys, an Oscar, an Emmy and a Golden Globe. Tonight’s Jessica Tandy double feature begins with one of her later films, Driving Miss Daisy (1989), in which she delivered a performance that resulted in her becoming the oldest Best Actress Oscar winner, at nearly age 81. Next is 1944’s The Seventh Cross, which marked the first time Tandy appeared onscreen alongside her husband and eventual frequent costar Hume Cronyn.

Married to Medicine Los Angeles: “Queens of the Desert”

Bravo, 9pm

The Palm Springs weekend continues as the ladies hit the town for a social cycle, but Kendra and Jazmin’s fitness relationship threatens everyone’s good time. Lia throws a designer labels-themed dinner, but Shanique takes the opportunity to air her grievances. Later, Shanique has doubts about her new career choice and Kendra makes a bold decision that could affect her marriage.

Good Witch

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Season Finale!

Hallmark’s feel-good dramedy has provided its usual soothing balm in Season 6. But all has not been entirely tranquil in the idyllic town of Middleton, where local businesswoman Cassie Nightingale (Catherine Bell) uses her uncanny intuition to help friends and guests of her B&B on a weekly basis. Cassie’s cousin Abigail (Sarah Power) has been plagued by a centuries-old curse that may be keeping her from finding true love with her boyfriend Donovan (Marc Bendavid). After splitting up briefly, the couple is back together and enlist their friends and family to find the missing diamond that could finally break the curse.

America: Our Defining Hours, Part 1

History, 9pm

New Miniseries!

Over three installments, this miniseries draws from over 300 years of United States history to show how the country has overcome adversity and seized upon moments of crisis to create a better tomorrow. Combining dramatic live-action sequences, premium documentary elements and expert interviews, the series explores the leadership and collaboration that saw our ancestors not only survive but also thrive in such moments.

Grantchester

PBS, 9pm

A streaker is found dead on the Fens, sparking an unusual case for Will and Geordie that draws them into the world of experimental psychotherapy and hallucinogens.

Snowpiercer: “These Are His Revolutions”

TNT, 9pm

Revolution has finally come, and Layton (Daveed Diggs) leads the lower classes forward in armed rebellion. Melanie’s (Jennifer Connelly) house of cards collapses and she’s in danger of becoming the first casualty in the battle for control of Snowpiercer.

Collector’s Call: “Meet Rick Lisnek — The Beatles”

MeTV, 9:30pm

After seeing the Beatles on The Ed Sullivan Show, Rick Lisnek was never the same. He devoted a large part of his life to collecting everything related to the Fab Four, and now displays it all in his gallery-like basement. Among his most prized items are the infamous “butcher” album cover; a very rare tin of Beatles talcum powder; a vintage Beatles record player; and some hotel bedsheets on which the band members once slept. (Or did they? We’ll find out!)

NOS4A2: “The Night Road”

AMC & BBC America, 10pm

In tonight’s episode of the eerie thriller, Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) takes the Shorter Way to Haverhill, while Lou and Wayne face a terrible threat in her absence. Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) engages an old friend for a mysterious favor. Millie Manx confronts the past.

Beach Around the World

HGTV, 10pm

New Series!

House hunters explore properties on some of the dreamiest beaches around the globe. From a rustic retreat on a tropical island in Thailand to a luxurious seaside hideaway in Portugal, families turn oceanside getaways into their everyday dream homes.

Beecham House

PBS, 10pm

After hearing gossip about John, Margaret makes clear her intentions to leave Delhi. John realizes he has no choice but to reveal the truth about his past and the baby’s identity, knowing it could risk the safety of his child.

Outcry

Showtime, 10pm

New Series!

In a controversial case, Texas high school football star Greg Kelley was convicted of child molestation. This five-episode series explores the quest for truth and justice that followed in the wake of his sentencing. Outcry follows a raw and divided community over the course of three years as both sides of the appeal process worked in pursuit of opposing truths.

Monday, July 6

Antiques Roadshow: “Women’s Work”

PBS, 8pm

Celebrate trailblazing women in a special hour spotlighting outstanding contributions from female athletes, artists, activists and more who left an indelible mark on the world around us through their thought-provoking objects and accomplishments.

Star of the Month: Tony Curtis: “1950s”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Hollywood icon Tony Curtis is this month’s star TCM will be celebrating in themed Monday night film blocks. Tonight’s lineup features Curtis films from the 1950s, a decade that saw the actor transform from a little-known bit player billed as “Anthony Curtis” at its start into a superstar by its end. Enjoy Trapeze (1956), The Defiant Ones (1958) — in which Curtis earned his only Best Actor Oscar nomination — The Vikings (1958) and Winchester ’73 (1950).

TNT Big Ticket Movie: The Commuter

TNT, 8pm

Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson star in this action thriller. The ride on the commuter train is a normal part of Michael MacCauley’s (Neeson) day. When he is approached by a mystery woman (Farmiga) who he originally thinks is making small talk, he soon realizes this ride will be nothing like those he has taken before.

Below Deck Mediterranean: “Oh Snap!”

Bravo, 9pm

Kiko faces his biggest challenge yet when demanding charter guests invite friends to join a six-course dinner. Hannah confronts Bugsy about their past, while Rob and Jess find their budding relationship threatened by a new revelation. Meanwhile, an unexpected injury threatens to upend the rest of the charter season.

Making It Home With Kortney and Dave

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

Partners and real estate/renovation experts Dave and Kortney Wilson step in to help clients transform their fixer-uppers into dream homes. Using budget-friendly and practical designs, Dave and Kortney increase the homes’ functionality and overall aesthetic — and make sure the families invest wisely in the biggest asset they own.

American Experience: “The Vote”

PBS, 9pm

In this two-part special, explore how the challenges facing the women’s suffrage movement, including internal debates over radical tactics and the place of African American women in the movement, shaped the battle in the crucial period from 1906-15. Part 2 covers the years 1916-20 and airs tomorrow night.

Buried Worlds With Don Wildman: “Temples of Doom”

Travel Channel, 9pm

In Peru, Wildman investigates a deadly ancient cult by undergoing its most terrifying ritual. In remote caves, he finds evidence of a supernatural war. Finally, he uncovers clues about bloody sacrifice … and reveals the truth of this dangerous religion.