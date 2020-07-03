Channel Guide Magazine

Brickyard Bonanaza: IndyCar and NASCAR Make for Historic Holiday Weekend

July 3, 2020 Ryan Berenz Magazine Archive, Preview, Sports 0
Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Independence Day weekend 2020 might not be the like the star-spangled celebrations we’ve enjoyed in the past, but at least there will be fireworks in the epicenter of the motorsports universe. Too bad fans won’t be there to see it.

A historic weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway has IndyCar and NASCAR events in consecutive days at the hallowed racetrack. The grandstands will be nearly empty due to the COVID-19 crisis, but all races are televised by NBC.

On July 4 at 12pm ET, NTT IndyCar Series drivers Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi, Scott Dixon, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power and others race for 85 laps around the speedway’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course in the GMR Grand Prix, which was rescheduled from May.

Following the IndyCar race (approximately 2:30pm ET), the NASCAR Xfinity Series holds the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, the first NASCAR race ever held on the track’s road course. Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe, Harrison Burton and Austin Cindric are among the series’ top up-and-coming drivers.

On Sunday at 4pm ET, the NASCAR Cup Series Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at the Brickyard has Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and other stars driving for 160 laps around Indy’s 2.5-mile oval. Harvick started last year’s race at the pole and finished first, getting to plant a victory kiss on the Yard of Bricks.

Elsewhere in racing, Formula 1 will start its season with eight races in Europe. Austria hosts races July 5 (ESPN, 9am ET) and July 12, and the Hungarian Grand Prix is July 19. F1 plans on having 15-18 races this season, with more to be announced. ESPN and ESPN2 televise F1 races.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


About Ryan Berenz 2040 Articles
Devotee of Star Wars. Builder of LEGO. Observer of televised sports. Member of the Television Critics Association. Graduate of the University of Wisconsin. Connoisseur of beer. Consumer of cheese. Father of two. Husband of one. Scourge of the Alaskan Bush People. Font of Simpsons knowledge. Son of a Stonecutter.
Website Facebook Twitter Google+

Related Articles

No Picture
TV News & Program Updates

2015 Golden Globe winners

January 12, 2015 Barb Oates TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on 2015 Golden Globe winners

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler went into the Golden Globes knowing this was their last year as hosts, and with that came no fear. That said they gave a big warm welcome to kick off the night: “Welcome, you bunch of despicable, spoiled, minimally talented brats!” And, then followed it up with taking jabs at North Korea, Bill Cosby and a handful of celebrities. “Tonight we celebrate all the great television shows we know and love, as well as all the movies that North Korea was O.K. with,” Fey said. As a presenter this year, Ricky Gervais — drink in […]

telenovela-nbc-eva-longoria-ana-sofia
Comedy

NBC’s Telenovela preview airs Dec. 7. We talk with Eva Longoria!

December 4, 2015 Lori Acken Comedy, Interview, Magazine Archive, Preview, TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on NBC’s Telenovela preview airs Dec. 7. We talk with Eva Longoria!

NBC’s new Eva Longoria comedy Telenovela premieres Jan. 4 at 8:30/7:30CT, but the network is offering viewers a two-episode sneak peek this Monday, Dec. 7 at 10/9CT.   Longoria, who created and stars in the sidesplitting series, said the idea came from her love of the ’70s sitcom Soap and the 1991 Kevin Kline/Sally Field film Soapdish — coupled with tales told to her by pals in the telenovela business. “They would tell me stories about crazy things that would happen to them on set,” Longoria says, “and I would be floored by the amount of drama that happened that was bigger […]

No Picture
Sports

Let the Olympic games – and tweets – begin!

February 12, 2010 Jeff Pfeiffer Sports Comments Off on Let the Olympic games – and tweets – begin!

While some celebrities and pro athletes engage in Olympian feats of tweeting over on Twitter, many actual Olympic athletes who will be competing in the 2010 games in Vancouver, which begin today on the networks of NBC Universal, also have Twitter accounts. “These are going to be the Twitter Olympics,” says Bob Condron, Director of Media Services for the United States Olympic Committee. “There’s no telling where the updates will come from. It could be the bench during a hockey game, or even the medal stand.” Here are just a few  interesting athletes to follow throughout the games. Click on […]

@ 2020 Channel Guide Magazine