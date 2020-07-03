Friday, July 3: ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Powers Up on Starz

© 2019 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Credit: Hiram Garcia.

All Times Eastern.

Friday, July 3

Jumanji: The Next Level

Starz, 8pm

The fun truly is next-level in this imaginative 2019 sequel that’s just as action-packed and exciting as its hit 2017 predecessor. Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson return along with Karen Gillan and Jack Black to portray avatars within the Jumanji video game. For the four young people who have ventured inside it, a dangerous virtual-reality battlefield awaits, and they’ll need all the skills they can muster to survive. Next Level is a raucous good time, with some unexpected guest stars (look — and listen — for Danny DeVito, Danny Glover and Awkwafina, among others). But there are seriously high stakes as well: Each player has only three “lives” to lose before their game is over … for good.

The Baby-Sitters Club

Netflix

New Series!

This contemporary dramedy is based on the bestselling book series by Ann M. Martin, who is a producer. Like the books, it follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as the middle schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Conn. Rounding out the cast are Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein.

Cable Girls

Netflix

New Episodes!

The Spanish series comes to an end with its final five episodes, which pick up the story seven months later in a Spain now ruled by the dictatorship.

Desperados

Netflix

Original Film!

A panicked young woman (Nasim Pedrad) and her two best friends (Anna Camp and Sarah Burns) fly to Mexico to delete a ranting email she sent to her new boyfriend. On arrival, they run into her former beau (Lamorne Morris), who soon gets caught up in their frantic scheme.

Ju-On: Origins

Netflix

New Series!

Japan’s famed Ju-On horror franchise (which has been remade in America as The Grudge) returns in series form for the first time with this production from Netflix Japan. Origins focuses on the reportedly true events that inspired the story, looking at the beginning of the curse and giving a raw look at the chain of terror that befalls all who come into contact with the house.

Today

NBC, 7am

Kelly Clarkson was supposed to launch a Las Vegas residency later in July. With those dates postponed, she’ll settle for headlining the latest edition of Today’s virtual Citi Music Series, possibly from her bathroom in Montana. It’s got the best acoustics, y’all.

Special Theme: Directed by John Ford

TCM, beginning at 12pm

Catch a Classic!

Each Friday this month, TCM celebrates legendary director John Ford with several of his films. Ford directed in various genres but is most famous for his iconic Westerns, and many of those are featured today. The lineup begins with one of Ford’s personal favorite films, 1950’s Wagon Master. Also today are some of his collaborations with frequent star John Wayne, like Stagecoach (1939), his first teaming with the Duke, which earned Ford a Best Director Oscar nomination; 3 Godfathers (1948); She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949); and The Searchers (1956).

Chopped: “Grill Masters”

Cooking Channel, 7pm

In this $50,000, five-part tournament, grilling’s greatest go big in a spectacular outdoor kitchen. All episodes air back-to-back tonight.

Color Splash: Hot or Not

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

David Bromstad looks back on some of his favorite Color Splash episodes and designs, walking viewers through his choice of colors, materials and textures. He’ll talk about some of his favorite moments, critique some older designs that haven’t exactly stood the test of time and, of course, dish out some hot design tips.

The Dead Files: “Watched by the Dead”

Travel Channel, 9pm

An all-day marathon of the paranormal investigation series leads into this new episode that sends physical medium Amy Allan and former NYPD homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi first to Missouri, to learn what’s ruining a bed and breakfast guests’ sleep, and on to Indiana.

Saturday, July 4

Sesame Street

HBO, 9am

The red, white and blue gets some lovin’ from the red, orange and pink when bighearted Muppets Elmo, Rudy and Abby Cadabby set off to find the perfect birthday present for America. Human pal Alan reminds them the best part of today’s patriotic holiday is spending time with friends and family, so the three eventually come up with a group-gift idea that not only benefits their neighborhood but also brings together everyone we love from TV’s most awesome address for a fireworks block party. Let’s just hope they keep Cookie Monster away from the dessert table!

NTT IndyCar Series: GMR Grand Prix

NBC, 12pm Live

Independence Day weekend brings a historic IndyCar and NASCAR twin bill to Indianapolis Motor Speedway. IndyCar drivers start their engines Saturday for the GMR Grand Prix on the famed track’s 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard

NBC, 3pm Live

The NASCAR Xfinity Series holds the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, the first NASCAR race ever held on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.

The Twisted Nanny

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When a single mother (Tara Erickson) realizes her night nanny Olivia (Annika Foster) is turning her children against her, she must fight to prove that Olivia is not who she says she is before she gets custody of the kids for good.

A Capitol Fourth

PBS, 8pm Live

Celebrate America’s 244th birthday with the 40th anniversary of the Independence Day celebration for our entire nation.

Small Town Americana

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Movie towns don’t get more quintessentially American than the small, fictional hamlets featured in tonight’s TCM musical double feature. First up, in 1962’s Oscar-winning adaptation of the stage smash The Music Man, there’s trouble right here in River City (Iowa) in the form of swindling con man “Professor” Harold Hill (Robert Preston). Then, in another film adaptation of a stage hit, 1963’s Oscar-nominated Bye Bye Birdie, Sweet Apple, Ohio, is the site of a rock star’s final performance before his induction into the Army.

Sunday, July 5

Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix

ESPN, 8am Live

Formula One finally gets its 2020 season started today at the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix. The revised schedule opens with eight races in Europe, and the circuit plans on holding a total of 15-18 races this season. F1 returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix July 12 and then heads to the Hungaroring for the Hungarian Grand Prix July 19.

NASCAR Cup Series: Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at the Brickyard

NBC, 4pm Live

A holiday weekend bonanza at the Brickyard wraps up with Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and other top NASCAR Cup Series stars taking to Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s legendary 2.5-mile oval.

Driven to the Edge

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

In this new thriller, fashion designer Tess (Taylor Spreitler) is a true millennial obsessed with using rideshare apps to get wherever she needs to go. When she meets a new friend, Jaye (Danielle Burgess), during a car ride as a fellow passenger, they immediately form a strong bond. But as Tess’ friends start to question Jaye’s odd behavior and even recognize Jaye as one of their past rideshare drivers, Tess slowly realizes the new friend she’s made is harboring a disturbingly dark secret with an agenda to ensure Tess never leaves her.

Hollywood Game Night: “Twitch & Shout”

NBC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Two contestants join celebrity guests tWitch, D’Arcy Carden and Iliza Shlesinger as they play hilarious party games with Yvette Nicole Brown, Tone Bell and Amanda Seales. Jane Lynch hosts as two teams battle for a $25,000 grand prize.

Starring Jessica Tandy

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Actress Jessica Tandy had a long career on stage and screen from the early 1930s into the early 1990s, with work that earned her four Tonys, an Oscar, an Emmy and a Golden Globe. Tonight’s Jessica Tandy double feature begins with one of her later films, Driving Miss Daisy (1989), in which she delivered a performance that resulted in her becoming the oldest Best Actress Oscar winner, at nearly age 81. Next is 1944’s The Seventh Cross, which marked the first time Tandy appeared onscreen alongside her husband and eventual frequent costar Hume Cronyn.

Married to Medicine Los Angeles: “Queens of the Desert”

Bravo, 9pm

The Palm Springs weekend continues as the ladies hit the town for a social cycle, but Kendra and Jazmin’s fitness relationship threatens everyone’s good time. Lia throws a designer labels-themed dinner, but Shanique takes the opportunity to air her grievances. Later, Shanique has doubts about her new career choice and Kendra makes a bold decision that could affect her marriage.

Good Witch

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Season Finale!

Hallmark’s feel-good dramedy has provided its usual soothing balm in Season 6. But all has not been entirely tranquil in the idyllic town of Middleton, where local businesswoman Cassie Nightingale (Catherine Bell) uses her uncanny intuition to help friends and guests of her B&B on a weekly basis. Cassie’s cousin Abigail (Sarah Power) has been plagued by a centuries-old curse that may be keeping her from finding true love with her boyfriend Donovan (Marc Bendavid). After splitting up briefly, the couple is back together and enlist their friends and family to find the missing diamond that could finally break the curse.

America: Our Defining Hours, Part 1

History, 9pm

New Miniseries!

Over three installments, this miniseries draws from over 300 years of United States history to show how the country has overcome adversity and seized upon moments of crisis to create a better tomorrow. Combining dramatic live-action sequences, premium documentary elements and expert interviews, the series explores the leadership and collaboration that saw our ancestors not only survive but also thrive in such moments.

Grantchester

PBS, 9pm

A streaker is found dead on the Fens, sparking an unusual case for Will and Geordie that draws them into the world of experimental psychotherapy and hallucinogens.

Snowpiercer: “These Are His Revolutions”

TNT, 9pm

Revolution has finally come, and Layton (Daveed Diggs) leads the lower classes forward in armed rebellion. Melanie’s (Jennifer Connelly) house of cards collapses and she’s in danger of becoming the first casualty in the battle for control of Snowpiercer.

Collector’s Call: “Meet Rick Lisnek — The Beatles”

MeTV, 9:30pm

After seeing the Beatles on The Ed Sullivan Show, Rick Lisnek was never the same. He devoted a large part of his life to collecting everything related to the Fab Four, and now displays it all in his gallery-like basement. Among his most prized items are the infamous “butcher” album cover; a very rare tin of Beatles talcum powder; a vintage Beatles record player; and some hotel bedsheets on which the band members once slept. (Or did they? We’ll find out!)

NOS4A2: “The Night Road”

AMC & BBC America, 10pm

In tonight’s episode of the eerie thriller, Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) takes the Shorter Way to Haverhill, while Lou and Wayne face a terrible threat in her absence. Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) engages an old friend for a mysterious favor. Millie Manx confronts the past.

Beach Around the World

HGTV, 10pm

New Series!

House hunters explore properties on some of the dreamiest beaches around the globe. From a rustic retreat on a tropical island in Thailand to a luxurious seaside hideaway in Portugal, families turn oceanside getaways into their everyday dream homes.

Beecham House

PBS, 10pm

After hearing gossip about John, Margaret makes clear her intentions to leave Delhi. John realizes he has no choice but to reveal the truth about his past and the baby’s identity, knowing it could risk the safety of his child.

Outcry

Showtime, 10pm

New Series!

In a controversial case, Texas high school football star Greg Kelley was convicted of child molestation. This five-episode series explores the quest for truth and justice that followed in the wake of his sentencing. Outcry follows a raw and divided community over the course of three years as both sides of the appeal process worked in pursuit of opposing truths.