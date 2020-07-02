Thursday, July 2: ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ Season Premiere on WE tv

WE tv

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, July 2

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition

WE tv, 9pm

Season Premiere!

This season Phaedra and Medina, Willie and Shanda, Tahiry and Vado, Kurupt and Toni, and Hazel-E and De’von have the awards, the view counts, the platinum records and the love of millions of fans, but they can’t seem to secure a relationship with the person who matters most. Dr. Ish’s unique sensibilities will be doled in a tough-love fashion in order to pull these celebrities out of the clouds and put them back into reality, along with Judge Lynn Toler, who brings her own style to the drills, which aim to test the boot campers and reveal which couple makes beautiful music together, and who should go solo.

Golf: PGA Tour Rocket Mortgage Classic: First Round

Golf Channel, 3pm Live

The PGA Tour’s best players head to Michigan for the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club, which was originally scheduled for May. Golf Channel and CBS have coverage of all four rounds through Sunday.

Burden of Truth: “Name Your Ghosts”

The CW, 8pm

Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) have to shift gears when their case takes an unexpected turn. They turn to the only lead they have — an unreliable whistleblower. Meanwhile, Luna (Star Slade) goes to extreme lengths to save another child from a wrongful apprehension.

Council of Dads

NBC, 8pm

Season Finale!

It’s Anthony (Clive Standen) to the rescue when Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) and her son Theo (Emjay Anthony) end up in harm’s way following a massive storm. Will he still be a hero after a decades-old secret rocks the Perry family?

Horsing Around

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Giddy-up on over to Turner Classic Movies tonight for an evening of famous films about horses and the people who ride and love them. The lineup races out of the starting gate with The Black Stallion (1979), costarring Best Supporting Actor nominee Mickey Rooney, and its follow-up, The Black Stallion Returns (1983). Then, Rooney takes the reins as the lead this time in 1944’s Oscar-winning National Velvet, which also features a preteen Elizabeth Taylor in one of her earlier roles. The night concludes with International Velvet (1978) and Gallant Bess (1946).

Blindspot: “Ghost Train”

NBC, 9pm

The team scrambles to get ahead of Madeline (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) and Ivy (Julee Cerda) as they close in on the bunker’s location, but someone on the inside is feeding Madeline information. As her plan takes shape, the team may be forced to take desperate measures.

Ghost Adventures: Quarantine

Travel Channel, 9pm

Miniseries Finale!

The four-part, socially distant miniseries that finds Zak Bagans and the rest of the Ghost Adventures team quarantined inside Bagans’ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas concludes tonight. The team has been investigating how heightened levels of fear during this unprecedented time impact the dark energies attached to the haunted objects found in the museum — including the infamous Dybbuk Box.

The Bold Type: “The Truth Will Set You Free”

Freeform, 10pm

Jane isn’t comfortable in her post-surgery body, but a visit from her dad may change her outlook. Sutton and Richard make plans for the future. Kat tries to move forward at work with a podcast, but her first episode comes with a price.

Ghost Brothers: “Haunted House Party”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Dave Schrader, Dalen, Juwan and Marcus look back together at some of their scariest, most insane and sometimes outrageous moments to date. Plus, they’ll answer viewer-submitted questions to give insider information and insights.

Friday, July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club

Netflix

New Series!

This contemporary dramedy is based on the bestselling book series by Ann M. Martin, who is a producer. Like the books, it follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as the middle schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Conn. Rounding out the cast are Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein.

Cable Girls

Netflix

New Episodes!

The Spanish series comes to an end with its final five episodes, which pick up the story seven months later in a Spain now ruled by the dictatorship.

Desperados

Netflix

Original Film!

A panicked young woman (Nasim Pedrad) and her two best friends (Anna Camp and Sarah Burns) fly to Mexico to delete a ranting email she sent to her new boyfriend. On arrival, they run into her former beau (Lamorne Morris), who soon gets caught up in their frantic scheme.

Ju-On: Origins

Netflix

New Series!

Japan’s famed Ju-On horror franchise (which has been remade in America as The Grudge) returns in series form for the first time with this production from Netflix Japan. Origins focuses on the reportedly true events that inspired the story, looking at the beginning of the curse and giving a raw look at the chain of terror that befalls all who come into contact with the house.

Today

NBC, 7am

Kelly Clarkson was supposed to launch a Las Vegas residency later in July. With those dates postponed, she’ll settle for headlining the latest edition of Today’s virtual Citi Music Series, possibly from her bathroom in Montana. It’s got the best acoustics, y’all.

Special Theme: Directed by John Ford

TCM, beginning at 12pm

Catch a Classic!

Each Friday this month, TCM celebrates legendary director John Ford with several of his films. Ford directed in various genres but is most famous for his iconic Westerns, and many of those are featured today. The lineup begins with one of Ford’s personal favorite films, 1950’s Wagon Master. Also today are some of his collaborations with frequent star John Wayne, like Stagecoach (1939), his first teaming with the Duke, which earned Ford a Best Director Oscar nomination; 3 Godfathers (1948); She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949); and The Searchers (1956).

Chopped: “Grill Masters”

Cooking Channel, 7pm

In this $50,000, five-part tournament, grilling’s greatest go big in a spectacular outdoor kitchen. All episodes air back-to-back tonight.

Jumanji: The Next Level

Starz, 8pm

The fun truly is next-level in this imaginative 2019 sequel that’s just as action-packed and exciting as its hit 2017 predecessor. Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson return along with Karen Gillan and Jack Black to portray avatars within the Jumanji video game. For the four young people who have ventured inside it, a dangerous virtual-reality battlefield awaits, and they’ll need all the skills they can muster to survive. Next Level is a raucous good time, with some unexpected guest stars (look — and listen — for Danny DeVito, Danny Glover and Awkwafina, among others). But there are seriously high stakes as well: Each player has only three “lives” to lose before their game is over … for good.

Color Splash: Hot or Not

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

David Bromstad looks back on some of his favorite Color Splash episodes and designs, walking viewers through his choice of colors, materials and textures. He’ll talk about some of his favorite moments, critique some older designs that haven’t exactly stood the test of time and, of course, dish out some hot design tips.

The Dead Files: “Watched by the Dead”

Travel Channel, 9pm

An all-day marathon of the paranormal investigation series leads into this new episode that sends physical medium Amy Allan and former NYPD homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi first to Missouri, to learn what’s ruining a bed and breakfast guests’ sleep, and on to Indiana.

Saturday, July 4

Sesame Street

HBO, 9am

The red, white and blue gets some lovin’ from the red, orange and pink when bighearted Muppets Elmo, Rudy and Abby Cadabby set off to find the perfect birthday present for America. Human pal Alan reminds them the best part of today’s patriotic holiday is spending time with friends and family, so the three eventually come up with a group-gift idea that not only benefits their neighborhood but also brings together everyone we love from TV’s most awesome address for a fireworks block party. Let’s just hope they keep Cookie Monster away from the dessert table!

NTT IndyCar Series: GMR Grand Prix

NBC, 12pm Live

Independence Day weekend brings a historic IndyCar and NASCAR twin bill to Indianapolis Motor Speedway. IndyCar drivers start their engines Saturday for the GMR Grand Prix on the famed track’s 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard

NBC, 3pm Live

The NASCAR Xfinity Series holds the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, the first NASCAR race ever held on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.

The Twisted Nanny

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When a single mother (Tara Erickson) realizes her night nanny Olivia (Annika Foster) is turning her children against her, she must fight to prove that Olivia is not who she says she is before she gets custody of the kids for good.

A Capitol Fourth

PBS, 8pm Live

Celebrate America’s 244th birthday with the 40th anniversary of the Independence Day celebration for our entire nation.

Small Town Americana

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Movie towns don’t get more quintessentially American than the small, fictional hamlets featured in tonight’s TCM musical double feature. First up, in 1962’s Oscar-winning adaptation of the stage smash The Music Man, there’s trouble right here in River City (Iowa) in the form of swindling con man “Professor” Harold Hill (Robert Preston). Then, in another film adaptation of a stage hit, 1963’s Oscar-nominated Bye Bye Birdie, Sweet Apple, Ohio, is the site of a rock star’s final performance before his induction into the Army.