On Demand DVD New Releases June 29-July 6

Four Kids and It In this star-studded family adventure, based on the best selling children’s book, four kids discover a creature that grants wishes – but each wish ends at sunset. Paula Patton, Matthew Goode (PG, 1:50) 6/30

Force of Nature In this thunderous action-thriller, Mel Gibson, Emile Hirsch, and Kate Bosworth join forces to battle a deadly gang of thieves as a brutal hurricane engulfs the city. (R, 1:30) 6/30

Mr. Jones In 1933, an ambitious journalist travels to the Soviet Union where he unknowingly exposes an international conspiracy. James Norton, Vanessa Kirby (TV-MA, 1:58) 7/3

The Outpost A small team of U.S. soldiers stationed at the deadliest outpost in Afghanistan try to withstand an overwhelming attack by Taliban insurgents. Scott Eastwood, Orlando Bloom (R, 2:03) 7/3

The Truth Legends of French cinema Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche play a mother-daughter duo in this tale of family dynamics. (PG, 1:47) 7/3

Coming Soon:

7/7 Trolls World Tour (pictured above)

7/14 Clementine, Enter the Fat Dragon,

7/17 Dirt Music

7/21 First Cow, Guest Artist,

7/24 The Rental, Fisherman’s Friends