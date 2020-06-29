Monday, June 29: Get a Sneak Peek at Wet and Wild ‘Cannonball’

Eddy Chen/NBC/USA Network

All Times Eastern.

Monday, June 29

Cannonball

NBC, 10pm

Special Preview!

Ahead of its formal series premiere July 9 on USA Network, NBC is airing a special telecast of its new competition series that features contestants facing off in a variety of water obstacles. WWE superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Rocsi Diaz host.

Ray Harryhausen 100th Birthday Tribute

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

On the 100th anniversary of Ray Harryhausen’s birth, Turner Classic Movies celebrates his groundbreaking and still-amazing stop-motion animation visual effects work with a lineup of films featuring some of his influential creations that continue to entertain and inspire. The schedule includes The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958), Earth vs. the Flying Saucers (1956), Mysterious Island (1961), Mighty Joe Young (1949) and the original Clash of the Titans (1981), the final film for which Harryhausen created the visual effects before retiring.

Below Deck Mediterranean

Bravo, 9pm

This week on the Mallorca, Spain, luxury yacht, deckhand/ex-model Rob and stewardess/former Hooters girl Jessica get closer, and a mammoth thunderstorm threatens guests’ very expensive good time.

POV: “And She Could Be Next”

PBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Follow the story of a defiant movement of women of color, transforming politics from the ground up by fighting for a truly reflective democracy. Part 2 airs tomorrow night.

Buried Worlds With Don Wildman: “The Nazis’ Supernatural Weapons”

Travel Channel, 9pm

The brave host explores another underground location with links to the paranormal: a crypt where Nazis held occult rituals. He joins a witches’ ceremony to see how Adolf Hitler tried to use sorcery to conquer the world.

Duff Takes the Cake: “Soccer, Scotsmen and Cake, Oh My!”

Food Network, 10pm

Specifically, Duff Goldman takes a tasty large soccer ball to kids at the LA Galaxy’s home stadium and a 5-foot-long replica of the Queen Mary to a Scots Festival. What could go wrong?

Tuesday, June 30

Apollo 13

Syfy, 7pm

The Ron Howard-directed Best Picture nominee hit theaters 25 years ago today! As those of us who watch it every time it’s on cable know, the story of NASA’s finest hour — working together to bring the astronauts of the ill-fated 1970 mission home — is always riveting, from flight commander Gene Kranz (Ed Harris) donning his new vest to Lovell’s mother (Jean Speegle Howard, Ron’s mom) insisting, “If they could get a washing machine to fly, my Jimmy could land it.”

America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 6”

NBC, 8pm

The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, guest judge Eric Stonestreet and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is still in play and could send a lucky act directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.

Star of the Month: Ann Sheridan: “Ann’s Onscreen Pairings”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM’s monthlong salute to famed actress Ann Sheridan concludes tonight with a lineup of films featuring her pairings with famous male stars. The schedule begins with City for Conquest (1940), which paired her with James Cagney. Following that are Silver River (1948, Errol Flynn), One More Tomorrow (1946, Dennis Morgan), San Quentin (1937, Humphrey Bogart), Juke Girl (1942, Ronald Reagan) and Naughty but Nice (1939, Dick Powell).

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: “Rock and a Hard Price”

Bravo, 9pm

Altman hosts a rockin’ open house for a Trousdale party pad that once belonged to Howard Hughes. Flagg struggles to find the perfect family house for a very particular buyer, who questions if Flagg is the right fit for her. James and David look to expand their territory into Pasadena and help potential buyers see the potential of a 1970s fixer-upper.

Lost on Everest

Nat Geo, 9pm

On June 8, 1924, at just 800 vertical feet from the summit of Mount Everest, British explorers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew “Sandy” Irvine were swallowed by a storm cloud and never seen again. A team of elite climbers attempt to find Irvine’s remains and the camera he is believed to have carried that final day. Their journey is a thrilling, honest look that sets out to solve one of exploration’s greatest mysteries.

Greenleaf: “The Second Day”

OWN, 9pm

Noah (Benjamin Patterson) returns to Memphis to help Grace (Merle Dandridge), offering her stability in a world that’s upside down and spinning out of her control. Bishop (Keith David) and Lady Mae (Lynn Whitfield) take a walk through their history when they visit Mavis’ club as a potential venue for their future. Jacob (Lamman Rucker) continues to dig into the past and uncovers a shocking revelation about the history of the Greenleaf family home.

The Genetic Detective

ABC, 10pm

Season Finale!

This series — featuring investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore solving crimes — ends its first season tonight.

Welcome to Chechnya

HBO, 10pm

In the present-day Russian republic of Chechnya, gay and transgender citizens are targeted as part of a deadly “cleansing” campaign. This documentary follows a group of LGBTQ activists working undercover to rescue the victims of this aggression.

World of Dance: “The Duels 1”

NBC, 10pm

The Duels round begins with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and special guest judge dancer and choreographer tWitch. This season, the judges have chosen which acts go head-to-head and the acts won’t know their opponent until they hit the dance floor, leading to some of the most epic dance battles the series has ever seen. As guest judge, tWitch will have the power to decide which acts up for elimination will go head-to-head in the returning Redemption round, to earn a slot in the semifinals and the chance to perform on the World of Dance stage.

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story: “The 12th of Never”

USA Network, 10pm

The war between the Brodericks goes from cold to nuclear in this ripped-from-’80s-headlines drama as Betty (Amanda Peet) foolishly opts to represent herself against Dan (Christian Slater) during their divorce proceedings.

Wednesday, July 1

Unsolved Mysteries

Netflix

New Series!

The iconic series returns with 12 new episodes (the first six available at launch) rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Fusing signature elements of the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, this reimagined series features family members who, alongside detectives and journalists, offer clues, present theories and identify suspects, hoping one viewer might hold the key to solving the mystery.

Rizzoli & Isles

Lifetime, 11am

The beloved Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander crime drama that enjoyed a seven-season run on TNT has found a home on Lifetime weekdays. Harmon stars as police detective Jane Rizzoli, who relies on Dr. Maura Isles (Alexander) for medical evidence and clues.

Highway to Heaven: “For the Love of Larry”

Cozi TV, 3pm

From 1986, this episode of the heartwarming drama has angel Jonathan (Michael Landon) and buddy Mark (Victor French) being hounded by a dog (Boomer as himself) trying to lead them to a car crash in the woods. No spoilers, but Boomer was a very good boy.

Game On!

CBS, 8pm

In this new episode, Irish pro wrestler Becky Lynch joins Team Gronk, while actor Joel McHale guest-stars with Team Venus. Competitions include human darts, sumo wrestling and attempts to break two Guinness World Records. Keegan-Michael Key hosts.

The 100: “The Queen’s Gambit”

The CW, 8pm

Emori (guest star Luisa d’Oliveira) tries to heal Sanctum’s old familial wounds while Echo (Tasya Teles), Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) and Diyoza (guest star Ivana Milicevic) struggle with new ones.

TCM Spotlight: Feel-Good Films: “Toe Tappers”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Each Wednesday in July, TCM will air several films guaranteed to lift your spirits, all set to a particular theme. Tonight’s theme is memorable movie musicals. The evening begins with Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds in 1952’s Oscar-nominated Singin’ in the Rain, followed by the Oscar-nominated Annie (1982); Astaire and Rogers in top form in the Oscar-nominated Top Hat (1935); the Oscar-winning Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954); and Vincente Minnelli’s Gigi (1958), which won all nine of the Oscars for which it was nominated.

Final 24: “Jim Morrison”

AXS TV, 9pm

The docuseries that tracks the last day of celebs who died suddenly travels back to July 1971, when Jim Morrison passed in Paris at the age of 27. Stick around for the doc on L.A. Woman, his final album with the Doors, which follows.

Married at First Sight: Australia

Lifetime, 9pm

Time for the newlyweds to move in together and experience “Intimacy Week.” It’s not as scandalous as it sounds considering Sesame Street pajamas, awkward attempts at communicating and a fight over Vegemite are involved.

Food Paradise: “Tasty Taverns”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

Grab a seat at the bar and enjoy a pint at these tasty taverns! A French-trained chef is slinging quality Mexican fare in New Orleans, and a tavern in Chicago is serving up big beer and bold burgers. Nonstop partying doesn’t stop a Daytona Beach, Fla., tavern from serving fun, creative food. And a Boston tavern brings international flavors to its offerings while a Boulder, Colo., pizza joint reveals their secret for what makes a great tavern truly great!

Prehistoric Road Trip: “Tiny Teeth, Fearsome Beasts”

PBS, 10pm

Join Emily Graslie as she continues her adventure, discovering surprising truths hidden in the fossil record. Meanwhile, scientists studying our planet’s past are revealing clues about its future.