Friday, June 26: The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on CBS

CBS/The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

All Times Eastern.

Friday, June 26

The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

CBS, 8pm

The best in daytime television are honored in this two-hour awards special, with recipients and other special guests appearing remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. General Hospital leads all nominees with 23 total, followed by Days of Our Lives (22), The Young and the Restless (21) and The Bold and the Beautiful (13).

The Fugitive

IFC, 5pm

Catch a Classic!

The classic 1960s TV series was given a fantastic, big-screen update in this 1993 thriller starring Harrison Ford as Dr. Richard Kimble, who finds himself on the run when he is mistakenly suspected of murdering his wife. In hot pursuit of Kimble is Deputy U.S. Marshal Samuel Gerard, memorably portrayed by Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner Tommy Lee Jones in a performance popular enough to give the character his own spinoff film, U.S. Marshals, a few years later.

Great Performances: “Gloria: A Life”

PBS, 9pm

Experience a unique interpretation of feminist icon Gloria Steinem’s life as told by an all-female cast starring Emmy Award winner Christine Lahti and directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus.

Saturday, June 27

NASCAR Racing

FS1 & FOX, beginning at 12:30pm Live

NASCAR is at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., for a number of events, including the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Pocono Organics 150 today on FS1. Then the Cup Series takes to the track as Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and other top contenders race in the Pocono Organics 325 on FOX.

Judy

EPIX, 8pm

Beloved actress and singer Judy Garland (Renée Zellweger) arrives in London to perform at the Talk of the Town nightclub in 1968. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. Zellweger won best actress trophies at the Oscars, Golden Globes, the SAG Awards and the U.K.’s BAFTA Awards for her role.

Doctor Sleep

HBO, 8pm

Traumatized by the sinister events from his childhood, Dan Torrance (Ewan McGregor) meets a teen (Kyliegh Curran) who shares his extrasensory gift of the “shine.” They must soon join forces to battle a cult whose members try to feed off the shine of innocents to become immortal.

’60s Rock Films

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Enjoy two notable 1960s films about legendary musical artists tonight. First, the Beatles try to avoid screaming fans and the paparazzi in director Richard Lester’s frenetically fun musical 1964 comedy about 36 hours in the lives of the Fab Four, A Hard Day’s Night, which is fictional, but perhaps not entirely so given it was made during the height of Beatlemania. After that is Don’t Look Back, the 1967 documentary chronicling Bob Dylan’s 1965 concert tour in England.

Sunday, June 28

The Brady Bunch

MeTV, 12pm

A trilogy of tiki! America’s favorite blended family goes on vacation to Hawaii in this trio of 1972 classics. The aloha wears off fast after youngest son Bobby (Mike Lookinland) finds an idol that seems to bring bad luck. Hula lessons and surfing go wrong. Then there’s the little matter of a tarantula. Don Ho and Vincent Price guest-star.

Giada at Home 2.0

Food Network, 12:30pm

Season Premiere!

Like any good chef, Giada De Laurentiis knows how to make do with what’s on hand, even during quarantine. So this new batch of six episodes is self-shot but still loaded with tips for amateur foodies, like how-tos for a from-scratch pizza party with daughter Jade.

NASCAR Racing at Pocono Raceway

FS1, beginning at 12:30pm Live

NASCAR runs two events at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. First up, Chase Briscoe, Noah Gragson, Harrison Burton, Justin Allgaier and other emerging stars of the Xfinity Series compete in the Pocono Green 225. Then Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and more top contenders from the NASCAR Cup Series put the pedal to the metal at the Pocono 350.

Golf: PGA Tour Travelers Championship: Final Round

Golf Channel & CBS, beginning at 1pm Live

The Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., concludes with the final round today. Coverage begins on Golf Channel and then continues on CBS.

Hollywood Game Night: “Chrisley’s Believe It or Not”

NBC, 7pm

Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley challenge Kal Penn, Yvette Nicole Brown and Nikki Glaser in new outdoor games What’s the Scoop? and It’s a Toss Up. Jane Lynch hosts as two teams compete for a $25,000 grand prize.

Shirley You Can’t Be Serious Sunday

SundanceTV, beginning at 7pm

Catch a Classic!

“Surely you can’t be serious.” “I am serious. And don’t call me Shirley.” This is one of many memorable lines of the classic comedy Airplane! (1980), a hilarious skewering of disaster movies and other film genres that took a largely successful “anything goes” approach to its humor. That film, and its less successful but still fun follow-up, 1982’s Airplane II: The Sequel, will air in two back-to-back showings tonight.

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks

National Geographic, 7:30pm

Season Premiere!

Off the North Carolina coast, fishermen vie to catch the most Atlantic bluefin tuna — and on opening day, four-time champ Greg Mayer of the Fishin’ Frenzy is the one to watch.

The Top Ten Revealed: “’70s Folk Songs”

AXS TV, 8pm

Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell and more legendary artists are featured in this countdown of the best folk songs from the 1970s.

The BET Awards 2020

BET & CBS, 8pm Live

Comedian and actress Amanda Seales hosts the BET Awards telecast airing on both BET and CBS. Drake leads all nominees with six nods. Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch follow with five nominations each, and Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo and DaBaby each have four nominations. Performers include Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Lil Wayne, Usher and others.

The Warrant

INSP, 8pm

Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough and Steven R. McQueen (Chicago Fire) play father-son lawmen pursuing a vigilante (Casper Van Dien) in this original post-Civil War Western.

Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths & Secrets: “Queen Anne: The Mother of Great Britain”

PBS, 8pm

History by and large ignores Queen Anne, portraying her as an overweight, sickly monarch manipulated by her ladies-in-waiting and their powerful husbands, but the truth may be more nuanced than that. Lucy Worsley shares the inside story of the salacious gossip about Anne’s love life that helped destroy her image and legacy.

Lost Pyramids of the Aztecs

Science Channel, 8pm

This two-hour special features unprecedented access to archaeologists at work on rarely seen ancient Aztec sites in Mexico and follows an extraordinary experiment to build a replica Aztec pyramid as investigators seek to solve the mystery of who this culture was and how they built their remarkable empire.

Black Monday

Showtime, 8pm

New Episodes!

The final four episodes of Season 2 of the comedy starring Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall kick off with “Who Are You Supposed to Be?”

Live From Daryl’s House: “Gavin DeGraw”

AXS TV, 9pm

Singer/songwriter Gavin DeGraw drops by to chat and jam with host Daryl Hall.

Married to Medicine Los Angeles: “Sis-Cation”

Bravo, 9pm

After Imani’s shocking divorce reveal, the ladies rally around her and head to Palm Springs for a “Sis-cation.” While Kendra is nervous for her first trip without her baby, Jazmin and Lia are ready to turn it up, causing things to get wild on the bus ride. During a naughty gift exchange, Shanique surprises Imani with a special package. Britten opens up about her own marital struggles.

World War II: Race to Victory: “D-Day and Beyond”

History, 9pm

Miniseries Finale!

June 6, 1944. After years of pressure from Stalin, Churchill has finally agreed to open a second front in Europe and send Allied troops to liberate occupied France. From there, they will fight their way across to Germany and — with the Red Army advancing from the East — finally bring down Hitler’s empire. By February 1945, the Allies can almost taste victory. The Big Three agree to meet to decide what the future will look like after the war finally comes to an end, and they come face-to-face for the second, and final, time in the seaside town of Yalta.

Grantchester

PBS, 9pm

A date at the cinema turns sour for Will when the projectionist is murdered during a screening, while a shadowy figure from Jack Chapman’s past comes back to haunt him and Mrs. C.

Snowpiercer: “The Universe Is Indifferent”

TNT, 9pm

On a divided Snowpiercer, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) intensifies her search for Layton (Daveed Diggs). Meanwhile, Layton is weaponizing her secret, and Third Class faces a reckoning when he presents them with a choice.

Collector’s Call: “Meet Jeff Bauspies — Board Games”

MeTV, 9:30pm

With over 1,700 board games in his collection, Jeff Bauspies is the Guinness World Record holder for the largest collection of its kind. His custom-built basement is packed floor to ceiling with games arranged in alphabetical order, some of which are quite rare — including a 1941 edition of Monopoly, and nearly every game in the 3M Bookshelf series.

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark

HBO, 10pm

New Series!

This six-part documentary series is based on Michelle McNamara’s 2018 bestselling book in which she investigates the violent predator who became known as the Golden State Killer.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: “Sumatra’s Stunning Highlands”

Nat Geo, 10pm

Chef Gordon Ramsay’s quest to master the world’s most fascinating cuisines lands him on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, where he risks his safety and his pride to acquire the ingredients he needs. Whether working as a deckhand in the open ocean, exploring a daunting cave system, milking buffalo or being dragged behind them, Ramsay’s commitment to world-class cooking is put to the test, with Indonesia’s own top chef, William Wongso, looking over his shoulder.

Beecham House

PBS, 10pm

A murder throws John’s plans of staying in Delhi into jeopardy. A person within the household reveals his true colors with dangerous consequences. Margaret proves she is trustworthy when she takes a risk to help John, demonstrating her love for him.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Showtime, 10pm

Season Finale!

The Penny Dreadful spinoff set in 1938 Los Angeles and starring Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones) and Nathan Lane (The Birdcage) brings its 10-episode first season to a close.