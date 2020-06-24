Wednesday, June 24: Cassandra Aarssen Cleans Up in ‘Hot Mess House’

HGTV

All Times Eastern.

Wednesday, June 24

Hot Mess House

HGTV, 8pm

New Series!

Organization expert and coach Cassandra Aarssen helps families tackle the chaos and challenges of home organization. In each episode, Cassandra will take a video tour of the client’s home, where she finds overflowing playrooms, stuffed kitchens and inundated basements. After the home tours, she will help them identify an organization style that works best for their unique situation and give them the necessary resources and tools for a stress-free, decluttered life.

Athlete A

Netflix

In 2016, the Indianapolis Star broke the story that Larry Nassar had been systematically abusing the USA Gymnastics team’s young female athletes. This documentary follows the reporting team as they uncover more evidence of abuse and coverups.

History of the Swimsuit: “Part 3 — Couples Swim”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM’s film salute to beach season concludes tonight with classic movies featuring men and women in swimsuits. Among the highlights, you can enjoy several Annette Funicello and Frankie Avalon “beach” films like Beach Party (1963), Muscle Beach Party (1964) and Beach Blanket Bingo (1965), as well as other famous pairings, like Brooke Shields and Christopher Atkins in The Blue Lagoon (1980).

Ultimate Tag: “No One’s Faster Than the Flow”

FOX, 9pm

Six more contestants enter the arena ready to outrun the Taggers, but only two will take home $10,000 in the new episode “No One’s Faster Than the Flow.”

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: “Boston: A Second Bite”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

Andrew Zimmern explores the flavors of Boston neighborhoods, from black pasta found in the North End’s Little Italy to the Back Bay neighborhood’s fresh Irish fish and chips and seafood stew made with all local ingredients. He also satisfies his sweet tooth with a local favorite — a giant, flaky pastry filled with vanilla custard and whipped cream.

Prehistoric Road Trip: “We Dig Dinosaurs”

PBS, 10pm

Host Emily Graslie cruises into the Cretaceous, where astonishing creatures like T. rex dominated the planet. But what happened to these tremendous animals? And how did other life-forms survive an apocalyptic asteroid that crashed into Earth 66 million years ago?

Thursday, June 25

Terms of Endearment

Showtime, 8:30am

Catch a Classic!

Get out your hankies for this tear-jerking, Best Picture Oscar-winning 1983 comedy/drama from writer/director James L. Brooks, based on Larry McMurtry’s novel. The film follows 30 years of the relationship between Aurora Greenway (Best Actress Oscar winner Shirley MacLaine) and her daughter Emma (Best Actress nominee Debra Winger). Best Supporting Actor winner Jack Nicholson and Best Supporting Actor nominee John Lithgow are also part of the exceptional cast, and the film’s emotional heft is enhanced by Michael Gore’s Oscar-nominated score.

Golf: Travelers Championship: First Round

Golf Channel, 3pm Live

The PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship tees off Thursday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. There will be no spectators on the course, and only players, caddies and essential tournament personnel are permitted on-site. Golf Channel and CBS combine to televise the tournament through Sunday.

Council of Dads: “Stormy Weather”

NBC, 8pm

With a killer storm on the way, the Perry family heads for higher ground, but not without complications. With Luly’s (Michele Weaver) help, Larry (Michael O’Neill) reaches out to assist his estranged daughter and granddaughter escape the storm. Luly also pens a very personal essay that ends up in the wrong hands.

Labor of Love: “You’ve Got Babies”

FOX, 9pm

With only five men remaining, Kristy and the potential dads are put to the ultimate parenting test when they receive baby simulators to test their skills in the new episode “You’ve Got Babies.”

Blindspot: “Awl In”

NBC, 9pm

In an effort to stop Madeline (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) from shipping two planes full of ZIP to the U.S., the team splits up into a high-stakes undercover mission, where they intercept Madeline’s son. Meanwhile, Madeline interrogates an old ally to get information on Kurt (Sullivan Stapleton) and the team.

Broke

CBS, 9:30pm

Series Finale!

The freshman sitcom starring Pauley Perrette won’t get a sophomore season on CBS, so the Season 1 finale episode “Sammy’s Party” is also the series finale. When Sammy’s (Antonio Corbo) birthday party location suddenly falls through, the family rushes to set up the celebration in the backyard. Also, Javier (Jaime Camil) and Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero) decide to look for their own apartment.

The Bold Type: “Lost”

Freeform, 10pm

Sutton grapples with her complex reaction toward the massive changes in her life. At Kat’s urging, Jane starts dating again. Kat plans her next move as she faces financial insecurity, and turns to Alex for help.

Alone: “That Was No Bunny”

History, 10pm

As they enter the second week of the competition, the participants focus on securing a food source that can last them 100 days. Many focus on fishing, which makes one participant the recurring target of a relentless predator. Another puts himself in a dangerous position to keep his food safe — with disastrous consequences. Signs of nearby big game pique the interest of a number of survivalists, and one comes face-to-face with a game-changing opportunity.

Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes

Lifetime, 10pm

This one-hour special will celebrate the courageous women on the front lines of the pandemic — including doctors, nurses, teachers and researchers, among others — who are putting themselves at risk to make a difference and working toward finding a solution in this crisis. The special will take a look at ways women are confronting domestic violence, changes to the way we educate our children, mental health, homelessness and other areas that affect our daily lives.

Friday, June 26

The Fugitive

IFC, 5pm

Catch a Classic!

The classic 1960s TV series was given a fantastic, big-screen update in this 1993 thriller starring Harrison Ford as Dr. Richard Kimble, who finds himself on the run when he is mistakenly suspected of murdering his wife. In hot pursuit of Kimble is Deputy U.S. Marshal Samuel Gerard, memorably portrayed by Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner Tommy Lee Jones in a performance popular enough to give the character his own spinoff film, U.S. Marshals, a few years later.

The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

CBS, 8pm

The best in daytime television are honored in this two-hour awards special, with recipients and other special guests appearing remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. General Hospital leads all nominees with 23 total, followed by Days of Our Lives (22), The Young and the Restless (21) and The Bold and the Beautiful (13).

Great Performances: “Gloria: A Life”

PBS, 9pm

Experience a unique interpretation of feminist icon Gloria Steinem’s life as told by an all-female cast starring Emmy Award winner Christine Lahti and directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus.