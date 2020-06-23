Tuesday, June 23: OWN’s ‘Greenleaf’ Final Season Premiere

Guy D'Alema/OWN

All Times Eastern.

Tuesday, June 23

Greenleaf

OWN, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In the fifth and final season, the Greenleafs attempt to maintain a united front in the face of losing their church to Bob Whitmore and Harmony & Hope Ministries, but secrets past and present create what could be fatal fractures in the family’s fragile foundation. The bishop continues working to mend his rift with Lady Mae (Lynn Whitfield) while, day by day, Harmony & Hope’s grip on Calvary tightens.

America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 5”

NBC, 8pm

The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, guest judge Eric Stonestreet and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is still in play and could send a lucky act directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.

American Masters: “Toni Morrison”

PBS, 8pm

Toni Morrison, along with her peers and critics, explores the powerful themes she has confronted throughout her literary career in this examination of the life and work of the legendary storyteller.

Star of the Month: Ann Sheridan: “Comedies”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Enjoy the funny side of famed actress Ann Sheridan in tonight’s lineup of films, which begins with Sheridan starring alongside Cary Grant in 1949’s I Was a Male War Bride. Also on the schedule are comedy classics like The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942), George Washington Slept Here (1942), The Doughgirls (1944) and more.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: “Razor’s Edge”

Bravo, 9pm

James and David struggle with an unrealistic seller in order to move their Hollywood bungalow. Tracy makes a personal decision to list her own Brentwood home, but wants a huge number for it. Flagg and Altman launch their La Jolla co-list with a black-tie affair, but the event turns sour with some real estate drama between Tracy and the Brits.

World of Dance: “The Callbacks”

NBC, 10pm

The Callbacks begin with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo. Acts that received a callback during the Qualifiers have one last chance to showcase their artistry, precision and athleticism to move forward and earn a spot in the Duels, where they’ll earn their right to perform on the iconic World of Dance stage and ultimately win a grand prize of $1 million.

Frontline: “Opioids, Inc.”

PBS, 10pm

The story of a drug company that bribed doctors and committed insurance fraud to push opioid products. PBS and the Financial Times investigate how Insys Therapeutics profited from a fentanyl-based painkiller 50 times stronger than heroin.

Wednesday, June 24

Athlete A

Netflix

In 2016, the Indianapolis Star broke the story that Larry Nassar had been systematically abusing the USA Gymnastics team’s young female athletes. This documentary follows the reporting team as they uncover more evidence of abuse and coverups.

Hot Mess House

HGTV, 8pm

New Series!

Organization expert and coach Cassandra Aarssen helps families tackle the chaos and challenges of home organization. In each episode, Cassandra will take a video tour of the client’s home, where she finds overflowing playrooms, stuffed kitchens and inundated basements. After the home tours, she will help them identify an organization style that works best for their unique situation and give them the necessary resources and tools for a stress-free, decluttered life.

History of the Swimsuit: “Part 3 — Couples Swim”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM’s film salute to beach season concludes tonight with classic movies featuring men and women in swimsuits. Among the highlights, you can enjoy several Annette Funicello and Frankie Avalon “beach” films like Beach Party (1963), Muscle Beach Party (1964) and Beach Blanket Bingo (1965), as well as other famous pairings, like Brooke Shields and Christopher Atkins in The Blue Lagoon (1980).

Ultimate Tag: “No One’s Faster Than the Flow”

FOX, 9pm

Six more contestants enter the arena ready to outrun the Taggers, but only two will take home $10,000 in the new episode “No One’s Faster Than the Flow.”

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: “Boston: A Second Bite”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

Andrew Zimmern explores the flavors of Boston neighborhoods, from black pasta found in the North End’s Little Italy to the Back Bay neighborhood’s fresh Irish fish and chips and seafood stew made with all local ingredients. He also satisfies his sweet tooth with a local favorite — a giant, flaky pastry filled with vanilla custard and whipped cream.

Prehistoric Road Trip: “We Dig Dinosaurs”

PBS, 10pm

Host Emily Graslie cruises into the Cretaceous, where astonishing creatures like T. rex dominated the planet. But what happened to these tremendous animals? And how did other life-forms survive an apocalyptic asteroid that crashed into Earth 66 million years ago?

Thursday, June 25

Terms of Endearment

Showtime, 8:30am

Catch a Classic!

Get out your hankies for this tear-jerking, Best Picture Oscar-winning 1983 comedy/drama from writer/director James L. Brooks, based on Larry McMurtry’s novel. The film follows 30 years of the relationship between Aurora Greenway (Best Actress Oscar winner Shirley MacLaine) and her daughter Emma (Best Actress nominee Debra Winger). Best Supporting Actor winner Jack Nicholson and Best Supporting Actor nominee John Lithgow are also part of the exceptional cast, and the film’s emotional heft is enhanced by Michael Gore’s Oscar-nominated score.

Golf: Travelers Championship: First Round

Golf Channel, 3pm Live

The PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship tees off Thursday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. There will be no spectators on the course, and only players, caddies and essential tournament personnel are permitted on-site. Golf Channel and CBS combine to televise the tournament through Sunday.

Council of Dads: “Stormy Weather”

NBC, 8pm

With a killer storm on the way, the Perry family heads for higher ground, but not without complications. With Luly’s (Michele Weaver) help, Larry (Michael O’Neill) reaches out to assist his estranged daughter and granddaughter escape the storm. Luly also pens a very personal essay that ends up in the wrong hands.

Labor of Love: “You’ve Got Babies”

FOX, 9pm

With only five men remaining, Kristy and the potential dads are put to the ultimate parenting test when they receive baby simulators to test their skills in the new episode “You’ve Got Babies.”

Blindspot: “Awl In”

NBC, 9pm

In an effort to stop Madeline (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) from shipping two planes full of ZIP to the U.S., the team splits up into a high-stakes undercover mission, where they intercept Madeline’s son. Meanwhile, Madeline interrogates an old ally to get information on Kurt (Sullivan Stapleton) and the team.

Broke

CBS, 9:30pm

Series Finale!

The freshman sitcom starring Pauley Perrette won’t get a sophomore season on CBS, so the Season 1 finale episode “Sammy’s Party” is also the series finale. When Sammy’s (Antonio Corbo) birthday party location suddenly falls through, the family rushes to set up the celebration in the backyard. Also, Javier (Jaime Camil) and Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero) decide to look for their own apartment.

The Bold Type: “Lost”

Freeform, 10pm

Sutton grapples with her complex reaction toward the massive changes in her life. At Kat’s urging, Jane starts dating again. Kat plans her next move as she faces financial insecurity, and turns to Alex for help.

Alone: “That Was No Bunny”

History, 10pm

As they enter the second week of the competition, the participants focus on securing a food source that can last them 100 days. Many focus on fishing, which makes one participant the recurring target of a relentless predator. Another puts himself in a dangerous position to keep his food safe — with disastrous consequences. Signs of nearby big game pique the interest of a number of survivalists, and one comes face-to-face with a game-changing opportunity.

Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes

Lifetime, 10pm

This one-hour special will celebrate the courageous women on the front lines of the pandemic — including doctors, nurses, teachers and researchers, among others — who are putting themselves at risk to make a difference and working toward finding a solution in this crisis. The special will take a look at ways women are confronting domestic violence, changes to the way we educate our children, mental health, homelessness and other areas that affect our daily lives.