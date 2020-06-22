Credit: Mark Hill

On Demand DVD New Releases: June 22-29

Burden Based on a powerful true story, an unlikely friendship is formed when an African American reverend helps a KKK member disavow his racist past and leave the Klan. Garrett Hedlund, Forest Whitaker (R, 1:57) 6/23

Stardog and Turbocat When a cat and a dog set out to find their lost owner, they discover not only the power of friendship but their inner superpowers along the way. Voices of Luke Evans, Nick Frost (PG, 1:31) 6/23

Daddy Issues When her father dies and leaves her his company, a stand up comic moves to LA to take over the family business. Kimberly Datnow, Jo Ashe (TV-MA, 1:20) 6/23

Coming Soon:

6/30: Four Kids and It, Force of Nature

7/3: Mr. Jones, The Outpost, The Truth

7/7: Trolls World Tour