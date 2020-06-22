Monday, June 22: ‘Diesel Brothers’ Heavy D, Diesel Dave and the Muscle Are Back!

Discovery Channel

All Times Eastern.

Monday, June 22

Diesel Brothers

Discovery Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The new season of the automotive reality series is filled with more mega builds, epic stunts and pranks than ever as Heavy D, Diesel Dave and the Muscle continue to blur the line between work and play. When Todd LeDuc challenges the Diesel Brothers to a desert race and picks Muscle to be on his team, Heavy D and Diesel Dave need to get their unfinished F100 in race-ready condition. Among the other action this season, Heavy D and Diesel Dave travel to Monster Jam in Florida to unveil Diesel Dave’s “Monster Truck Bro Camino.”

Schindler’s List

Starz, 10:10am

Catch a Classic!

Steven Spielberg finally, and deservedly, won his first Best Director Oscar for this powerful 1993 drama, filmed mostly in black and white and based on the true story chronicled in Thomas Keneally’s book Schindler’s Ark. Oscar nominee Liam Neeson portrays Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who becomes the unlikely savior of over a thousand Jews during the Holocaust. Ralph Fiennes costars in a chilling, Oscar-nominated performance as SS officer Amon Göth, with Ben Kingsley as Schindler’s Jewish accountant Itzhak Stern.

Black and Blue – A Court TV Special

Court TV, Bounce, Court TV Mystery, Laff & Grit, 8pm

This original news special takes a deep dive into the criminal justice system’s history and relationship with African Americans. Topics the hourlong special include: an encompassing look at our current justice system that has seemingly empowered civilians to weaponize the police against African Americans; the rise in deadly interactions with unarmed black men and women in police custody; how past segregation-era thinking gave way to controversial present-day laws, and more. High-profile cases involving Ahmaud Arbery, Michael Drejka, George Floyd, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin and others will be discussed. Court TV crime and justice reporter Julia Jenae hosts, with contributions by members of the network’s diverse team of anchors and correspondents that are both seasoned journalists and lawyers.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try to fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. Penn & Teller see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.

Camp Getaway: “We Came, We Camped, We Coordinated”

Bravo, 10pm

Season Finale!

Summer is officially over at Camp Getaway. It’s Family and Friends weekend at camp, and most of the guests are returning visitors. Nile and Gavin go head-to-head in the Fall finale football game, while Claire and the staff turn camp into a Halloween horror show. Randall finally meets a special someone, and Adam and Sophia discuss the status of their relationship. Glen shares a special song he wrote for his new camp family.

Independent Lens: “Pipe Dreams”

PBS, 10pm

Follow four ultra-talented young people from all over the world as they play to win the Canadian International Organ Competition, which is open to virtuosi under age 35. Who will master the “king of instruments” and come out victorious?

Tuesday, June 23

America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 5”

NBC, 8pm

The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, guest judge Eric Stonestreet and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is still in play and could send a lucky act directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.

American Masters: “Toni Morrison”

PBS, 8pm

Toni Morrison, along with her peers and critics, explores the powerful themes she has confronted throughout her literary career in this examination of the life and work of the legendary storyteller.

Star of the Month: Ann Sheridan: “Comedies”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Enjoy the funny side of famed actress Ann Sheridan in tonight’s lineup of films, which begins with Sheridan starring alongside Cary Grant in 1949’s I Was a Male War Bride. Also on the schedule are comedy classics like The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942), George Washington Slept Here (1942), The Doughgirls (1944) and more.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: “Razor’s Edge”

Bravo, 9pm

James and David struggle with an unrealistic seller in order to move their Hollywood bungalow. Tracy makes a personal decision to list her own Brentwood home, but wants a huge number for it. Flagg and Altman launch their La Jolla co-list with a black-tie affair, but the event turns sour with some real estate drama between Tracy and the Brits.

Greenleaf

OWN, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In the fifth and final season, the Greenleafs attempt to maintain a united front in the face of losing their church to Bob Whitmore and Harmony & Hope Ministries, but secrets past and present create what could be fatal fractures in the family’s fragile foundation. The bishop continues working to mend his rift with Lady Mae (Lynn Whitfield) while, day by day, Harmony & Hope’s grip on Calvary tightens.

World of Dance: “The Callbacks”

NBC, 10pm

The Callbacks begin with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo. Acts that received a callback during the Qualifiers have one last chance to showcase their artistry, precision and athleticism to move forward and earn a spot in the Duels, where they’ll earn their right to perform on the iconic World of Dance stage and ultimately win a grand prize of $1 million.

Frontline: “Opioids, Inc.”

PBS, 10pm

The story of a drug company that bribed doctors and committed insurance fraud to push opioid products. PBS and the Financial Times investigate how Insys Therapeutics profited from a fentanyl-based painkiller 50 times stronger than heroin.

Wednesday, June 24

Athlete A

Netflix

In 2016, the Indianapolis Star broke the story that Larry Nassar had been systematically abusing the USA Gymnastics team’s young female athletes. This documentary follows the reporting team as they uncover more evidence of abuse and coverups.

Hot Mess House

HGTV, 8pm

New Series!

Organization expert and coach Cassandra Aarssen helps families tackle the chaos and challenges of home organization. In each episode, Cassandra will take a video tour of the client’s home, where she finds overflowing playrooms, stuffed kitchens and inundated basements. After the home tours, she will help them identify an organization style that works best for their unique situation and give them the necessary resources and tools for a stress-free, decluttered life.

History of the Swimsuit: “Part 3 — Couples Swim”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM’s film salute to beach season concludes tonight with classic movies featuring men and women in swimsuits. Among the highlights, you can enjoy several Annette Funicello and Frankie Avalon “beach” films like Beach Party (1963), Muscle Beach Party (1964) and Beach Blanket Bingo (1965), as well as other famous pairings, like Brooke Shields and Christopher Atkins in The Blue Lagoon (1980).

Ultimate Tag: “No One’s Faster Than the Flow”

FOX, 9pm

Six more contestants enter the arena ready to outrun the Taggers, but only two will take home $10,000 in the new episode “No One’s Faster Than the Flow.”

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: “Boston: A Second Bite”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

Andrew Zimmern explores the flavors of Boston neighborhoods, from black pasta found in the North End’s Little Italy to the Back Bay neighborhood’s fresh Irish fish and chips and seafood stew made with all local ingredients. He also satisfies his sweet tooth with a local favorite — a giant, flaky pastry filled with vanilla custard and whipped cream.

Prehistoric Road Trip: “We Dig Dinosaurs”

PBS, 10pm

Host Emily Graslie cruises into the Cretaceous, where astonishing creatures like T. rex dominated the planet. But what happened to these tremendous animals? And how did other life-forms survive an apocalyptic asteroid that crashed into Earth 66 million years ago?